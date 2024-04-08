2024 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention results

Youth Band winners The Terry Family at ’24 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention, held in central North Carolina at North Moore High School in Robbins, is now history. Cash prizes included $500 for first place adult band, $150 for first place youth band, and $50 for each first place individual category in both youth and adult divisions. There were also special awards for outstanding youth and adult performances plus the annual Theron Caviness (memorial) Best Banjo Award presented to one youth and one adult banjoist.

A qualified panel of judges that included Caroline Owens, Skyline Records recording artist and two-time IBMA-nominated Momentum Vocalist of Year, and the husband-wife team of Danny and Eva Casstevens, music instructor and multi-instrumentalists, selected the following winners.

Youth

Band

  1. The Terry Family Band (from Waxhaw, NC)

Fiddle

  1. Aubree Decker

Banjo

  1. Cameron Edenfield
  2. Lois Chaney
  3. Carley Hatley

Guitar

  1. Elliot King
  2. Sarah Luther
  3. Miles Welch

Mandolin

  1. Cameron Edenfield

Bass

  1. Elliot King
  2. Matthew Chaney

Voca

  1. Chelsea Edenfield
  2. Sarah Luther
  3. Kate Luther

Harmony Singing:

  1. Kate & Sarah Luther

Miscellaneous

  1. Nolan Goodwin (harmonica)

Most Outstanding Youth Performance

  • Cameron Edenfield

Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Youth)

  • Carley Hatley

Adult

Band

  1. Bull Run
  2. Passin’ Thru
  3. Cameron Five

Fiddle

  1. Gary Hatley
  2. Natalie Ingram
  3. Jeff Medlin

Banjo

  1. Devon Flaherty (claw hammer)
  2. Rodney Haywood
  3. Carson Beckham

Guitar

  1. Johnny Smith
  2. Cooper Marona
  3. CH Lineberry

Mandolin

  1. Alex Meredith
  2. Dwayne Runyon
  3. Jacob Sheffield

Bass

  1. Jimmy Damron
  2. Aaron Ingram
  3. Eddie Hammer

Dobro

  1. Daniel Smith
  2. Pammy Lassiter
  3. Sandy Hatley

Vocal

  1. Kyna Garner
  2. Natalie Ingram
  3. Jeff Hayes

Piano

  1. Elaine Bowman

Dance:

  1. Taylor Lingren
  2. Connie Bowman
  3. Jimmy Harrington (age 93)

Outstanding Adult Performance

  • Alex Meredith

Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Adult)

  • Stephen Caviness

Promoter, Miranda Smith, concluded, “It was great to have a convention run smoothly after working out the kinks for running our first one last year. I loved seeing everyone and listening to great music. Everyone volunteering, judging, or working sound was such a joy to work with. It couldn’t have been a better experience.”

Smith’s crew of volunteers were primarily friends that she made while performing in the band at NC State, plus two friends that flew in from out-of-state that she met when making a bike trip across the US. Audio was provided by Old Mill Sound of Mount Airy, NC.

Everyone is already looking forward to next year!

All photos © G. Nicholas Hancock

Carley Hatley, Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Youth) at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Youth Band winners The Terry Family at '24 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Aubree Decker, first in youth fiddle at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cameron Edenfield, outstanding youth performance, first place youth banjo and first place youth mandolin (Deeper Shade of Blue's banjoist Jim Fraley's grandson) at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Elliot King, first place youth guitar and first place youth bass at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Chelsea Edenfield, first place youth vocal at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kate & Sarah Luther, first place youth harmony singing at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Nolan Goodwin, first place youth miscellaneous (harmonica) at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Youth Band winners The Terry Family at '24 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Taylor Lingren, first place adult dancer at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Stephen Caviness, Theron Caviness Best Banjo adult winner at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Daniel Smith, first place adult dobro at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kyna Gunter, first place adult vocal at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Elaine Bowman, first place adult piano at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Johnny Smith, first place adult guitar at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Passin' Thru, second place adult band at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Devon Flaherty, first place adult banjo (claw hammer) at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Gary Hatley, first place adult fiddle with Big T Lassiter, MC, at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Bull Run, first place adult band at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alex Meredith, outstanding adult performance and first place adult mandolin at the 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

