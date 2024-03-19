2024 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention winners

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

Maxton Byrd, recipient of the 2024 Alan Perdue Award at the Seagrove Fiddlers’
Convention with the Perdue family – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 69th Annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention returned Saturday night to the small pottery town in central North Carolina. There were over 500 in attendance with over 50 entries during the five-hour bluegrass talent contest.

“We did it! It was great!” promoter Maxton Byrd exclaimed. 

Byrd was the recipient of this year’s Alan Perdue Memorial Award presented to someone in the area who has made significant contributions to bluegrass music. A plaque, given in memory of the late multi-talented musician, Alan Perdue, was presented by the Perdue family (Alan’s mother, daughter, and brother).

Last year, Byrd stepped up to the plate after the fiddlers’ convention previous promoter, Linda Loggains, was unable to continue managing the event due to health-related issues. Byrd, with the assistance of a 20-plus member committee, labored to make the annual music event return, not knowing how it well it would go after a three-year hiatus due to Covid. The 2023 event was a success and this year proved to be even better with more youth entries, professional audio by Blue Ridge Sound (provided by corporate sponsor: Covanta Environmental Solutions of Asheboro), and more prize money with additional categories:  harmony singing and a full slate of awards for youth.

Byrd and his committee want to thank Southwestern Randolph High School Choral Program for manning the concession stand, Southwestern Randolph Golf Team for setting up chairs, and Seagrove Elementary School for providing the venue. Proceeds from the convention will benefit these organizations.

 Contestants came from as far as Abingdon, VA, to compete. Ages ranged from 6 to 93 years old.

Winners for the 2023 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention were:

YOUTH:

Fiddle

  1. Aubree Decker
  2. Alexander Ferranti
  3. Benjamin Ferranti

Banjo

  1. Carley Hatley
  2. David McGuirt
  3. Cameron Edenfield

Mandolin

  1. Arthur Hayes
  2. Sara Cornett (age 6)

Guitar

  1. Elliot King
  2. Levi Smith
  3. Sara Luther

Bass

  1. Matthew Chaney
  2. Alexander Hayes

Vocal

  1. Sara Luther
  2. Chelsea Edenfield
  3. Kate Luther

Harmony singing

  1. Edenfield Sisters (Chelsea and Courtney)
  2. Luther Sisters (Sara and Kate)

Buck Dance

  1. Sky Stanaland
  2. Taylor Trogdon

ADULT:

Band

  1. Franklinville Express
  2. Bustin’ Time
  3. Passin’ Thru

Fiddle

  1. Charlie Tolbert
  2. Gary Hatley
  3. Gary Pressley

Banjo

  • Chris Ward
  • Ronnie Hatley
  • Carson Beckham

Mandolin

  1. Dwayne Runyon
  2. Jerry Stuart
  3. Alex Meredith

Guitar

  1. Jack Hinshelwood
  2. Tommy Chandler
  3. CH Lineberry

Bass

  1. Johnny Smith
  2. John Fogleman
  3. Travis Brady

Dobro

  1. Sandy Hatley
  2. Pammy Davis Lassiter

Vocal

  1. Kaley Elliott
  2. Kyna Gunter
  3. Gary Hatley

Harmony singing

  1. Franklinville Express
  2. Movin’ On Bluegrass
  3. Passin’ Thru

Miscellaneous

  1. David Rabon-harmonica
  2. Danny Casstevens-dulcimer
  3. Joe Weaver-hammered dulcimer

Buck Dance

  1. Taylor Lingren
  2. Jimmy Harrington (age 93)
  3. Melissa Campbell

“That’s a wrap,” concluded Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention co-emcee Big T Lassiter. “We’ll see you next year on the third Saturday in March.”

The next central North Carolina-based acoustic talent contest is the Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention. It will be held in Robbins at North Moore School on April 6. Competition kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and registration runs from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in band, fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, vocal, dancing, bass, dobro, and miscellaneous in both youth and adult categories. Top band prize is $500, top Youth and Adult instrument prizes are $50 each.

The Third Annual Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award will be presented in his memory. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children, 6-12.

1st place harmony singing, Franklinville Express, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place fiddle, Charlie Tolbert, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place buck dancing, Taylor Lingren, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place vocal, Kaley Elliott, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place miscellaneous (harmonica), David Rabon, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place mandolin, Dwayne Runyon, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place guitar, Jack Hirshelwood, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place dobro, Sandy Hatley, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place banjo, Chris Ward, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place band, Franklinville Express, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
1st place youth banjo, Carley Hatley, 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock.jpg
First place youth fiddle, Aubree Decker, at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
First place youth bass, Matthew Chaney, at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
First place youth mandolin, Arthur Hayes, at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
First place youth harmony singing, Chelsey & Courtney Edenfield at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
First place youth guitar, Elliot King, at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
First place youth buck dancing, Sky Stanaland, at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
First place youth vocal, Sara Luther, at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Southwestern Randolph High School Choral Program (worked concessions, raising money for trip to NYC), at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Maxton Byrd, award recipient, flanked by Alan Perdue's family: Tabatha (daughter), Janice (mother), and Sandy (brother), at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
John Holder of Blue Ridge Sound at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Southwestern Randolph High School Choral Program (worked concessions, raising money for trip to NYC), at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Judges: Brenda Kidd (tally person), Racy Maness, Kevin Richardson, Trent Callicutt at the 2024 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Share this:

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today