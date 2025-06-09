2024 Mount Airy Fiddlers Convention results

New Floyd County Ramplers, 1st Place Old Time Band at the 2025 Mt. Airy
Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 53rd  Mount Airy Fiddlers’ Convention was held this past Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, NC. On Saturday, 218 pickers competed in the individual instrument categories from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to MC Dale Morris and convention coordinator Randy Hiatt. Fifty-one bands played in the old-time band and bluegrass band competitions this year, compared to the 34 bands in the combined categories in 2024. Old-time bands numbered 27 and there were 24 bands in the bluegrass category. 

Once again, individual pickers and bands from near and far lined up in the heat to await their turn on the stage to perform before the judges for ribbons, trophies, and a more than $5,000 in cash prizes. Local musicians such as twin brothers Alden and Arnold Nunn from Mount Airy competed in the bluegrass band category, and individual contestants such as Johan Nilson from Sweden by way of Silicone Valley, CA and Evie Ladin, also from California, entered the guitar and old-time banjo categories.

2025 winners in the various categories were:

Adult Old-time Fiddle

  1. Ruth Shumway, Charlotte, NC
  2. Raistin Brabson, Floyd, VA
  3. Richard Bowman, Mount Airy, NC
  4. Billy Hurt
  5. Andrew Small, Floyd, VA

Adult Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. AJ Srubas
  2. Hollace Oakes, Snowville, VA
  3. Darrius Flowers, Pilot Mountain, NC
  4. Charlie Tolbert, Purlear, NC
  5. Rex McGee, King, NC

Adult Old-time Banjo

  1. Jared Boyd, Cana, VA
  2. Trish Fore
  3. Marsha Todd
  4. Devon Flaherty
  5. Ashlee Watkins

Adult Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Trevor Holder
  2. Travis Watts, Mount Airy, NC
  3. JR McFalls
  4. Malachi Bulman
  5. Nessie Hunt

Adult Guitar

  1. Chad Harrison, Claudeville, VA
  2. Nick King
  3. Cody McGrady
  4. Jack Hinselwood
  5. Tae Childress 

Adult Mandolin

  1. Allen McMillan
  2. Daniel Ulloum
  3. Ralph McGee, King, NC
  4. Elijah Smith, Mount Airy, NC
  5. Alex Meredith, Chapel Hill, NC

Adult Bass Fiddle

  1. Levi Head, Mount Airy, NC
  2. Austin Janey
  3. Tim Geen
  4. Django Burgess
  5. Stacy Boyd

Adult Dobro

  1. Johnathon McHone
  2. Keith Aiken
  3. Charlie Milliron
  4. Robert Ellis
  5. Rick Hansen

Adult Dulcimer

  1. Diane Parker
  2. Lyle Richards
  3. Eva Casstevens
  4. Ehukai Teves
  5. John Renwick

Adult Autoharp

  1. Mason Winfree
  2. Vicki Boyd
  3. Jimmy Handy

Adult Folk Song

  1. Jeanie Thicken
  2. AnnMari Trakimowicz, Wilmington, NC
  3. Asenath Easter
  4. Andrew Small
  5. Tommy Nichols

Adult Dance

  1. Nathan Fargo
  2. Phil Jaimeson
  3. Maggie Holder
  4. Evie Ladin
  5. Cherie Compton

Adult Old-time Band

  1. New Floyd County Ramblers
  2. Slate Mountain Ramblers
  3. Up Jumped Trouble
  4. Cool as Grits
  5. Shock Doctors

Adult Bluegrass Band

  1. Five Mile Mountain Road
  2. New River Line
  3. Harrison Ridge
  4. Foggy Window Ramblers
  5. Promise Lane

Youth Old-time Fiddle

  1. Finton McGrath, Rockbridge County, VA
  2. Emmerson Braningham
  3. Whitleigh McGee, King, NC
  4. Sterling Hollifield, Independence, VA
  5. Miles Kexel

Youth Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. Whitley Thorton
  2. Lydia Walls, Vale NC
  3. Shaw Rippel
  4. Isaiah Imperiale
  5. Benjamin Ferranti

Youth Old-time Banjo

  1. Margo MacSweeney, Floyd, VA
  2. Samuel Spencer, Floyd, VA
  3. Acacia Fugate
  4. Mason Hayden
  5. Hannah Boggs

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Aaron Hess
  2. Silas Walls
  3. Eleanor Bastin
  4. Michael Harper

Youth Guitar

  1. Corban Walls, Vale, NC
  2. Ricky Caudill
  3. Andy Nichols
  4. Kingston Hollifield, Independence, VA
  5. Annalise Hess

Youth Mandolin

  1. Orson Cornett, Boone, NC
  2. Rochell Grim
  3. Chris Trakimowicz
  4. Charlie Moses
  5. Luke Spencer, Floyd, VA

Youth Bass Fiddle

  1. Coley Palmer, Dobson, NC

Youth Folk Song

  1. Miles Kexel
  2. Chris Trakinowicz
  3. Malyn Delle Todd
  4. Peter Trakinowicz
  5. Rochelle Grim

Youth Dance

  1. Margo MacSweeney, Floyd, VA
  2. Misha MacSweeney, Floyd, VA
  3. Miles Kexel
  4. Nuni MacSweeney, Floyd, VA
  5. Rylah Grim

Most Promising Youth Trophy

  • Fintan McGrath

Up-and-coming Youth Band

  • Samuel Spencer

Youth Old-time Band

  1. Floyd VA Girls & Aaron

Youth Bluegrass Band

  1. 4 Walls
Miles Kexel, 1st Place Youth Folk Song at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Margo MacSweeney, 1st Place Youth Dance at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Orson Cornett, 1st Place Youth Mandolin at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Margo MacSweeney, 1st Place Youth Old-time Banjo at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Corban Walls, 1st Place Youth Guitar at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Coley Palmer, 1st Place Youth Bass Fiddle at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention
4 Walls, 1st Place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
AJ Srubas, 1st Place Blugrass Fiddle at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Trevor Holder, 1st Place Bluegrass Banjo at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Jared Boyd, 1st Place Old-time Banjo at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Five Mile Mountain Road, 1st Place Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Johnathan McHone, 1st Place Dobro at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Allen McMillan, 1st Place Mandolin at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Levi Head, 1st Place Bass Fiddle at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
New Floyd County Ramplers, 1st Place Old Time Band at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Diane Parker, 1st Place Dulcimer at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Nathan Fargo, 1st Place Adult Dance at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Mason Winfree, 1st Place Autoharp at the 2025 Mt. Airy Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

