2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies: A reflection

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies – photo © Bill Warren

Lorraine Jordan was thrilled with the largest turnout of her 13 year run at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies Bluegrass Festival, held in the convention center in Gatlinburg, TN. 

The promoter and host expressed, “We were totally sold out at this festival for the first time ever! I’m so excited. We get close some years, but we’ve never completely done it. It was packed and everyone had a great time! We had the best weather, the best bands, the best seating, the best sound, and the best festival ever! It was wonderful!”

The numbers don’t lie. Over 25 states were represented, plus three Canadian provinces. The festival featured seventeen different acts over three days, and each day presented different and unique performances.

Thursday opened with Williamson Branch presenting a mixture of Christmas and bluegrass tunes. After an afternoon and evening of acoustic music, the first day closed with the Lonesome River Band performing some of their most well-known tunes, with a little Telecaster guitar thrown in at the close of their set.

Friday offered a surprise special guest. Bluegrass legend, Paul Williams, took the stage to sing a couple of his well-known songs that he penned, Prayer Bells of Heaven and Fraulein, that he made famous with his brother-in-law, Jimmy Martin. Williams was backed by a powerful ensemble of pickers: Warren Blair on fiddle, Allen Dyer on guitar, Garrett Newton on banjo, Anthony Howell on mandolin, and Edgar Loudermilk on bass.

After receiving a standing ovation for Williams’ performance, Jordan stressed, “You never know what we’re going to do! How do you like Gatlinburg now?” The audience responded in thunderous applause.

Williams was followed by another legend, Larry Sparks, who has spent over 62 years in the music industry. He performed many of his hit songs including Blue Virginia Blue, John Deere Tractor, and Tennessee 1949, plus Sparks’ current single, Way Back When.

Rhonda Vincent closed out Friday featuring many holiday classics that will comprise part of the Rage’s month-long, three-show-a-day sets at Silver Dollar City in Branson. A crowd favorite was a bluegrass rendition of Maria Carey’s All I Want For Christmas, performed by young Rage guitarist, Zack Arnold, who Rhonda fondly referred to as “Zachariah Carey”.

Saturday ranged from bluegrass gospel with the Gospel Plowboys to classic country and comedy with the Malpass Brothers. Carolina Road presented their annual tribute to veterans. Each service person in attendance was presented with a monogrammed hand towel. Four Fender guitars were given away raffle-style for hose who signed up for 2026 advanced tickets. All winners were present to receive their guitars.

There were somber moments, too. Lorraine read a dedication to the memory of Ruth Bruno, a devoted volunteer and supporter of the festival. Everyone felt the loss for fiddler, Adam Burrows, whose mother passed while they were in Gatlinburg before he could perform with Larry Efaw. Carolina Road’s lead guitarist, Wayne Morris, announced that he would be stepping down from the band to take more responsibility with his church. His presence will be sorely missed.

Lorraine’s 95-year old dad, Royce Jordan, and HWY 40’s Doug Whitley served as MCs throughout the weekend of music. David and Traci Chichester of GBS Productions provided excellent audio. There were plenty of vendors in the foyer of the auditorium, including Ami Ricci’s Bluegrass Road Trip and merchandise from all the performers. Each performer received Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies wares.

Jordan concluded, “Folks, if you want to come with us next year at Bluegrass Christmas in Smokies, I’d go ahead and get a reserved seat and be ready. We’ll be back here next November 2026.”

Dates are set for November 19-21, 2026. The holiday-themed bluegrass festival will return to the Mills Auditorium in the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Bands already booked include Authentic Unlimited, Junior Sisk, the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, the Larry Stephenson Band, Williamson Branch, and many others, with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road once again serving as host band.

For ticket info, call 919-609-6740, email them, or visit Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies Bluegrass Festival online.

Dave Chichester running sound at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
MC Royce Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
CherylAnn Shamanov with the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Salima Shamanov with the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Alania Shamanov with the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Akulina Shamanov with the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan, Tom Worley, and Allen Dyer presenting festival -shirts to the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Eddie Hoyle with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Eb Saunders with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Autry with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Cherokee Holiday-0997
Warren Blair warming up backstage at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm and Garrett Newton backstage at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene warming up backstage at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer warming up backstage at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm and Wayne Morris backstage at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Molly and Susanna selling tickets at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Christin and Elise passing out armbands at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Salima giving Ben a pointer backstage at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Warren Blair with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Worley with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Worley and Royce Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Stanley Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Johnson with Stanley Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Wilcox with Stanley Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Stanley Efaw with The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Grace Timmerman with Stanley Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Stanley Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Paul and Edra Williams at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Emily Glover with Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Glover with Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Victoria Glover with Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Davis Dykes with Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Mountain Highway at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Davis Bradley at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Davis Bradley at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
MC Doug Whiley at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Murphy with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Landon Murphy with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Murphy with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Brandi Jo Murphy with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Katelyn Humphrey with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan and Landon Murphy with Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Anthony Van Pelt with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Fred Anderson with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Brandon Johnson with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Good with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Zeke Shifflett with Blue Ridge Thunder at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
The Gospel Plowboys at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Peden Williams with The Gospel Plowboys at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Kris Miller with The Gospel Plowboys at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Daniel Shronce with The Gospel Plowboys at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Michael Jenkins with The Gospel Plowboys at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Little with The Gospel Plowboys at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Teresa and Wayne Morris at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Carolina Road's salute to the troops at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Staff and volunteers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Efaw and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Autographed guitar winner at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Autographed guitar winner at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Autographed guitar winner at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Autographed guitar winner at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Worley and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Landon Smith with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Personeni with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Riggins with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Taylor Malpass with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Malpass with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Harley Riggins at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren
Commemorative towels presented to all veterans at the 2025 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies - photo © Bill Warren

Share this:

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today