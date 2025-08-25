2025 Brown County Bluegrass Festival report

Junior Sisk at the 2025 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 33rd Brown County Bluegrass Festival in Ohio has come to a close. Lorraine Jordan, Edgar Loudermilk, and Allen Dyer had a great group of volunteers that kept everything running smoothly. Terri Grannis and the Ol’ Hippie Jerry Eicher shared the MC duties. Lucy and Luke Lindblom did a first-rate job with the sound. Lucy managed the stage, and Luke did front of house. The weather was ideal both Friday and Saturday.

Won Peace, a four-piece band opened the Friday show. They are a local band that provides a blend of gospel and bluegrass music. All four members can sing lead making for an entertaining group. Lorraine joined them for a tune in their second set.

Every festival has its surprises. Catahoula Drive from Louisiana was the Brown County surprise. They are an excellent band both musically and vocally. The comment that stuck with me was: “Excellent vocals throughout the set.” They did four strong sets of music over Friday and Saturday. Put this band on your “must-see” list. Warren Blair joined them for a couple tunes on Saturday.

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road was a co-host band, and they did a military tribute in their Friday afternoon set. Ben Greene played each service’s song as veterans wave each branch flag. The Friday evening set was special. Edgar, Junior Sisk, and Danny Paisley joined the band and did a “Truegrass” set. They closed out the set with a stirring rendition of Will the Circle Be Unbroken. Right after the set Lorraine’s five-year-old niece, Victoria Worley, sang the Butterfly Song for the audience.

Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass did two sets of music. T.J. Lundy is a first-class old time fiddle player. He plays the old hornpipes and jigs as well or better than anyone on the circuit today. The Paisley family and the Lundy family have played together for well beyond fifty years.

Danny was followed by the Junior Sisk Band. Both are past recipients of IBMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year. Junior has surrounded himself with four of the finest young musicians. Heather Berry Mabe is the current IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year. The four, without Junior, also perform and record as Red Camel Collective. They have charted several songs and are heard regularly on radio. Junior is an avid deer hunter. It is the time of year when he prepares his food plots for the hunting season. So, when he’s not on the road, he’s on the tractor!

Catahoula Drive opened the Saturday show.

They were followed by Hammertowne who play mostly original music. Dave Carroll is a renowned songwriter and many of the band’s songs are from his pen. They are a crowd favorite everywhere they appear.

Then came The Grascals. Terry Smith is missed, but Kyle Perkins and Jamie Harper have stepped up and do a great job. Kyle brings many years of experience with him. Jamie is doing the third part harmony and some lead singing. The band is in its 21st year and going strong.

Co-hosts, the Edgar Loudermilk Band, did their final set of the weekend. Edgar has a full plate: the band, promoting several festivals, television production, fishing, gardening, and family!! Whew!

The Malpass Brothers closed out the event with their traditional country music. They have become a regular on the bluegrass circuit. Also, catch their show on RFD TV.

Lorraine, Allen, ands Edgar thanked everyone for their support and in Allen’s words, “Next year bring a friend!”

Support your local music venues.