2024 IBMA International Band Performance Grant applications now open

The International Bluegrass Music Association is now accepting applications for its 2024 International Band Performance Grant. The grant is awarded to assist a bluegrass act from outside the United States to cover travel expenses to the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC next year, running from September 24-28.

Since its institution, this grant has helped Curly Strings from Estonia and Country Gongbang from South Korea make the trip to serve as official showcase artists during the convention’s annual Bluegrass Ramble. Recipients are also provided assistance in setting up a follow-up tour of the US the year after their initial visit.

The application can be completed online by a band representative, and while it asks whether the act is willing to obtain the necessary visas to be admitted into the US, filing an application does not bind you to do appear.

Applications will be accepted through the end of November.

This grant is funded by voluntary donations solicited by the IBMA, and the amount distributed each year is partially contingent on the donations received. It was initially funded by a generous donation by outgoing IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger and his wife, Alys.

Donations of any size are most welcome, and greatly appreciated.

In announcing the opening of the application period, the IBMA also shared a video from Country Gongbang this past September at World of Bluegrass.