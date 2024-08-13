2024 Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival photos

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Festival – photo © Roger Black

The 31st annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival got off to a great start on Wednesday July 31  with an all-gospel night in Hyden, KY, the home town of the Osborne Brothers. The following three nights boasted a lineup of bluegrass music superstars that included acts like Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, the Lonesome River Band, Authentic Unlimited, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Dave Adkins, Lorraine Jordan, the Moron Brothers, and many more.

Rain and thunderstorms graced a good part of the festival, but the spirits were not dampened beneath the Bobby Osborne Pavilion where hundreds of bluegrass fans stayed dry and enjoyed the best that the music had to offer. The lightening was so fierce at one point, Kelly Caldwell of the Dean Osborne Band switched from her normal electric bass to a borrowed upright dog house bass. The festival went off in fine form in spite of the nasty weather.

We need to offer up a great big thank you to Dean Osborne and his incredible staff, the many great sponsors, and the city of Hyden for yet another great Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival.

Rhonda Vincent at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Adam Haynes with Rhonda Vincent at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jacob Metz with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Alex Leach with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II with The Clinch Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Higher Vision Eastbound Reunion at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kelly Caldwell with the Dean Osborne Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kelly Caldwell with the Dean Osborne Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Higher Vision Eastbound Reunion at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Higher Vision Eastbound Reunion at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bobby Osborne II at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bluegrass Kusins at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bluegrass Kusins at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Leanna Price at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bobby Osborne II with The Price Sisters at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Warren Blair with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Cody Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Cody Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Cody Mountain Boys at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Authentic Unlimited at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
John Meador with Authentic Unlimited at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jerry Cole with Authentic Unlimited at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Stephen Burwell with Authentic Unlimited at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jesse Brock with Authentic Unlimited at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
The Grascals at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
John Bryan with The Grascals at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jamey Johnson and Terry Smith with The Grascals at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mason Brewer with Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Wayne Brewer with Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gary Brewer with The Kentucky Ramblers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Sunrise Ridge at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Sunrise Ridge at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidalwave Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidalwave Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidalwave Road at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky JustUs at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky JustUs at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky JustUs at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fenced In at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fenced In at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lonesome River Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Colton Dixie at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Colton Dixie at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black
Colton Dixie at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival - photo © Roger Black

