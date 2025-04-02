2025 Barcelona Bluegrass Camp report

Faculty band performs at the 2025 Barcelona Bluegrass Camp – photo © Josep Ponsà

On a sunny March weekend in Barcelona’s charming Gràcia neighborhood the 10th annual Barcelona Bluegrass Camp (BBC) transformed this Catalan capital into a slice of Appalachia, bringing together bluegrass musicians from across Europe and beyond.

What started as Xavier Cardús’s ambitious dream has blossomed into a four-day celebration of European bluegrass. Together with the dedicated organizing team of Lluís Gómez, Joan Manel Hernàndez, and Jorge Rodríguez, they’ve created something truly special – a gathering that feels both intimate and international, professional and warmly personal.

This year’s stellar lineup of instructors was a perfect blend of American roots and European innovation. John Reischman, the mandolin maestro himself, returned for his second BBC appearance, bringing his characteristic grace and precision to eager students. Casey Driessen, with his revolutionary five-string fiddle technique and infectious energy, made his BBC debut, leaving students spellbound with his innovative approach to traditional music.

From Europe, we welcomed Ondra Kozák, the Czech Republic’s multi-instrumental wizard, who led the guitar workshops with the perfect mix of technical expertise and European flair. The old-time contingent was beautifully represented by Mitch Depew on fiddle and our very own David Prat, whose handcrafted banjos are as impressive as his teaching style.

One of the most heartening aspects of the camp was seeing Maribel Rivero working her magic with the youngest generation of bluegrass enthusiasts. These kids, some barely tall enough to hold their instruments, are already showing signs of becoming the future torchbearers of the tradition.

The camp kicked off Thursday evening at Tradicionàrius, Gràcia’s temple to traditional music. The concert, with Spanish, American, and Czech musicians trading tunes, entertained a packed house of locals who enjoyed this unique cultural fusion.

Friday’s festivities at La Sedeta cultural center set the tone for the weekend. The evening began with a teachers’ showcase that had everyone’s jaws dropping, followed by a night of jamming that spilled from the bar into the streets. Watching Italian guitarists trading licks with Swedish banjo players, while American ex-pats jammed with Catalan locals, was proof of the international appeal of bluegrass music.

Saturday was our marathon day of learning and sharing. From morning instrument workshops through afternoon ensemble sessions, the air was thick with concentration and creativity. The student showcase that evening revealed just how much progress can be made in a single day when you’re surrounded by supportive peers and world-class instruction. A highlight was the raffle where two lucky participants won annual memberships to ArtistWorks – talk about taking the learning home!

We wrapped up this memorable weekend at El Barn D’en Greg, a converted industrial space that’s found new life as a country dance hall, with a closing concert featured our visiting professors and a final jam.

As I look back on this 10th anniversary celebration, I’m struck by how the BBC has grown while maintaining its warm, familial atmosphere. From the organizing team to the visiting instructors, from the eager first-timers to the returning veterans, everyone contributed to making this year’s camp a testament to the unifying power of bluegrass music.

Here’s to the next decade of picking, learning, and building this remarkable community. ¡Visca el bluegrass!