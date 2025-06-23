2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival weekend report

Posted on by Bill Warren

Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Friday at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival returned to some degree of normalcy after the thrilling evening with Billy Strings. There was still a large crowd assembled for two more days of topflight bluegrass music.

Michigan band Cedar Creek kicked of the day’s festivities. This band, under the leadership of Delmer (Bosco) Hackworth, has been part of the scene for thirty years. Bosco has held to traditional music and is a favorite to many.

Kentucky Just Us is a family band that is taking the bluegrass world by storm. Musically and vocally – they need to be seen!

The Edgar Loudermilk Band appeared for the second day. Promoter Wes Pettinger toured as Edgar’s banjo player a few years ago. Edgar has a busy schedule between promoting festivals, playing gigs, and dipping his toes into television.

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band performed at Charlotte for the first time. Dana Cupp joined the band during their second set and played twin banjos with Lincoln Hensley.

Volume Five closed out the Friday show. MC Terri Grannis stated that they were back by popular demand.

Saturday is always special at this festival. Wes welcomes the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo. Kids of all ages get the feel of instruments. Some even learn to play a little tune. The future of the genre lies in these young hands.

Wes reprised his band, High Times, from thirty years ago. It was a great blast from the past.

Forked Run is a Michigan band put together by John Coffey. John has played in many different configurations throughout his career. He has teamed up with his grandson, Gavin Conley, for this band.

Ohio band, Crabgrass, is the brainchild of brothers Andy and Kevin Crabtree. They play many of the Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana festivals.

The David Mayfield Parade has become a favorite of the Charlotte audience. High energy seems to be a too tame descriptor of this band. Hootin’, hollerin’, and dancin’ – oh and the crowd does that too!

The Seldom Scene is one of the iconic  bands that command a fervent following. They always put on a top shelf show. Saturday was no exception. New hands, new voices, same Scene!

The Appalachian Roadshow closed out the festival as only they can. Heart-rending stories and great music make them a special group. Their 90 minute show was over in a heartbeat!

Next year’s Charlotte dates are June 25-27, 2026.

Support your local music venues.

Cedar Creek at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ronnie Blankenship with Cedar Creek at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Prater with Cedar Creek at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley with Cedar Creek at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Delmer "Bosco" Hackworth with Cedar Creek at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Houston Sloan with Cedar Creek at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Goforth with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Haas with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Autry with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lincoln Hensley with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Feagan with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Laughlin with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Sheffield with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josiah Sheffield with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Keen with Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Wade with Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Glen Harrell with Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Harman with Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Burleson with Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kentucky Just Us at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp and Lincoln Hensley twin some banjo with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp sits in with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Merta checks out a ukulele at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Eicher shows a mandolin to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Benton shows a guitar to a young lady at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Uncle Elmer demonstrates a washtub bass to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Eicher shows a ukulele to a young boy at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Henson Preece shows a banjo to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Benton shows a guitar to a young lady at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Merta shows a guitar to a young boy at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Eicher shows a fiddle to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Henson Preece shows a banjo to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Benton shows a guitar to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Lang shows a guitar to a young girl at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Terri Grannis at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
High Times reunion at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wes Pettinger with High Times reunion at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Keith Wallen with High Times reunion at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Darren McGuire with High Times reunion at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bill Francis with High Times reunion at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rick Boring with Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey with Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Cole with Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Phelps with Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley with Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp with Forked Run at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Crabgrass at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Crabtree with Crabgrass at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Sparks with Crabgrass at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Crabgrass at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bill Conley with Crabgrass at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Andy Crabtree with Crabgrass at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield Parade at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stephen Moore with David Mayfield Parade at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ryan Wallen with the David Mayfield Parade at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield Parade at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Stewart with The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lou Reid with The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ronnie Simpkins with The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fred Travers with The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Clay Hess with The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
High Times reunion at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
David Mayfield Parade at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Seldom Scene at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Burleson with Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jim VanCleve with Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Darrell Webb with Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zeb Snyder with Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Barry Abernathy with Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

