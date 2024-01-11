2024 SPBGMA nominees announced

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) has announced the nominees for their 49th annual Music Awards. Winners will be announced during the annual SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville on January 28.
Voting takes place during the Convention, with all attendees eligible to cast a vote.
And the 2024 nominees are:
Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year
- Danny Stewart
- Ernie Evans
- Dell Davis
- Cindy Pinion
- Cody Johnson
- Milton Harkey
Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year
- WDVX-FM, Knoxville, TN
- WPAQ-FM Mount Airy, NC
- WOBL-Oberlin, OH
- BanjoRadio.com
- The Bluegrass Jamboree
- SiriusXM 62
Bluegrass DJ Of The Year
- Jerry Eicher-The Bluegrass Jamboree
- Annette Grady-The Bluegrass Jamboree
- Michelle Lee-WOBL
- Joey Black-Sirius XM
- Kyle Cantrell-BanjoRadio.com
- Doug Whitley-The Bluegrass Jamboree
Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year
- Jerry Salley
- Donna Ulisse
- Rick Lang
- Daryl Mosley
- Mark Brinkman
- Donna Hughes
Bluegrass Album Of The Year
- Hey Day – Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music
- God Fearing Heathen – Dan Tyminski for 8 Track Entertainment
- Kentucky For Me – Dale Ann Bradley for Pinecastle Records
- Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper for Compass Records
- City of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Nonesuch Records
- Rhinestone Revival – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records
Bluegrass Song of the Year
- Fall in Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records
- Power of Love – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording
- Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper for Compass Records
- Mayberry State of Mind – Daryl Mosley for Pinecastle Records
- Hey Day – Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music
- I Call Her Sunshine – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records
Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year
- Edgar Loudermilk
- Mike Bub
- Zak McLamb
- Mickey Harris
- Terry Smith
- Scarlett Austin
Dobro Performer Of The Year
- Rob Ickes
- Jacob Metz
- Jerry Douglas
- Gaven Largent
- Matt Leadebetter
- Josh Swift
Guitar Performer Of The Year
- Jesse Smathers
- Tim Stafford
- Kenny Smith
- Greg Blake
- Trey Hensley
- Rick Faris
Mandolin Performer Of The Year
- Wayne Benson
- Danny Roberts
- Chris Davis
- Alan Bibey
- Jesse Brock
- Larry Stephenson
Banjo Performer Of The Year
- Dale Perry
- Jason Davis
- Joe Mullins
- Ron Stewart
- Gena Britt
- Josiah Tyree
Fiddle Performer Of The Year
- Hunter Berry
- Jason Carter
- Steve Day
- Carley Arrowood
- Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris
- Maddie Denton
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Rhonda Vincent
- Amanda Smith
- Kristy Cox
- Caroline Owens
- Jaelee Roberts
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Duane Sparks
- Clint Groves
- Russell Moore
- Ben James
- Zack Arnold
- John Meador
Gospel Group Of The Year
- Blue Highway
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- King James Boys
- Authentic Unlimited
- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
Vocal Group Of The Year
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- The Kody Norris Show
- Authentic Unlimited
- Blue Highway
- Lonesome River Band
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Instrumental Group Of The Year
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- Lonesome River Band
- Blue Highway
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- The Kody Norris Show
Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Authentic Unlimited
- The Kody Norris Show
- Grascals
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- Lonesome River Band
Entertainer(s) Of The Year
- Rhonda Vincent
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- The Little Roy & Lizzy Show
- The Kody Norris Show
- The Po’ Ramblin Boys
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Song Of The Year
- Heartache & Trouble – Fast Track for Englehardt Music Group
- Deep River – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording
- Riding the Chief – Chris Jones and the Night Drivers for Mountain Home Music
- Mill Worker – Becky Buller for Dark Shadow Recording
- My My My – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run for Mountain Fever Records
- Riding the Boston & Maine – Nick Dumas for Skyline Records
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!