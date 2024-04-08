2024 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention results

Youth Band winners The Terry Family at ’24 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
The 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention, held in central North Carolina at North Moore High School in Robbins, is now history. Cash prizes included $500 for first place adult band, $150 for first place youth band, and $50 for each first place individual category in both youth and adult divisions. There were also special awards for outstanding youth and adult performances plus the annual Theron Caviness (memorial) Best Banjo Award presented to one youth and one adult banjoist.
A qualified panel of judges that included Caroline Owens, Skyline Records recording artist and two-time IBMA-nominated Momentum Vocalist of Year, and the husband-wife team of Danny and Eva Casstevens, music instructor and multi-instrumentalists, selected the following winners.
Youth
Band
- The Terry Family Band (from Waxhaw, NC)
Fiddle
- Aubree Decker
Banjo
- Cameron Edenfield
- Lois Chaney
- Carley Hatley
Guitar
- Elliot King
- Sarah Luther
- Miles Welch
Mandolin
- Cameron Edenfield
Bass
- Elliot King
- Matthew Chaney
Voca
- Chelsea Edenfield
- Sarah Luther
- Kate Luther
Harmony Singing:
- Kate & Sarah Luther
Miscellaneous
- Nolan Goodwin (harmonica)
Most Outstanding Youth Performance
- Cameron Edenfield
Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Youth)
- Carley Hatley
Adult
Band
- Bull Run
- Passin’ Thru
- Cameron Five
Fiddle
- Gary Hatley
- Natalie Ingram
- Jeff Medlin
Banjo
- Devon Flaherty (claw hammer)
- Rodney Haywood
- Carson Beckham
Guitar
- Johnny Smith
- Cooper Marona
- CH Lineberry
Mandolin
- Alex Meredith
- Dwayne Runyon
- Jacob Sheffield
Bass
- Jimmy Damron
- Aaron Ingram
- Eddie Hammer
Dobro
- Daniel Smith
- Pammy Lassiter
- Sandy Hatley
Vocal
- Kyna Garner
- Natalie Ingram
- Jeff Hayes
Piano
- Elaine Bowman
Dance:
- Taylor Lingren
- Connie Bowman
- Jimmy Harrington (age 93)
Outstanding Adult Performance
- Alex Meredith
Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Adult)
- Stephen Caviness
Promoter, Miranda Smith, concluded, “It was great to have a convention run smoothly after working out the kinks for running our first one last year. I loved seeing everyone and listening to great music. Everyone volunteering, judging, or working sound was such a joy to work with. It couldn’t have been a better experience.”
Smith’s crew of volunteers were primarily friends that she made while performing in the band at NC State, plus two friends that flew in from out-of-state that she met when making a bike trip across the US. Audio was provided by Old Mill Sound of Mount Airy, NC.
Everyone is already looking forward to next year!
All photos © G. Nicholas Hancock