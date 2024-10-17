2024 River Stomp Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Roger Black

Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 River Stomp Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The days were hot, and the nights had a bit of chill in the air, at the 2024 River Stomp Bluegrass Festival in Williamsburg, KY. 

This year’s festival found the stage setting in a different spot than previous years. The Whitley County Fairgrounds has made some vast improvements to the venue over the last five years. The stage has been relocated to a much better spot there on the grounds.

Host band Tidal Wave Road put on another great festival this year for hundreds of amazing fans. Fairway Drive kicked the show off on Friday evening followed by the always funny Moron Brothers. Kenny & Amanda Smith then took the stage for a great set, and had a little help from their daughter Annabelle. The night’s festivities ended with The Dean Osborne Band.

Saturday brought one of Kentucky’s best new bands to the stage in the form of Rounders Station to get things started.  Hammertowne, certainly among Kentucky’s premier bands, took the stage next highlighting their vocal and instrumental talents, along with the amazing songwriting of David Carroll. Wilson Banjo Company was up next.

Authentic Unlimited took the stage in typical AU fashion showcasing the reasons why they were the big winners at this year’s IBMA awards. Then host band Tidalwave Road finished out a great day of bluegrass music.

About the Author

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

