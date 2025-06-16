2025 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Roger Black

The Cox Family at the 2025 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The kids played in the rain and the bands played on the stage at the Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival in Whitley City, Kentucky this past weekend. The Mountain Heritage Ensemble from the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Hyden, KY, led by Clifford Taylor, the oldest graduate of KSBGTM, opened the festival on Thursday. They were followed by Joyful Noise with a great gospel set.

The Blazin’ Bluegrass MC, Gerald Mullins & Friends, took the stage on Thursday afternoon along with Blue Debut. Roger Brown, of Roger Brown & Borrowed Tyme, because of some recent surgery was unable to perform, but Tom Feller took his spot on stage with the band and turned in a stellar performance. Hammertowne did an amazing job finishing up the early sets with all bands making a return performance on Thursday evening.

Friday saw a few pop-up rain showers but the music went on under the roof of the Blazin’ Bluegrass Pavilion, keeping the fans dry and entertained. Friday’s line-up included the very popular local bands, Double Portion and The Daltons.  Clearview, a hard driving traditional band from Tennessee, Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road, along with The Cox Family finished out the early sets of the day. Friday evenings at Blazin’ Bluegrass have long been set aside for all gospel bluegrass music. The bands all returned  Friday evening to present heart-stirring inspirational music for all of the great fans at the festival. 

Rain, rain, and more rain on Saturday seemed to dominate the day. But it didn’t keep the music away. C.F. Bailey & Shadow Ridge got the day started and Double Portion came back to the stage for a second day. The Dean Osborne Band also played two sets for the day’s entertainment.  Rounders Station was led to the stage by Jacob Irvin, an amazing vocalist and flat picker backed up by banjo player Carl Vanover, bassist Randy Frye, and mandolin player Benny Johnson.

Coal Canyon came to the stage for their second set of the day. Just as their set ended the sky opened up with a torrential downpour bringing the music to a halt due the the noise on the metal roof. The show resumed as the rain lessened a bit allowing Retro 78 and Volume 5 to get their sets in as the rain continued and the evening ended.

With that, The 2025 Blazin’ Bluegrass Spring Festival was in the record books. I would like to thank Freddie Patrick (2025 nominee for SPBGMA  promoter of the year) and his great crew of volunteers, McCreary County, Kentucky, Sand Hill RV Park, and all of the great sponsors for another great Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival.

The Fall Blazin’ Bluegrass will take place September 18-20. Hope to see you there.

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

