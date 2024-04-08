2024 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention results

Youth Band winners The Terry Family at ’24 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 2024 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention, held in central North Carolina at North Moore High School in Robbins, is now history. Cash prizes included $500 for first place adult band, $150 for first place youth band, and $50 for each first place individual category in both youth and adult divisions. There were also special awards for outstanding youth and adult performances plus the annual Theron Caviness (memorial) Best Banjo Award presented to one youth and one adult banjoist.

A qualified panel of judges that included Caroline Owens, Skyline Records recording artist and two-time IBMA-nominated Momentum Vocalist of Year, and the husband-wife team of Danny and Eva Casstevens, music instructor and multi-instrumentalists, selected the following winners.

Youth

Band

The Terry Family Band (from Waxhaw, NC)

Fiddle

Aubree Decker

Banjo

Cameron Edenfield Lois Chaney Carley Hatley

Guitar

Elliot King Sarah Luther Miles Welch

Mandolin

Cameron Edenfield

Bass

Elliot King Matthew Chaney

Voca

Chelsea Edenfield Sarah Luther Kate Luther

Harmony Singing:

Kate & Sarah Luther

Miscellaneous

Nolan Goodwin (harmonica)

Most Outstanding Youth Performance

Cameron Edenfield

Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Youth)

Carley Hatley

Adult

Band

Bull Run Passin’ Thru Cameron Five

Fiddle

Gary Hatley Natalie Ingram Jeff Medlin

Banjo

Devon Flaherty (claw hammer) Rodney Haywood Carson Beckham

Guitar

Johnny Smith Cooper Marona CH Lineberry

Mandolin

Alex Meredith Dwayne Runyon Jacob Sheffield

Bass

Jimmy Damron Aaron Ingram Eddie Hammer

Dobro

Daniel Smith Pammy Lassiter Sandy Hatley

Vocal

Kyna Garner Natalie Ingram Jeff Hayes

Piano

Elaine Bowman

Dance:

Taylor Lingren Connie Bowman Jimmy Harrington (age 93)

Outstanding Adult Performance

Alex Meredith

Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award (Adult)

Stephen Caviness

Promoter, Miranda Smith, concluded, “It was great to have a convention run smoothly after working out the kinks for running our first one last year. I loved seeing everyone and listening to great music. Everyone volunteering, judging, or working sound was such a joy to work with. It couldn’t have been a better experience.”

Smith’s crew of volunteers were primarily friends that she made while performing in the band at NC State, plus two friends that flew in from out-of-state that she met when making a bike trip across the US. Audio was provided by Old Mill Sound of Mount Airy, NC.

Everyone is already looking forward to next year!

All photos © G. Nicholas Hancock