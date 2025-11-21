2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies day 1 report

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies – photo © Bill Warren

Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies has completed its first full day of a three-day festival at WL Mills Auditorium in the Gatlinburg Convention Center in Tennessee.

The festival began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Promoter Lorraine Jordan welcomed the filled auditorium, saying “We sold out of reserved seats!”

The Lady of Tradition was obviously joyful as she invited her husband, Tom Worley, to join her on the stage. She reminded attendees that last year, he proposed to her at the festival and they were married in April.

“I love this man and he helps me,” Lorraine stressed.

“It’s good to be here,” Tom said while greeting the crowd. “Bluegrass people wear smiles on their faces.”

The weekend of live music that serves to officially launch the bluegrass holiday season then began its 13th run. MCs Royce Jordan (Lorraine’s dad) and Doug Whitley (HWY 40 Bluegrass radio DJ) got the show in motion.

Doug acknowledged the senior Jordan. “He’s 95 in ’25!”

Royce responded, “I was told I wouldn’t be here, but here I am!”

First to perform was Williamson Branch, who have performed at all 13 of the festivals.

“Bluegrass and Christmas is the way to go on your set list,” shared Melody Williamson Keyes, who reminded everyone that last year she was pregnant. Nine-month-old Aiden was in attendance with his parents.

Their show featured a mix of music, including holiday tunes. Kevin Williamson stated that there are all kinds of Christmas songs that celebrate the reason for the season – Christ’s birth, love songs, and shopping songs, but nothing for rednecks. He then launched into a humorous number about Grandpa’s revenge for Grandma getting run over by a reindeer with the refrain, “Rudolph’s head is hanging on our wall.”

During the family’s portion of the show, sixteen-year-old Caroline Williamson descended the stage to sit on Royce’s lap and sing Tennessee Waltz especially to him. Melody also welcomed her sister Cadance’s in-laws to the festival who are missionaries and are visiting from Latvia.

Following their performance, Royce admitted, “If my daughter didn’t have a band, Williamson Branch would be my favorite.”

Then Lorraine and her elves presented the band with Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies merchandise. They followed suit, giving each performer of the evening festival t-shirts.

Next Nothin’ Fancy took to the stage. Founding member and mando man, Mike Andes, began with a twinkle in his eye, “Just wanted y’all to know this is real, not AI.”

They were followed by Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys. Brian Davison is their new bassist. Special guests were Adam Justice on banjo and Guy Mitchell on guitar.

Lorraine’s Country Grass band was next. The latter part of their show they featured singer/songwriter Larry Cordle, who performed some of his crossover hits such as Murder on Music Row and Highway 40 Blues.

Lorraine’s record label, Pinecastle, was represented by its owner, Lonnie Lassiter. He and Lorraine are excited for the upcoming release of their Country Grass 2 project with guest artists such as: Michael Martin Murphy, T Graham Brown, and the Malpass Brothers.

Lorraine was presented a bouquet of flowers by Jerusalem Ridge’s Dennis Cooke in appreciation for all her hard work promoting bluegrass music. In turn, Lorraine recognized all of her festival volunteers, calling them to the front, and gifting them personalized hoodies.

The evening concluded with a high energy set by the Lonesome River Band with special guest, Rod Riley, on the Telecaster.

The weekend of music continues with Rhonda Vincent, Larry Sparks, Larry Efaw, Mountain Highway, and the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters, along with host band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, on Friday. Saturday’s show features the Malpass Brothers, Gospel Plowboys, Blue Ridge Thunder, Billy & the Kids, and Davis Bradley.

Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies is located in the Gatlinburg Convention Center’s Mills Auditorium, located at 234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN. General admission tickets are still available.