2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival weekend report

Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Friday at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival returned to some degree of normalcy after the thrilling evening with Billy Strings. There was still a large crowd assembled for two more days of topflight bluegrass music.

Michigan band Cedar Creek kicked of the day’s festivities. This band, under the leadership of Delmer (Bosco) Hackworth, has been part of the scene for thirty years. Bosco has held to traditional music and is a favorite to many.

Kentucky Just Us is a family band that is taking the bluegrass world by storm. Musically and vocally – they need to be seen!

The Edgar Loudermilk Band appeared for the second day. Promoter Wes Pettinger toured as Edgar’s banjo player a few years ago. Edgar has a busy schedule between promoting festivals, playing gigs, and dipping his toes into television.

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band performed at Charlotte for the first time. Dana Cupp joined the band during their second set and played twin banjos with Lincoln Hensley.

Volume Five closed out the Friday show. MC Terri Grannis stated that they were back by popular demand.

Saturday is always special at this festival. Wes welcomes the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo. Kids of all ages get the feel of instruments. Some even learn to play a little tune. The future of the genre lies in these young hands.

Wes reprised his band, High Times, from thirty years ago. It was a great blast from the past.

Forked Run is a Michigan band put together by John Coffey. John has played in many different configurations throughout his career. He has teamed up with his grandson, Gavin Conley, for this band.

Ohio band, Crabgrass, is the brainchild of brothers Andy and Kevin Crabtree. They play many of the Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana festivals.

The David Mayfield Parade has become a favorite of the Charlotte audience. High energy seems to be a too tame descriptor of this band. Hootin’, hollerin’, and dancin’ – oh and the crowd does that too!

The Seldom Scene is one of the iconic bands that command a fervent following. They always put on a top shelf show. Saturday was no exception. New hands, new voices, same Scene!

The Appalachian Roadshow closed out the festival as only they can. Heart-rending stories and great music make them a special group. Their 90 minute show was over in a heartbeat!

Next year’s Charlotte dates are June 25-27, 2026.

Support your local music venues.