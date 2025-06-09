2024 Mount Airy Fiddlers Convention results

New Floyd County Ramplers, 1st Place Old Time Band at the 2025 Mt. Airy

Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 53rd Mount Airy Fiddlers’ Convention was held this past Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, NC. On Saturday, 218 pickers competed in the individual instrument categories from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to MC Dale Morris and convention coordinator Randy Hiatt. Fifty-one bands played in the old-time band and bluegrass band competitions this year, compared to the 34 bands in the combined categories in 2024. Old-time bands numbered 27 and there were 24 bands in the bluegrass category.

Once again, individual pickers and bands from near and far lined up in the heat to await their turn on the stage to perform before the judges for ribbons, trophies, and a more than $5,000 in cash prizes. Local musicians such as twin brothers Alden and Arnold Nunn from Mount Airy competed in the bluegrass band category, and individual contestants such as Johan Nilson from Sweden by way of Silicone Valley, CA and Evie Ladin, also from California, entered the guitar and old-time banjo categories.

2025 winners in the various categories were:

Adult Old-time Fiddle

Ruth Shumway, Charlotte, NC Raistin Brabson, Floyd, VA Richard Bowman, Mount Airy, NC Billy Hurt Andrew Small, Floyd, VA

Adult Bluegrass Fiddle

AJ Srubas Hollace Oakes, Snowville, VA Darrius Flowers, Pilot Mountain, NC Charlie Tolbert, Purlear, NC Rex McGee, King, NC

Adult Old-time Banjo

Jared Boyd, Cana, VA Trish Fore Marsha Todd Devon Flaherty Ashlee Watkins

Adult Bluegrass Banjo

Trevor Holder Travis Watts, Mount Airy, NC JR McFalls Malachi Bulman Nessie Hunt

Adult Guitar

Chad Harrison, Claudeville, VA Nick King Cody McGrady Jack Hinselwood Tae Childress

Adult Mandolin

Allen McMillan Daniel Ulloum Ralph McGee, King, NC Elijah Smith, Mount Airy, NC Alex Meredith, Chapel Hill, NC

Adult Bass Fiddle

Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC Austin Janey Tim Geen Django Burgess Stacy Boyd

Adult Dobro

Johnathon McHone Keith Aiken Charlie Milliron Robert Ellis Rick Hansen

Adult Dulcimer

Diane Parker Lyle Richards Eva Casstevens Ehukai Teves John Renwick

Adult Autoharp

Mason Winfree Vicki Boyd Jimmy Handy

Adult Folk Song

Jeanie Thicken AnnMari Trakimowicz, Wilmington, NC Asenath Easter Andrew Small Tommy Nichols

Adult Dance

Nathan Fargo Phil Jaimeson Maggie Holder Evie Ladin Cherie Compton

Adult Old-time Band

New Floyd County Ramblers Slate Mountain Ramblers Up Jumped Trouble Cool as Grits Shock Doctors

Adult Bluegrass Band

Five Mile Mountain Road New River Line Harrison Ridge Foggy Window Ramblers Promise Lane

Youth Old-time Fiddle

Finton McGrath, Rockbridge County, VA Emmerson Braningham Whitleigh McGee, King, NC Sterling Hollifield, Independence, VA Miles Kexel

Youth Bluegrass Fiddle

Whitley Thorton Lydia Walls, Vale NC Shaw Rippel Isaiah Imperiale Benjamin Ferranti

Youth Old-time Banjo

Margo MacSweeney, Floyd, VA Samuel Spencer, Floyd, VA Acacia Fugate Mason Hayden Hannah Boggs

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

Aaron Hess Silas Walls Eleanor Bastin Michael Harper

Youth Guitar

Corban Walls, Vale, NC Ricky Caudill Andy Nichols Kingston Hollifield, Independence, VA Annalise Hess

Youth Mandolin

Orson Cornett, Boone, NC Rochell Grim Chris Trakimowicz Charlie Moses Luke Spencer, Floyd, VA

Youth Bass Fiddle

Coley Palmer, Dobson, NC

Youth Folk Song

Miles Kexel Chris Trakinowicz Malyn Delle Todd Peter Trakinowicz Rochelle Grim

Youth Dance

Margo MacSweeney, Floyd, VA Misha MacSweeney, Floyd, VA Miles Kexel Nuni MacSweeney, Floyd, VA Rylah Grim

Most Promising Youth Trophy

Fintan McGrath

Up-and-coming Youth Band

Samuel Spencer

Youth Old-time Band

Floyd VA Girls & Aaron

Youth Bluegrass Band