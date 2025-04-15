2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge report

Posted on by Bill Warren

Little Roy Lewis and Hunter Berry at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival – photo © Bill Warren

This year’s edition of Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge in Kingsport, TN is complete. Lorraine Jordan, Allen Dyer, and their crew are to be congratulated for a fine festival. Doug Whitley and Tim White shared the MC duties while Troy Pope handled the sound. Susanna Langdon and Molly Moore made sure everything was smooth at the entrance.

Let’s talk about Lorraine first. Most folks do not see what she does behind the scenes. Let’s go back over 20 years. She brought her band to the Milan Bluegrass Festival in Michigan. A youngster (maybe 8 or 9) proudly showed her his mandolin. It wasn’t in the best of shape. Lorraine took him to the music supplier and got a new bridge, new strings, and a strap. That youngster spent the rest of the weekend showing everyone what Lorraine had done for him. That generosity to youngsters continues to this day. She brought seven-year-old Ren Fulcher to the stage twice, once with Larry Efaw and once with her band. She also brought youngsters from the guitar and mandolin workshops on stage to play with her band. We all can learn from this kind of mentoring.

Shelton and Williams opened the Friday show. Johnny Williams is one of the best songwriters in the business. He, Jeanette, and Jay Shelton bring those songs to life.

Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers then brought the mountain sounds of the Stanley Brothers to the stage.

Special C is doing their 50th anniversary tour. See this show anytime you can. 

Lorraine put on two shows Friday. One with the Country Grass configuration and one with Carolina Road.

Little Roy and Lizzy closed out the day. At 83 Roy, has the energy of a 23-year-old!!

Tim White and Troublesome Hollow kicked of the Saturday show. Yours truly was part of the kazoo back up group for a number honoring Arnold the pig!

Hillbilly Fever traveled the farthest to be part of the show. Two of the members are from Texas. Two are from Utah. One is from Arizona. And one from Tennessee. Lorraine brought them on board after seeing them in California.

The Wilson Banjo Company is the brainchild of Steve Wilson, well known banjo luthier. It is a high energy show that needs to be seen.

Carolina Road did their final set of the weekend. Scott Napier joined Lorraine for a couple tunes. Scott did a mandolin workshop in the afternoon.

The Becky Buller Band closed out the weekend. Becky also did a workshop for fiddle players, while Ned Luberecki did one for banjo.

Wayne Morris and JonPaul Sepulveda also offered a guitar workshop.

The festival conflicted with the NASCAR race in Bristol, so next year’s event will be held on March 20 and 21. Mark your calendars!

Support your local music venues.

2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Doug Whitley at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Shelton & Williams at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Johnny Williams with Shelton & Williams at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeanette Williams with Shelton & Williams at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jay Shelton with Shelton & Williams at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ronald Inscore with Shelton & Williams at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Efaw with The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Grace Zimmerman with Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Wilcox with Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Johnson with Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Special Consensus at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dan Eubanks with Special Consensus at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian McCarty with Special Consensus at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Greg Blake with Special Consensus at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Garrett Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Hooper with Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Cordle at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan playing bass with Larry Cordle at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Cordle and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy Lewis with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mikayla Burrows with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Holger Oleson with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Hunter Berry with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy & Lizzy at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy Lewis with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan highlights seven-year-old Ren Fulcher at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan highlights seven-year-old Ren Fulcher at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan highlights seven-year-old Ren Fulcher in Larry Efaw's set at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Tim White at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Warren Blair with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan highlights seven-year-old Ren Fulcher at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troublesome Hollow at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tim White with Troublesome Hollow at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gary Ollis with Troublesome Hollow at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Donnie Ollis with Troublesome Hollow at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troublesome Hollow accompanied by a kazoo choir at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Hillbilly Fever at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Krider with Hillbilly Fever at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Parkers with Hillbilly Fever at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Pasley with Hillbilly Fever at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Alan Tompkins with Hillbilly Fever at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tucker McCandless with Hillbilly Fever at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wilson Banjo Co at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Wilson with Wilson Banjo Co at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brandi Colt with Wilson Banjo Co at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jaime Carter with Wilson Banjo Co at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Bachman with Wilson Banjo Co at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Andrew Crawford with Wilson Banjo Co at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Guitar workshop at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer and Scott Napier lead a workshop at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer and Scott Napier lead a workshop at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Becky Buller Band at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Becky Buller Band at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Becky Buller at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wesley Lee with Becky Buller Band at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Daniel Hardin with Becky Buller Band at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Groopman with Becky Buller Band at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller Band at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Warren Blair with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan and Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Napier and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Young pickers with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Becky Buller fiddle workshop at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ned Luberecki banjo workshop at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge festival - photo © Bill Warren

