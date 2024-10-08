2024 Winfield competition results

Last month the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS held their annual picking championships for flatpicking guitar, finger style guitar, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, and old time fiddle. These are among the most prestigious instrumental competitions in all of bluegrass and old time music, and contestants come from all over the world to take part.

A big part of the draw, outside the high level of competition, is the fact that the prizes awarded are professional grade musical instruments provided by sponsors like Deering, Martin, Collins, Thompson, Bourgeois, Huss & Dalton, Taylor, and others.

But Walnut Valley isn’t just a competition festival. They also provide a star-studded stage show with top performers in bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music.

And the 2024 winners are:

National Mandolin Championship

Champion – Solly Burton, Graysville, IN Prize Instrument Selected: Bourgeois M5-F Mandolin – Bourgeois Guitars, Inc

2nd Place – Gordon Parker, Mountain View, AR Prize Instrument Selected: N/A ($1,500 cash)

3rd Place – Roman Counterman, Cincinnati, OH Prize Instrument Selected: N/A ($750 cash)

Runners up – Luke Lovejoy, Cloverdale, IN and Trey Roberts, Harrison, AR

Old Time Fiddle Championship

Champion – Jason Shaw, Lincoln, NE Prize Instrument Selected: Ming Jing ZhuHand Crafted Fiddle, provided by Beautiful Music Violin Shop

2nd Place -Tashina Lindley, Mt. Shasta, CA Prize Instrument Selected: BMVS 700 Model, provided by Beautiful Music Violin Shop

3rd Place – Nathan Pednault, Crowley, TX Prize Instrument Selected: Gilga model Vasile Master Fiddle made in Romania, provided by Beautiful Music Violin Shop

Runners up – Tricia Spencer, Lawrence, KS and Edith Sigler, Wichita, KS

International Finger Style Guitar Championship

Champion – Stephen Bennett, New Cornwall, CT Prize Instrument Selected: Touchstone Series Dreadnought Guitar, provided by Bourgeois Guitars

2nd Place – Mikey Bilello, Bend, OR Prize Instrument Selected: 50 th Anniversary 814-ce Builder’s Edition Guitar provided by Taylor Guitars

Anniversary 814-ce Builder’s Edition Guitar provided by Taylor Guitars 3rd Place – Hiroya Tsukamoto, Woodside, NY Prize Instrument Selected: FS Winfield Custom Guitar, provided by Huss & Dalton Guitars (Stauton, VA)

Runners up – Bingfan “Jason” Ji, Willetton, Western Australia, Australia and Brandon Green, Beckley, WV

National Guitar Flat Pick Championship

Champion – Eric Hardin, Warrensville, NC Prize Instrument Selected: D-MA Custom Guitar, provided by PK Thompson Guitars (Sisters, OR)

2nd Place – Hayes Griffin, Columbus, OH Prize Instrument Selected: Winfield Model Mahogany Adirondack Guitar, provided Collings Guitar (Austin, TX)

3rd Place – Luke Lovejoy, Spencer, IN Prize Instrument Selected: D-28 Modern Deluxe Guitar, provided by C.F. Martin & Company, Inc. (Nazareth, PA)

Runners up – Jakob Thomas, South Charleston, WV and Steve Lewis, Jefferson, NC

National Bluegrass Banjo Championship

Champion – Brandon Green, Beckley, WV Prize Instrument Selected: Deering Calico 5-string Banjo, provided by Deering Banjo Company

2nd Place – Steven Moore, St. Clairsville, OH Prize Instrument Selected: Deering Rustic Wreath Banjo, provided by Deering Banjo Company

3rd Place – Joey Gipson, Manchester, TN Prize Instrument Selected: Deering White Lotus 5-string Banjo provided by Deering Banjo Company

Runners up – Eric Hardin, Warrensville, NC, and Gregg Welty, Pittsburgh, PA

International Autoharp Championship

Champion – Ray Choi, Tustin, CA Prize Instrument Selected: Whippoorwill Acoustics Luthier’s Choice Autoharp provided by Whippoorwill Acoustics

2nd Place – Lori Ann Clayton-Bethard, Kansas City, MO Prize Instrument Selected: d’Aigle Autoharps Cascade Diatonic G-D, provided by d’Aigle Autoharps

3rd Place – George Haig, Dunfermline, FIFE, Scotland Prize Instrument Selected: N/A

Runners up – Steve Luper, Andover, KS and Michael E. Poole, Chapel Hill, NC

National Mountain Dulcimer Championship

Champion – Matthew Hathaway, Fort Worth, TX Prize Instrument Selected: McSpadden 4FHMgMg-E Custom Mountain Dulcimer, provided by The Dulcimer Shoppe

2nd Place – Allison O’Shea, Nashville, TN Prize Instrument Selected: McSpadden 4SGCC-E Scroll Head Cherry Ginger Mountain Dulcimer, provided by The Dulcimer Shoppe

3rd Place – Sarah Miner, Post, TX Prize Instrument Selected: McSpadden 6FHWWB-E TearDrop Baritone Mountain Dulcimer, provided by The Dulcimer Shoppe, Mountain View, Arkansas

Runners up – Steve Stubblefield, Eureka Springs, AR and David Kerwood, Arkansas City, Kansas

National Hammered Dulcimer Championship

Champion – Susana Baker, Valley Park, MO Prize Instrument Selected: Rick Thum 17/17 Professional Chromatic Hammer Dulcimer provided by Rick Thum Dulcimers

2nd Place – Jeff Mom, Kalamazoo, MI Prize Instrument Selected: Master Works 16/15 CBWXR7 Bantam Weight Chromatic Extended Range Hammer Dulcimer provided by Master Works

3rd Place – Steve Eades, Statesville, NC Prize Instrument Selected: Songbird 17/16/8 Finch Chromatic Hammer Dulcimer provided by Songbird Hammer Dulcimers

Runners up – Robert Miller, Pittsburgh, PA and Katelyn Baas, McBain, MI

Well done and congratulations all!