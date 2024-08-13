2024 Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival photos

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Festival – photo © Roger Black

The 31st annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival got off to a great start on Wednesday July 31 with an all-gospel night in Hyden, KY, the home town of the Osborne Brothers. The following three nights boasted a lineup of bluegrass music superstars that included acts like Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, the Lonesome River Band, Authentic Unlimited, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Dave Adkins, Lorraine Jordan, the Moron Brothers, and many more.

Rain and thunderstorms graced a good part of the festival, but the spirits were not dampened beneath the Bobby Osborne Pavilion where hundreds of bluegrass fans stayed dry and enjoyed the best that the music had to offer. The lightening was so fierce at one point, Kelly Caldwell of the Dean Osborne Band switched from her normal electric bass to a borrowed upright dog house bass. The festival went off in fine form in spite of the nasty weather.

We need to offer up a great big thank you to Dean Osborne and his incredible staff, the many great sponsors, and the city of Hyden for yet another great Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival.