2024 Pickin’ on the Plains report

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Pitney & Meyer Band at the 2024 Pickin’ on the Plains bluegrass festival – photo © Cynthia Stamer

Thanks to Gary Wiggins for sharing this brief report and a bunch of photos from the 2024 Pickin’ on the Plains bluegrass festival in Colby, KS.

Emceed by Marshal Allen Bailey and Cowgirl Janey, there was a great lineup at the 28th annual Pickin’ on the Plains festival with Appalachian Road Show, Authentic Unlimited, Pitney & Meyer, Hot Club of Cowtown, Land Run, The Horn Family, and the host bands, The McLemores and Dirt Roads Gospel Band.

The festival is kicked off Thursday evening with a potluck and jam session. Old friends and new friends gather to visit, jam, and sing along while they enjoy bluegrass music.

There are plenty of great food vendors, and kids have ample opportunities for entertainment with face painting, crafts like rope making, the KIDZ (Kids Instrument Discovery Zone), where kids of all ages can hold, play, pick, or fiddle around with all the bluegrass instruments. A great opportunity to discover new and exciting instruments.

On Sunday, Pickin’ on the Plains features the crowd favorite Gospel Homecoming Show giving a revival-feel of the good old days with great bluegrass gospel music, a sing along with Paul Danley and all the bands, singing and playing their hearts out! The morning kicked off with The Dirt Roads Gospel Band, The Horn Family, followed by Authentic Unlimited, who put on a performance that knocked it out of the park! The Gospel Home Coming (All Star) Band closed the festival with a bang!  What a glorious day!

Make your plans for the first weekend in June 2025 in Colby Kansas, the “Oasis on The Plains.” Keep up with all the news on FaceBook or our web site. See ya’ll next year!

Kidz Zone Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Carson and Suzy at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Thursday potluck at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Audrey and Scott Schmidt at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Jesse Trevino running sound at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Thursday jam at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Land Run at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Allen Sanders with Land Run at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
The McLemores at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
3 Generations of McLamores - Graycen, Blake, and Bob - at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
MCs Cowgirl Janey and Allen Bailey at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Evelynn and Blake McLamore at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
The McLamores at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Hot Club of Cowtown at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Stephen Burwell and Ron Stewart twin fiddling with Pitney & Meyer at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Lindsay and Blake McLamore at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Appalachian Road Show at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Open stage at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Horn Family Band at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Open stage at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Authentic Unlimited at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Kids Zone at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Kids Zone at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
John Meador with Authentic Unlimited at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Dirt Roads Gospel at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Evan Barnum
Dirt Roads Gospel at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Wiggins
Stephen Burwell and Jesse Brock with Authentic Unlimited at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Horn Family Band at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Hot Club of Cowtown at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Elana James with Hot Club of Cowtown at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Lan Run of Cowtown at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Whit Smith with Hot Club of Cowtown at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Stephen Burwell fiddle workshop at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
John Meyer banjo workshop at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
John Meyer banjo workshop at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Pitney & Meyer at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Nate Burie with Pitney & Meyer at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
John Meyer with Pitney & Meyer at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer
Mo Pitney with Pitney & Meyer at Pickin' on the Plains 2024 - photo © Cynthia Stamer

Share this:

About the Author

Guest Contributor

Occasionally, we have Guest Contributors who share their thoughts and experiences on Bluegrass Today.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today