2025 Big Lick Bluegrass Festival report

Big Lick Bluegrass Festival’s performers, attendees, and promoter, Jeff Branch, literally weathered the storm this past weekend near Oakboro, NC. The first act on the festival, Cutter & Cash, performed an all acoustic set inside the refurbished barn as heavy rains pelted the metal roof on Thursday evening. The storm subsided and the crowd migrated outside so the Lonesome River Band could play their two-hour show on stage with full audio.

Thunderstorms returned overnight, leaving the park muddy in spots and the ground saturated, but luckily no more rain occurred the remainder of the weekend. However, it did usher in cooler temperatures and a light breeze for the Friday and Saturday night performances. Both the entertainers and their fans bundled up to enjoy full evenings of quality music. The musicians ingeniously adapted to the situation.

Billy Gee, Darin & Brooke’s bassist, shared after their Friday evening set, “I kept hand warmers in my pockets and would stuff my fingers in there between songs to keep them moving.”

The Grascals, who arrived late for their afternoon performance due to a flat tire on their sprinter, closed out the second day of the festival with hard-driving, fast paced music. Their breath could be seen under the stage lights as they belted out their traditional, tight three-part harmonies. Award-winning banjoist, Kristin Scott Benson, even donned fingerless gloves to allow her hands to pick masterfully, seemingly unaffected by the cool temperatures.

Terry Smith, Grascals’ bassist and baritone singer, who is retiring from music at the end of May, performed his last gig in his home state. The audience recognized his 60-year accomplishments with a lengthy standing ovation upon his introduction by band mate, Jamie Johnson. Smith was visually moved by the outpouring of appreciation by fans.

Smith is known for his quick wit and one-liners. After their finale, his wife, LuAnn, who had remained at home in Nashville, messaged, “I heard it was cold!” Terry responded, “Grasscicles.”

Saturday the sun shone brightly at times, but temps remained unseasonably cool. Again, all those involved adapted to the situation, making light of conditions.

During Junior Sisk’s 1:00 p.m. set, the sun popped out and Junior smiled, “Hello, sunshine!” The audience responded with heartfelt applause.

Next came the Seldom Scene. Banjoist Ron Stewart addressed the crowd, “Thank you for braving the late winter weather.”

They were followed by Authentic Unlimited. Fiddler Stephen Burwell joked, “We’ll be back tonight in sub zero temperatures.”

Saturday night, Branch took to the stage and expressed his gratitude to his largest audience, who brought the most campers in the festival’s 21 years. “Thank you for braving the cold to be with us.”

In addition to the un-April-like weather conditions, another hurdle Branch had to overcome was the absence of Steve Dilling, banjoist for Big Lick’s host band, Sideline. Jovial Dilling, who is always a crowd favorite, smiling and interacting with the audience (both on and off stage), was unable to attend and was homebound due to complications from an infection in his leg. Stepping up to fill his spot on banjo and baritone was Ken Windbeck, Sideline bassist Kyle Windbeck’s dad.

Skip Cherryholmes, Sideline’s lead guitarist and Dilling’s son-in-law, praised their last minute sub during their opening set on Friday. “We are so thankful that Ken was willing to pick up the five-string and stand in Steve’s stead. Ken’s a lot of fun. He’s a good banjo player and he’s a good guy. He’s been good to Sideline over the years and taken good care of us. I’m thankful for him and love him like a brother.”

Though Branch has held Big Lick for over two decades, this year’s festival featured several firsts. There were debut appearances by Darin & Brooke Aldridge, the Seldom Scene, and Cutter & Cash. It was the first North Carolina appearance for Authentic Unlimited’s newest member, Colton Baker, and GBS Productions (David & Traci Chichester) worked the festival sound for the first time and provided excellent audio.

With the sun returning and temperatures rising, Branch was grateful to see the festival grounds drying in. There were initial concerns regarding the exodus of approximately 100 campers.

“We didn’t have to pull out a single one,” he expressed happily.

Plans are already underway for Big Lick Bluegrass Festival 2026: April 16-18. Branch is looking forward to an even bigger and maybe drier and warmer festival.

Get well wishes to Steve Dilling. He was sorely missed by all!