2024 SPBGMA nominees announced

John Lawless

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) has announced the nominees for their 49th annual Music Awards. Winners will be announced during the annual SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville on January 28.

Voting takes place during the Convention, with all attendees eligible to cast a vote.

And the 2024 nominees are:

Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year 

  • Danny Stewart 
  • Ernie Evans
  • Dell Davis
  • Cindy Pinion
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Milton Harkey

Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year 

  • WDVX-FM, Knoxville, TN 
  • WPAQ-FM Mount Airy, NC
  • WOBL-Oberlin, OH 
  • BanjoRadio.com
  • The Bluegrass Jamboree
  • SiriusXM 62

Bluegrass DJ Of The Year 

  • Jerry Eicher-The Bluegrass Jamboree
  • Annette Grady-The Bluegrass Jamboree
  • Michelle Lee-WOBL 
  • Joey Black-Sirius XM 
  • Kyle Cantrell-BanjoRadio.com
  • Doug Whitley-The Bluegrass Jamboree

Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year 

  • Jerry Salley
  • Donna Ulisse
  • Rick Lang
  • Daryl Mosley 
  • Mark Brinkman 
  • Donna Hughes

Bluegrass Album Of The Year 

  • Hey Day – Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music 
  • God Fearing Heathen – Dan Tyminski for 8 Track Entertainment 
  • Kentucky For Me – Dale Ann Bradley for Pinecastle Records 
  • Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper for Compass Records 
  • City of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Nonesuch Records 
  • Rhinestone Revival – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records 

Bluegrass Song of the Year

  • Fall in Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records 
  • Power of Love – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording 
  • Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper for Compass Records 
  • Mayberry State of Mind – Daryl Mosley for Pinecastle Records 
  • Hey Day – Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music 
  • I Call Her Sunshine – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records 

Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year 

  • Edgar Loudermilk
  • Mike Bub
  • Zak McLamb 
  • Mickey Harris 
  • Terry Smith 
  • Scarlett Austin

Dobro Performer Of The Year 

  • Rob Ickes 
  • Jacob Metz
  • Jerry Douglas 
  • Gaven Largent
  • Matt Leadebetter
  • Josh Swift 

Guitar Performer Of The Year 

  • Jesse Smathers
  • Tim Stafford
  • Kenny Smith 
  • Greg Blake 
  • Trey Hensley
  • Rick Faris

Mandolin Performer Of The Year 

  • Wayne Benson 
  • Danny Roberts
  • Chris Davis
  • Alan Bibey 
  • Jesse Brock
  • Larry Stephenson

Banjo Performer Of The Year 

  • Dale Perry
  • Jason Davis
  • Joe Mullins
  • Ron Stewart
  • Gena Britt
  • Josiah Tyree

Fiddle Performer Of The Year 

  • Hunter Berry 
  • Jason Carter 
  • Steve Day
  • Carley Arrowood
  • Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris 
  • Maddie Denton

Female Vocalist Of The Year 

  • Dale Ann Bradley 
  • Rhonda Vincent 
  • Amanda Smith 
  • Kristy Cox
  • Caroline Owens
  • Jaelee Roberts 

Male Vocalist Of The Year 

  • Duane Sparks
  • Clint Groves
  • Russell Moore 
  • Ben James
  • Zack Arnold
  • John Meador

Gospel Group Of The Year 

  • Blue Highway
  • Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
  • King James Boys
  • Authentic Unlimited
  • Little Roy & Lizzy Show

Vocal Group Of The Year 

  • Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
  • The Kody Norris Show
  • Authentic Unlimited
  • Blue Highway 
  • Lonesome River Band
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage 

Instrumental Group Of The Year 

  • Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper 
  • Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
  • Lonesome River Band
  • Blue Highway
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage 
  • The Kody Norris Show 

Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year 

  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage 
  • Authentic Unlimited
  • The Kody Norris Show 
  • Grascals 
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
  • Lonesome River Band

Entertainer(s) Of The Year 

  • Rhonda Vincent 
  • Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
  • The Little Roy & Lizzy Show
  • The Kody Norris Show 
  • The Po’ Ramblin Boys 
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Song Of The Year 

  • Heartache & Trouble – Fast Track for Englehardt Music Group 
  • Deep River – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording 
  • Riding the Chief – Chris Jones and the Night Drivers for Mountain Home Music 
  • Mill Worker – Becky Buller for Dark Shadow Recording 
  • My My My – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run for Mountain Fever Records 
  • Riding the Boston & Maine – Nick Dumas for Skyline Records

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

