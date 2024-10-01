2024 IBMA Kids on Bluegrass program goes out with a bang

Denim & Plaid perform during IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2024 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program increased in the number of participants again this year, and provided some outstanding vocal and instrumental performances by youngsters ages 6 to 17 at the annual, but last IBMA festival in Raleigh, NC last week. The 2025 and two subsequent events will be held in Chattanooga, TN.

According to Kimber Ludiker, KOB program coordinator, 121 youngsters applied for this year’s event, and 111 were able to be there to participate. Last year, the program had 70 participants.

Once again, 12 KOB bands were assembled and rehearsed on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for KOB performances on one street stage, and two stages inside the Raleigh Convention Center, on Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, a “house band,” consisting of five more advanced KOB kids performed for the Pre-Awards Show party at the Martin-Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. The finale of the Awards Show featured another KOB band with eight KOB kids. And on Saturday, 16 KOB youngsters were selected for an ensemble band to perform at the beginning of Saturday night’s main attractions in the Red Hat Amphitheater.

The concept of Kids on Bluegrass began 35 years ago at the annual California Bluegrass Association’s Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, held in Grass Valley, CA. The late Frank Solivan Sr., father of bluegrass performer and band leader Frank Solivan II, put together a group of young pickers at a festival because young Frank II wanted to play on the main stage. Play they did, and the Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program began. KOB has been emulated by festivals around the world, including the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual event, the World of Bluegrass.

G. Nicholas Hancock was at the IBMA Bluegrass Live! on both Friday and Saturday last week to capture several of the KOB band performances for the photo gallery below.