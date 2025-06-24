2025 Abingdon Fiddlers Convention results

Yates Family, 1st place Adult Old-time Band at the 2025 Abingdon

Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The summer heat did not deter 22 bluegrass and old-time bands, and 143 individual contestants, from attending the 4th annual Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention this past weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, VA. Bands and individuals competed for a total of $7,000 in cash and prizes, which included unique handcrafted ironwork trophies made by Melissa Conner.

Tim White of the Song of the Mountains television show and Dale Morris of Elk Creek, VA served as the event’s MCs.

Friday night was devoted to a Gospel Band competition in which a total of 18 groups competed. After the gospel competition, Daniel Davis & Simple Rhythms provided an hour of entertainment while the judges tallied the scores. Following presentation of the gospel band awards, the New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters, based in Fries, VA, provided music for a square dance called by Anne Lough, an internationally known traditional musician and folk-dance instructor.

In addition to the regular bluegrass and old-time competitions on Saturday, the Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention awarded five Asher Hurley Memorial Youth Music Scholarships of $300 each to Jeremiah Rasnake of Abingdon, VA; Charlotte Erin Simmons of Wytheville, VA; River Smith of Unicoi, TN; Jessie Amelia Rhea of Hansonville, VA; and Shawn Rippel of Pilot Mountain, NC. The scholarships must be used for traditional musical instrument lessons, tuition for traditional music camps, or college music courses.

Abingdon luthier Keith Hurley, father of Asher Hurley, had made a second acoustic guitar, valued at $4,000, for which raffle tickets had been sold to raise additional money for the Youth Music Scholarships. According to Jennifer Blankenship, convention organizer, $5,000 was raised on the guitar this year. The winning ticket holder was Ed Oakes of Snowville, VA, who was presented the guitar by Mr. and Mrs. Hurley.

The convention offered free workshops with a flat foot dance class held on Friday. Saturday’s workshops included an instrument petting zoo sponsored and conducted by Mary Munsey and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, The History of the Guitar hosted by William King, an upright bass workshop with Sam West, and a guitar workshop presented by Jack Hinshelwood. Also on Saturday afternoon, a presentation titled, “Medieval to Metal – The Art & Evolution of the Guitar,” was presented by Anna Buchanan, head curator at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon; musician Jessica Stiles; and Dr. Rene Rodgers, museum director at the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Mrs. Blankenship said plans are already being made for the 5th edition of the event, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, 2026.

“We are so grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors, musicians, bands, and spectators who have turned out each year to support this event,” she said.

Winners at this year’s competition were:

Youth Fiddle (Bluegrass)

Shawn Rippel – Pilot Mountain, NC Lydia Walls – Vale, NC Jeremiah Rasnake – Abingdon, VA

Youth Fiddle (Old Time)

Lindsey Gladson – Sneedville, TN Alaina Hess – Floyd, VA William Boggs – Clarksville, GA

Youth Guitar

Elliot King – Carthage, NC Corban Walls – Vale, NC Truett Wagner – Kernersville, NC

Youth Mandolin

Orson Cornett – Boone, NC Rochelle Grim – Floyd, VA Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA

Youth Banjo (Clawhammer)

Hanna Boggs – Clarksville, GA Charlotte Simmons – Wytheville, VA

Youth Banjo (Bluegrass)

Harlan Gladson – Sneedville, TN Tucker Conner – Fleetwood, NC Easton Compton – Abingdon, VA

Youth Miscellaneous (Dobro)

Orson Cornett – Boone, NC

Youth Folk Song

Lindsey Gladson – Sneedville, TN Tucker Conner – Fleetwood, NC William Boggs – Clarksville, GA

Youth Band (Old-time)

Little Creek String Band – Floyd, VA Iron Shack – Abingdon, VA

Youth Band (Bluegrass)

Denim & Plaid – Fleetwood, VA Harlan Gladson & The Sorghum Slurpers – Sneedville, TN Roan Street Ramblers – Unicoi, TN Russell and Compton with Skillet – Abingdon, VA

Best All Around Performer (Youth)

Elliot King – Carthage, NC

Adult Fiddle (Bluegrass)

Charlie Tolbert – Purlear, NC Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA Jordan Blevins – Falls Mill, VA Shawn Ripple – Pilot Mountain, NC

Adult Fiddle (Old Time)

Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA Lindsey Gladson – Sneedville, TN Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN Grayson McGuire – Todd, NC

Adult Guitar

Elliot King – Carthage, NC Cody McGrady – Galax, VA Matt Osborn – Bristol, VA Berkley Stewart – Saltville, VA

Adult Bass

Briar McDowell – Hendersonville, NC Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC Sadie Yates – Konnarock, VA Jordan Blevins – Falls Mill, VA

Adult Mandolin

Orson Cornett – Boone, NC Charlie Tolbert – Purlear, NC Darrius Flowers – Pilot Mountain, NC Reagan Brown – Springfield, TN

Adult Banjo (Clawhammer)

Jared Boyd – Floyd, VA Robbie Herman – Taylorsville, NC Sadie Yates – Konnarock, VA Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN

Adult Banjo (Bluegrass)

Nessie Hunt – Marion, VA Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC Berkley Stewart – Saltville, VA River Smith – Unicoi, TN

Adult Miscellaneous

Paul Byrum (Dulcimer) – Kingsport, TN Holger Olson (Dobro) – Elizabethton, TN Jonathan McHone (Dobro) – Danbury, NC Amelia Brown (Dobro) – Springfield, TN

Adult Folk Song

Jessie Rhea – Hansonville, VA Lucy Smith – Unicoi, TN Brock Greer – Kingsport, TN Leslie Smith – Unicoi, TN

Adult Flatfoot Dance

Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA Debbie Yates – Konnarock, VA

Adult Band (Old Time)

Yates Family – Konnarock, VA Gladson Family – Sneedville, TN New River Wranglers – Floyd, VA

Adult Band (Bluegrass)

Travis Watts & Mountain Blessings – Mount Airy, NC New River Line – Galax, VA Blue Rock N Grass – Marion, VA

Best All-Around Performer (Adult)

Jared Boyd (Clawhammer banjo) – Floyd, VA

Bluegrass Gospel Band