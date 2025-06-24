2025 Abingdon Fiddlers Convention results

Yates Family, 1st place Adult Old-time Band at the 2025 Abingdon
Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The summer heat did not deter 22 bluegrass and old-time bands, and 143 individual contestants, from attending the 4th annual Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention this past weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, VA. Bands and individuals competed for a total of $7,000 in cash and prizes, which included unique handcrafted ironwork trophies made by Melissa Conner.

Tim White of the Song of the Mountains television show and Dale Morris of Elk Creek, VA served as the event’s MCs. 

Friday night was devoted to a Gospel Band competition in which a total of 18 groups competed. After the gospel competition, Daniel Davis & Simple Rhythms provided an hour of entertainment while the judges tallied the scores. Following presentation of the gospel band awards, the New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters, based in Fries, VA, provided music for a square dance called by Anne Lough, an internationally known traditional musician and folk-dance instructor. 

In addition to the regular bluegrass and old-time competitions on Saturday, the Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention awarded five Asher Hurley Memorial Youth Music Scholarships of $300 each to Jeremiah Rasnake of Abingdon, VA; Charlotte Erin Simmons of Wytheville, VA; River Smith of Unicoi, TN; Jessie Amelia Rhea of Hansonville, VA; and Shawn Rippel of Pilot Mountain, NC. The scholarships must be used for traditional musical instrument lessons, tuition for traditional music camps, or college music courses.

Abingdon luthier Keith Hurley, father of Asher Hurley, had made a second acoustic guitar, valued at $4,000, for which raffle tickets had been sold to raise additional money for the Youth Music Scholarships. According to Jennifer Blankenship, convention organizer, $5,000 was raised on the guitar this year. The winning ticket holder was Ed Oakes of Snowville, VA, who was presented the guitar by Mr. and Mrs. Hurley. 

The convention offered free workshops with a flat foot dance class held on Friday. Saturday’s workshops included an instrument petting zoo sponsored and conducted by Mary Munsey and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, The History of the Guitar hosted by William King, an upright bass workshop with Sam West, and a guitar workshop presented by Jack Hinshelwood. Also on Saturday afternoon, a presentation titled, “Medieval to Metal – The Art & Evolution of the Guitar,” was presented by Anna Buchanan, head curator at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon; musician Jessica Stiles; and Dr. Rene Rodgers, museum director at the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Mrs. Blankenship said plans are already being made for the 5th edition of the event, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, 2026. 

“We are so grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors, musicians, bands, and spectators who have turned out each year to support this event,” she said.

Winners at this year’s competition were:

Youth Fiddle (Bluegrass)

  1. Shawn Rippel – Pilot Mountain, NC 
  2. Lydia Walls – Vale, NC
  3. Jeremiah Rasnake – Abingdon, VA

Youth Fiddle (Old Time)

  1. Lindsey Gladson – Sneedville, TN
  2. Alaina Hess – Floyd, VA
  3. William Boggs – Clarksville, GA

Youth Guitar

  1. Elliot King – Carthage, NC
  2. Corban Walls – Vale, NC
  3. Truett Wagner – Kernersville, NC

Youth Mandolin

  1. Orson Cornett – Boone, NC
  2. Rochelle Grim – Floyd, VA
  3. Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA

Youth Banjo (Clawhammer)

  1. Hanna Boggs – Clarksville, GA
  2. Charlotte Simmons – Wytheville, VA

Youth Banjo (Bluegrass)

  1. Harlan Gladson – Sneedville, TN
  2. Tucker Conner – Fleetwood, NC
  3. Easton Compton – Abingdon, VA

Youth Miscellaneous (Dobro)

  1. Orson Cornett – Boone, NC

Youth Folk Song

  1. Lindsey Gladson – Sneedville, TN
  2. Tucker Conner – Fleetwood, NC
  3. William Boggs – Clarksville, GA

Youth Band (Old-time)

  1. Little Creek String Band – Floyd, VA
  2. Iron Shack – Abingdon, VA

Youth Band (Bluegrass)

  1. Denim & Plaid – Fleetwood, VA
  2. Harlan Gladson & The Sorghum Slurpers – Sneedville, TN
  3. Roan Street Ramblers – Unicoi, TN
  4. Russell and Compton with Skillet – Abingdon, VA

Best All Around Performer (Youth)

  • Elliot King – Carthage, NC

Adult Fiddle (Bluegrass)

  1. Charlie Tolbert – Purlear, NC
  2. Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA
  3. Jordan Blevins – Falls Mill, VA
  4. Shawn Ripple – Pilot Mountain, NC

Adult Fiddle (Old Time)

  1. Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA
  2. Lindsey Gladson – Sneedville, TN
  3. Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN
  4. Grayson McGuire – Todd, NC

Adult Guitar

  1. Elliot King – Carthage, NC
  2. Cody McGrady – Galax, VA
  3. Matt Osborn – Bristol, VA
  4. Berkley Stewart – Saltville, VA

Adult Bass

  1. Briar McDowell – Hendersonville, NC
  2. Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC
  3. Sadie Yates – Konnarock, VA
  4. Jordan Blevins – Falls Mill, VA

Adult Mandolin

  1. Orson Cornett – Boone, NC
  2. Charlie Tolbert – Purlear, NC
  3. Darrius Flowers – Pilot Mountain, NC
  4. Reagan Brown – Springfield, TN

Adult Banjo (Clawhammer)

  1. Jared Boyd – Floyd, VA
  2. Robbie Herman – Taylorsville, NC
  3. Sadie Yates – Konnarock, VA
  4. Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN

Adult Banjo (Bluegrass) 

  1. Nessie Hunt – Marion, VA
  2. Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC
  3. Berkley Stewart – Saltville, VA
  4. River Smith – Unicoi, TN

Adult Miscellaneous

  1. Paul Byrum (Dulcimer) – Kingsport, TN
  2. Holger Olson (Dobro) – Elizabethton, TN
  3. Jonathan McHone (Dobro) – Danbury, NC
  4. Amelia Brown (Dobro) – Springfield, TN

Adult Folk Song

  1. Jessie Rhea – Hansonville, VA
  2. Lucy Smith – Unicoi, TN
  3. Brock Greer – Kingsport, TN
  4. Leslie Smith – Unicoi, TN

Adult Flatfoot Dance

  1. Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN
  2. Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC
  3. Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA
  4. Debbie Yates – Konnarock, VA

Adult Band (Old Time)

  1. Yates Family – Konnarock, VA
  2. Gladson Family – Sneedville, TN
  3. New River Wranglers – Floyd, VA

Adult Band (Bluegrass)

  1. Travis Watts & Mountain Blessings – Mount Airy, NC
  2. New River Line – Galax, VA
  3. Blue Rock N Grass – Marion, VA

Best All-Around Performer (Adult)

  • Jared Boyd (Clawhammer banjo) – Floyd, VA

Bluegrass Gospel Band

  1. Calvary’s Chosen – Bristol, VA
  2. New River Line – Galax, VA
  3. Roan Street Ramblers – Unicoi, TN
Calvary's Chosen, 1st Place Gospel Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth Guitar winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth Bluegrass Banjo winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jeremiah Rasnake, recipient of an Asher Hurley Memorial Scholarship at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
River Smith, recipient of an Asher Hurley Memorial Scholarship at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Shawn Rippel, recipient of an Asher Hurley Memorial Scholarship at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Charlotte Simmons, recipient of an Asher Hurley Memorial Scholarship at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jessie Rhea, recipient of an Asher Hurley Memorial Scholarship at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Orson Cornett, 1st Place Youth Miscellaneous (Dobro) at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth Old-time Fiddle winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Harlan Gladson & the Sorghum Slurpers, 2nd Place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Lindsey Gladson, 1st Place Youth Old-time Fiddle at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth Bluegrass Fiddle winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth Mandolin winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elliot King, 1st Place Youth Guitar at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Shawn Rippel, 1st Place Youth Bluegrass Fiddle at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Roan Street Ramblers, 3rd Place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Paul Bryum, 1st Place in the Adult Miscellaneous Category (dulcimer) at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Little Creek String Band, 1st Place Youth Old-time Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth Folk Song winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes, Lindsey Gladson, Todd Gladson, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place Adult Old-time Fiddle at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mr. & Mrs. Keith Hurley presented the custom-made guitar to raffle winner Ed Oakes and daughter Hollace at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Winners in the Adult Miscellaneous Category at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elliot King, Best All-around Youth Performer (guitar) at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid, 1st Place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Todd Gladson, Travis Watts, Hollace Oakes, Debbie Yates, 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th place Adult Flat Foot Dance at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Nessie Hunt, Travis Watts, Berkley Steward, River Smith 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th place Adult Bluegrass Banjo at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jared Boyd, Sadie Yates, Todd Gladson, 1st, 2nd, & 4th place Adult Clawhammer Banjo at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Charlie Tolbert, Darrius Flowers, Reagan Brown, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place Adult Mandolin at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Todd Gladson, 1st place Adult Flat Foot Dance at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Briar McDowell, 1st place Adult Bass Fiddle at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Nessie Hunt, 1st, place Adult Bluegrass Banjo at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Adult Bluegrass Fiddle winners at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jessie Rhea, Lucy Smith, Leslie Smith, 1st, 2nd, & 4th place Adult Folk Song at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
New River Wranglers, 3rd place Adult Old-time Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jared Boyd, Sadie Yates, Todd Gladson, 1st, 2nd, & 4th place Adult Clawhammer Banjo at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elliot King, Cody McGrady, Matt Osborn, Berkley Stewart, 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th place Adult Guitar at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Gladson Family, 2nd, place Adult Old-time Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jared Boyd, 1st place Adult Clawhammer Banjo at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elliot King, 1st Place Youth Guitar at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Yates Family, 1st place Adult Old-time Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Travis Watts & Mountain Blessings, 1st Place Adult Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
New River Line, 2nd, place Adult Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Blue Rock N Grass, 3rd place Adult Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jared Boyd, Best All-around Adult Performer (Clawhammer banjo) at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Russell and Compton with Skillet, 4th place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

