2024 SPBGMA nominees announced

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) has announced the nominees for their 49th annual Music Awards. Winners will be announced during the annual SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville on January 28.

Voting takes place during the Convention, with all attendees eligible to cast a vote.

And the 2024 nominees are:

Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year

Danny Stewart

Ernie Evans

Dell Davis

Cindy Pinion

Cody Johnson

Milton Harkey

Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year

WDVX-FM, Knoxville, TN

WPAQ-FM Mount Airy, NC

WOBL-Oberlin, OH

BanjoRadio.com

The Bluegrass Jamboree

SiriusXM 62

Bluegrass DJ Of The Year

Jerry Eicher-The Bluegrass Jamboree

Annette Grady-The Bluegrass Jamboree

Michelle Lee-WOBL

Joey Black-Sirius XM

Kyle Cantrell-BanjoRadio.com

Doug Whitley-The Bluegrass Jamboree

Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year

Jerry Salley

Donna Ulisse

Rick Lang

Daryl Mosley

Mark Brinkman

Donna Hughes

Bluegrass Album Of The Year

Hey Day – Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music

God Fearing Heathen – Dan Tyminski for 8 Track Entertainment

Kentucky For Me – Dale Ann Bradley for Pinecastle Records

Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper for Compass Records

City of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Nonesuch Records

Rhinestone Revival – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records

Bluegrass Song of the Year

Fall in Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records

Power of Love – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording

Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper for Compass Records

Mayberry State of Mind – Daryl Mosley for Pinecastle Records

Hey Day – Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music

I Call Her Sunshine – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records

Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year

Edgar Loudermilk

Mike Bub

Zak McLamb

Mickey Harris

Terry Smith

Scarlett Austin

Dobro Performer Of The Year

Rob Ickes

Jacob Metz

Jerry Douglas

Gaven Largent

Matt Leadebetter

Josh Swift

Guitar Performer Of The Year

Jesse Smathers

Tim Stafford

Kenny Smith

Greg Blake

Trey Hensley

Rick Faris

Mandolin Performer Of The Year

Wayne Benson

Danny Roberts

Chris Davis

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Larry Stephenson

Banjo Performer Of The Year

Dale Perry

Jason Davis

Joe Mullins

Ron Stewart

Gena Britt

Josiah Tyree

Fiddle Performer Of The Year

Hunter Berry

Jason Carter

Steve Day

Carley Arrowood

Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris

Maddie Denton

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Amanda Smith

Kristy Cox

Caroline Owens

Jaelee Roberts

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Duane Sparks

Clint Groves

Russell Moore

Ben James

Zack Arnold

John Meador

Gospel Group Of The Year

Blue Highway

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

King James Boys

Authentic Unlimited

Little Roy & Lizzy Show

Vocal Group Of The Year

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

The Kody Norris Show

Authentic Unlimited

Blue Highway

Lonesome River Band

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Lonesome River Band

Blue Highway

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

The Kody Norris Show

Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Authentic Unlimited

The Kody Norris Show

Grascals

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Lonesome River Band

Entertainer(s) Of The Year

Rhonda Vincent

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show

The Kody Norris Show

The Po’ Ramblin Boys

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Song Of The Year

Heartache & Trouble – Fast Track for Englehardt Music Group

Deep River – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording

Riding the Chief – Chris Jones and the Night Drivers for Mountain Home Music

Mill Worker – Becky Buller for Dark Shadow Recording

My My My – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run for Mountain Fever Records

Riding the Boston & Maine – Nick Dumas for Skyline Records

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!