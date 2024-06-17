2024 Songwriter Showcase songs announced by IBMA

Posted on by John Lawless

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the songs and the writers who will be featured in their Songwriter Showcase, held each year during the annual World of Bluegrass convention in September.

Dozens of songs are submitted for consideration, with only ten chosen by the selection committee. Those songwriters are entitled to perform their song during the WOB Business Conference before the assembled attendees, consisting primarily of artists and producers in search of new music. Not only is it quite an honor to have one of your songs selected, the Songwriter Showcase, held on September 26 this year, often leads to cuts on upcoming projects.

Picked for 2024 are:

Congratulations all!

The Showcase is open to all registered conference attendees, so if you’ll be at World of Bluegrass 2024, stop in and hear tomorrow’s hit songs before they hit the radio.

