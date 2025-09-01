2025 Camp Springs Labor Day Bluegrass Festival

Cutter & Cash at the 2025 Camp Springs Labor Day Bluegrass Festival – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Camp Springs Blue Grass Park promoter, Cody Johnson, is feeling pretty good after hosting a successful 2025 Labor Day weekend bluegrass festival.

“First of all, we would like to thank the Lord for blessing us with beautiful weather all weekend long. This was the biggest crowd we have had since opening, with over 200 campers, and we almost ran out of day parking on Saturday!

We would like to thank Cindy Baucom for her MC work, Jackson Bethune Music for the excellent sound, all the bands that performed, the vendors, our sponsors, friends, and family for all the help and work provided to run this festival. We could not do it without them, and last, but not least, to all of you who come out and supported us. We could not have these festivals without you. We love you, and we hope to see you next year!”

Cody and Donna Johnson reopened the legendary park in 2019. This made their seventh Labor Day weekend festival.

Baucom expressed her gratitude.

“I just appreciate the history that Camp Springs holds, and count it a real privilege to be able to play a small role here as new memories are made by music fans. It’s a special place, and Cody and his family are special people.”

The three-day event featured artists that recalled the first festival held in 1969. Johnny Ridge, fiddler with Charlie Oakley & Blazin’ Grass, said he was 12 years old when his daddy brought him, even coming before the date to scope out the location. 

“I thought it was the greatest thing I had ever seen,” Ridge admitted.

Kenny & Amanda Smith made their debut on the Camp Springs stage. Amanda shared that she had only heard about the festival, but had never been on the grounds until this weekend. After their first song, the couple received  a rousing response from the audience.

Amanda responded, “I love North Carolina!”

Carson Peters also appeared for the first time. He admitted he had watched video clips on YouTube from the 1971 movie, Bluegrass Country Soul, filmed at Camp Springs. 

Dewey Brown of the Possum Zombies reflected, “This is legendary, special grounds, and God has blessed us with beautiful weather. My dad saw Roy Acuff drop his fiddle bow (on this stage). I’m not going to do that today.”

Some of the other bands appearing this weekend included Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, the Lonesome River Band, Ralph Stanley II, Starlett & Big John with guest fiddler Ron Stewart, Cutter & Cash, and Ashleigh Graham, with Dailey & Vincent closing out the weekend with an extended set on Saturday evening.

There were plenty of memorable moments. On Friday as Cindy Baucom was returning to the stage to announce the next act, Jackson Bethune played The Cindy Song from the Guy who Sings Your Name Over and Over on YouTube.

Baucom was pleasantly surprised. “Now I have my own theme song.”

During Carson Peters’ set, he invited two young siblings from Burlington, NC to the stage. Winston Sitton, 9, fiddled Sally Goodin while younger brother, Harlan, 7, accompanied him on guitar.

Saturday, following Cindy Baucom’s rendering of the National Anthem to kick off the third day’s festivities, Annabelle Smith (accompanied on guitar by her dad, Kenny) sang America the Beautiful. Annabelle then spent much of the afternoon hula hooping as the bands performed.

The Johnsons are already making plans for 2026 with the Tony Rice MusicFest on Memorial Day weekend in May, and then their eighth Labor Day festival in September. So mark your calendars now! 

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

