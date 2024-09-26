The 2024 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were presented this evening in Raleigh, NC, with the winners chosen by a vote of the professional membership of the organization.

And the winners are:

Male Vocalist Of The Year – Danny Paisley

Gospel Recording Of The Year – God Already Has – Dale Ann Bradley (artist); Mark “Brink” Brinkman/David Stewart (writes); Dale Ann Bradley (produces); Pinecastle Records (label)

Mandolin Player of the Year – Jesse Brock

Instrumental Recording of the Year – Knee Deep in Bluegrass – Ashby Frank (artist); Terry Baucom (writer); Ashby Frank (producers); Mountain Home (label)

Bass Player of the Year – Vickie Vaughn

Music Video of the Year – (Tie) Fall in Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited; Billy Blue Records and Alberta Bound – Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Patrick Sauber, Trisha Gagnon, Pharis & Jason Romero, and Claire Lynch; Compass Records

New Artist Of The Year – East Nash Grass

Fiddle Player of the Year – Deanie Richardson

Instrumental Group Of The Year – The Travelin’ McCourys

Vocal Group Of The Year – Authentic Unlimited

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year – Gaven Largent

Female Vocalist Of The Year – Jaelee Roberts

Collaborative Recording Of The Year – Brown’s Ferry Blues – Tony Trischka featuring Billy Strings (artists); Alton Delmore/Rabon Delmore (writers); Béla Fleck (producer); Down The Road (label)

Banjo Player of the Year – Rob McCoury

Song Of The Year – Fall In Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited (artist); John Meador/Bob Minner (writers); Billy Blue Records (label); Authentic Unlimited (producers)

Guitar Player of the Year – Cody Kilby

Album Of The Year –City of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (artist); Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle (producers); Nonesuch Records (label)

Entertainer Of The Year – Del McCoury Band

That’s all folks.

Congratulations all!