2025 Bluegrass Grammy award winner

Posted on by John Lawless

This afternoon in Los Angeles The Recording Academy is holding the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, announcing and distributing the awards deemed insufficiently important for their big, televised Grammy Awards show this evening on CBS.

But, of course, these are exactly the ones we most care about, as they include the annual award for Best Bluegrass Album, just announced.

And the winner is… Live Vol. 1 from Billy Strings

He was not in attendance at the ceremony, so segment host Rhiannon Givens accepted on his behalf.

Well done, Billy.

Also of interest to many of our readers is the fact that Sierra Ferrell, who accepted awards for Best Americana Performance for American Dreaming, Best American Roots Song (with Melody Walker) for the same, and Best Americana Album for Trail of Flowers.

