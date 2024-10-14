2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Special tribute band performs for Buddy Michaels at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention

The 58th Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention, held near Rockwell, NC, featured an evening of bluegrass music and memories last Saturday night. The convention, which is a direct spin-off of the World Championship Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention of years past, included competition in both youth and adult categories, with a special recognition for bluegrass DJ/MC Buddy Michaels for his 50 years in the music business.

“Each year the Granite Quarry Civitans honors someone who has spent their life promoting bluegrass music,” Vivian Pennington Hopkins, Convention Coordinator, began during Michaels’ award presentation. “This gentleman is so dear to all of us in the bluegrass industry. I have known him for a lifetime.”

Then she questioned the honoree, “When are you going to retire?”

Michaels responded, “If you’ve never worked, then you can’t retire. What I’ve always done is go into a radio station, turn on a microphone, talk, and play music. Fortunately, a lot of those years, I got to play bluegrass music. That’s not a job…so how can you retire from it? I’m going to do it until I fall over.”

Then the man of the hour shared a little personal history.

“My dad had a collection of old 78 fiddle records. It was music that was magic. Then I saw Flatt & Scruggs on The Beverly Hillbillies and the Dillards on Andy Griffith. I went to the movie theater and heard Foggy Mountain Breakdown. I already liked bluegrass. I’d heard Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole Opry. I’d go to bed on Saturday nights with my transistor radio and a little earplug. I would listen to the Opry. I heard Monroe and he was totally different than anybody else on the Opry. Foggy Mountain Breakdown changed my life. I went out and bought the soundtrack for Bonnie and Clyde.

I decided at a young age, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be on the radio.’ I went to work in Burlington, NC for WPCM. I did a country morning show during the week, and bluegrass on the weekends. I always wanted to do bluegrass. That bluegrass show took off more than anything else. Everywhere I went people thanked me for that show. I started to do MC work. I have met so many wonderful people: artists and fans. They are friends. It means the most to me, meeting the bluegrass family. I’m tickled to receive this award.

I thank God that he let me find bluegrass music, and I’ve never been the same. It just gets better and better.”

MC Big T Lassiter added, “Buddy Michaels is bluegrass to me. He can make you feel right there at home on the radio, and that’s why it’s called Hometown Festival. Thank you, Buddy.”

Vivian noted, “We have a special band that we’ve put together to do a tribute to you.”

The band consisted of musician friends that Buddy personally selected to perform a set of tunes that he had chosen as some of his all-time favorites. The tribute band included Jerry Stuart and Tom Isenhour on mandolins, Glen Alexander on fiddle, Pammy Lassiter on dobro, her husband, Big T, on bass, Gary Hatley on guitar, and his wife, yours truly, on banjo.

The rest of the evening was devoted to the competition.

Winners in the youth category were:

Bluegrass Band

Terry Family Band Carolina Young Folk.

Bluegrass Gospel Band

4 Walls

Fiddle

Isaiah Imperiale Lydia Walls Addie Webster

Banjo

Cameron Edenfield Ford Terry David McGuirt

Guitar

Gabriel Webster Parker Terry Corban Walls

Mandolin

Caroline Terry Nicholas Allman Trey Pfaff

Bass

Ford Terry Matthew Chaney

Vocal

Chelsea Edenfield Simina Little Levi Smith

Livengood Memorial Outstanding Youth – Gabriel Webster

Winners in the adult category were:

Bluegrass Band

Fairfield Bluegrass Hot Wax and the Splinters Wilkes Record Players

Bluegrass Gospel Band

Crossroads Bluegrass Salvation Song

Fiddle

Charlie Tolbert Gary Hatley Payton Brown

Banjo

Jacob Johnson Danny Bowers Ronnie Hatley

Guitar

Ryan Lambert Ethan Williams Jay Williams

Mandolin

Jacob Little Gary Hatley Tim Clyde Lewis

Bass

Travis Brady Ryan Dunn Jeremy Nash

Dobro

Peden Williams Sandy Hatley Pammy Lassiter

Vocal

Payton Brown Taylor Brown Daniel Schronce

Ralph Pennington Master Fiddle Award – Charlie Tolbert

Reflecting on the evening as a whole, Vivian reflected…

“We were pleased with the turnout, with bands and individuals from the foothills of the Blue Ridge to the eastern Piedmont regions. It was great to see so many competing in our youth categories. Rest assured, bluegrass is in good hands. We had kids competing from the Appalachian Jam Program, Carolina Folkworks, Ron’s Pickin’ Parlor, and more. My hat’s off to the instructors who are mentoring and passing on the traditional bluegrass music to the next generation!”

Well done all!