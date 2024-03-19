2024 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention winners

Maxton Byrd, recipient of the 2024 Alan Perdue Award at the Seagrove Fiddlers’

Convention with the Perdue family – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 69th Annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention returned Saturday night to the small pottery town in central North Carolina. There were over 500 in attendance with over 50 entries during the five-hour bluegrass talent contest.

“We did it! It was great!” promoter Maxton Byrd exclaimed.

Byrd was the recipient of this year’s Alan Perdue Memorial Award presented to someone in the area who has made significant contributions to bluegrass music. A plaque, given in memory of the late multi-talented musician, Alan Perdue, was presented by the Perdue family (Alan’s mother, daughter, and brother).

Last year, Byrd stepped up to the plate after the fiddlers’ convention previous promoter, Linda Loggains, was unable to continue managing the event due to health-related issues. Byrd, with the assistance of a 20-plus member committee, labored to make the annual music event return, not knowing how it well it would go after a three-year hiatus due to Covid. The 2023 event was a success and this year proved to be even better with more youth entries, professional audio by Blue Ridge Sound (provided by corporate sponsor: Covanta Environmental Solutions of Asheboro), and more prize money with additional categories: harmony singing and a full slate of awards for youth.

Byrd and his committee want to thank Southwestern Randolph High School Choral Program for manning the concession stand, Southwestern Randolph Golf Team for setting up chairs, and Seagrove Elementary School for providing the venue. Proceeds from the convention will benefit these organizations.

Contestants came from as far as Abingdon, VA, to compete. Ages ranged from 6 to 93 years old.

Winners for the 2023 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention were:

YOUTH:

Fiddle

Aubree Decker Alexander Ferranti Benjamin Ferranti

Banjo

Carley Hatley David McGuirt Cameron Edenfield

Mandolin

Arthur Hayes Sara Cornett (age 6)

Guitar

Elliot King Levi Smith Sara Luther

Bass

Matthew Chaney Alexander Hayes

Vocal

Sara Luther Chelsea Edenfield Kate Luther

Harmony singing

Edenfield Sisters (Chelsea and Courtney) Luther Sisters (Sara and Kate)

Buck Dance

Sky Stanaland Taylor Trogdon

ADULT:

Band

Franklinville Express Bustin’ Time Passin’ Thru

Fiddle

Charlie Tolbert Gary Hatley Gary Pressley

Banjo

Chris Ward

Ronnie Hatley

Carson Beckham

Mandolin

Dwayne Runyon Jerry Stuart Alex Meredith

Guitar

Jack Hinshelwood Tommy Chandler CH Lineberry

Bass

Johnny Smith John Fogleman Travis Brady

Dobro

Sandy Hatley Pammy Davis Lassiter

Vocal

Kaley Elliott Kyna Gunter Gary Hatley

Harmony singing

Franklinville Express Movin’ On Bluegrass Passin’ Thru

Miscellaneous

David Rabon-harmonica Danny Casstevens-dulcimer Joe Weaver-hammered dulcimer

Buck Dance

Taylor Lingren Jimmy Harrington (age 93) Melissa Campbell

“That’s a wrap,” concluded Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention co-emcee Big T Lassiter. “We’ll see you next year on the third Saturday in March.”

The next central North Carolina-based acoustic talent contest is the Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention. It will be held in Robbins at North Moore School on April 6. Competition kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and registration runs from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in band, fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, vocal, dancing, bass, dobro, and miscellaneous in both youth and adult categories. Top band prize is $500, top Youth and Adult instrument prizes are $50 each.

The Third Annual Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award will be presented in his memory. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children, 6-12.