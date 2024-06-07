2024 Pickin’ on the Plains report

Pitney & Meyer Band at the 2024 Pickin’ on the Plains bluegrass festival – photo © Cynthia Stamer

Thanks to Gary Wiggins for sharing this brief report and a bunch of photos from the 2024 Pickin’ on the Plains bluegrass festival in Colby, KS.

Emceed by Marshal Allen Bailey and Cowgirl Janey, there was a great lineup at the 28th annual Pickin’ on the Plains festival with Appalachian Road Show, Authentic Unlimited, Pitney & Meyer, Hot Club of Cowtown, Land Run, The Horn Family, and the host bands, The McLemores and Dirt Roads Gospel Band.

The festival is kicked off Thursday evening with a potluck and jam session. Old friends and new friends gather to visit, jam, and sing along while they enjoy bluegrass music.

There are plenty of great food vendors, and kids have ample opportunities for entertainment with face painting, crafts like rope making, the KIDZ (Kids Instrument Discovery Zone), where kids of all ages can hold, play, pick, or fiddle around with all the bluegrass instruments. A great opportunity to discover new and exciting instruments.

On Sunday, Pickin’ on the Plains features the crowd favorite Gospel Homecoming Show giving a revival-feel of the good old days with great bluegrass gospel music, a sing along with Paul Danley and all the bands, singing and playing their hearts out! The morning kicked off with The Dirt Roads Gospel Band, The Horn Family, followed by Authentic Unlimited, who put on a performance that knocked it out of the park! The Gospel Home Coming (All Star) Band closed the festival with a bang! What a glorious day!

Make your plans for the first weekend in June 2025 in Colby Kansas, the “Oasis on The Plains.” Keep up with all the news on FaceBook or our web site. See ya’ll next year!