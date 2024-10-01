2024 IBMA Kids on Bluegrass program goes out with a bang

Posted on by Nicholas Hancock

Denim & Plaid perform during IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2024 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program increased in the number of participants again this year, and provided some outstanding vocal and instrumental performances by youngsters ages 6 to 17 at the annual, but last IBMA festival in Raleigh, NC last week. The 2025 and two subsequent events will be held in Chattanooga, TN.

According to Kimber Ludiker, KOB program coordinator, 121 youngsters applied for this year’s event, and 111 were able to be there to participate. Last year, the program had 70 participants. 

Once again, 12 KOB bands were assembled and rehearsed on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for KOB performances on one street stage, and two stages inside the Raleigh Convention Center, on Friday and Saturday. 

On Thursday, a “house band,” consisting of five more advanced KOB kids performed for the Pre-Awards Show party at the Martin-Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. The finale of the Awards Show featured another KOB band with eight KOB kids. And on Saturday, 16 KOB youngsters were selected for an ensemble band to perform at the beginning of Saturday night’s main attractions in the Red Hat Amphitheater. 

The concept of Kids on Bluegrass began 35 years ago at the annual California Bluegrass Association’s Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, held in Grass Valley, CA. The late Frank Solivan Sr., father of bluegrass performer and band leader Frank Solivan II, put together a group of young pickers at a festival because young Frank II wanted to play on the main stage. Play they did, and the Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program began. KOB has been emulated by festivals around the world, including the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual event, the World of Bluegrass. 

G. Nicholas Hancock was at the IBMA Bluegrass Live! on both Friday and Saturday last week to capture several of the KOB band performances for the photo gallery below.

The Blue Bridge Boys at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Coral Bahoo at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Lucy Smith with Roan Street Ramblers at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Grayson Canada with Bluegrass, Swing, and Other Things - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
The Gourmet Strings at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Amelia Brown with Bluegrass, Swing, and Other Things at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Roan Street Ramblers at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Berkley Stewart of Bluegrass, Swing, and Other Things - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Noah Goebel with Bluegrass, Swing, and Other Things at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Noah Goebel with Bluegrass, Swing, and Other Things at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Amelia Brown with Bluegrass, Swing, and Other Things at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Reagan Brown at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Malachi Ellenburg at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Three young fiddlers at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Braxton Rogers at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Tucker Conner at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Berkley Stewart with Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Parker Malone at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Amelia Brown at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Benjamin Ferranti talks with new friend at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Graylon Collins at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alexander Ferranti and Malachi Ellenburg at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alexander Ferranti at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Jackson Earles and Nick Weitzenfeld watch Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cruse Edwards at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Benjamin Ferranti at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
McKenna Petersen at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Holt & Cabe with Annie McNamara on bass at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cabe Rieck at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes with Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Annie McNamara at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Elliot King with Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Proud mom at Kids on Bluegrass Open Mic - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Proud parents at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Tucker Conner and Charlie Tolbert with Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Tucker Conner with Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ettore Buzzini tries a Prucha banjo at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Conner McMeans at Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Judson Stone with Creekwater Collective at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid at Kids on Bluegrass - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Tae Childress at Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Katie Hill at Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Charlie Tolbert at Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Creekwater Collective at Kids on Bluegrass Youth Band Showcase - IBMA 2024 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Share this:

About the Author

Nicholas Hancock

Nicholas Hancock is a former newspaper writer and editor who also played rhythm guitar in The Bluegrass Gentlemen from 1968 through mid-1974. Today, he is retired and enjoying his hobby of photographing bluegrass and other music events.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today