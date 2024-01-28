2024 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Award winners

Tonight in Nashville, the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass for America (SPBGMA) is holding a ceremony to announce the winners of their 2024 Bluegrass Music Awards.

This year is their 49th annual running of these awards, winners of which are chosen by those in attendance at the annual SPBGMA convention. The Farm Hands are opening the show with a performance, and appearances throughout the program will feature The Grascals, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, and the Larry Stephenson Band.

Our SPBGMA correspondent Nick Newlon will be sharing the winners as they are announced, and we will update this post throughout the evening as awards are distributed. Keep checking back to see who goes home with a trophy.

And the winners are:

Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year – Ernie Evans

Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year – The Bluegrass Jamboree

Bluegrass DJ Of The Year – Kyle Cantrell

Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year – Donna Ulisse

Bluegrass Album Of The Year – Rhinestone Revival – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records

Bluegrass Song of the Year – I Call Her Sunshine – The Kody Norris Show on Rebel Records

Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year – Edgar Loudermilk

Dobro Performer Of The Year – Gaven Largent

Guitar Performer Of The Year – Kenny Smith

Mandolin Performer Of The Year – Alan Bibey

Banjo Performer Of The Year – Josiah Tyree

Fiddle Performer Of The Year – Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris

Female Vocalist Of The Year – Rhonda Vincent

Male Vocalist Of The Year – Russell Moore