2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

Special tribute band performs for Buddy Michaels at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention

The 58th Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention, held near Rockwell, NC, featured an evening of bluegrass music and memories last Saturday night. The convention, which is a direct spin-off of the World Championship Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention of years past, included competition in both youth and adult categories, with a special recognition for bluegrass DJ/MC Buddy Michaels for his 50 years in the music business.

“Each year the Granite Quarry Civitans honors someone who has spent their life promoting bluegrass music,” Vivian Pennington Hopkins, Convention Coordinator, began during Michaels’ award presentation. “This gentleman is so dear to all of us in the bluegrass industry. I have known him for a lifetime.”

Then she questioned the honoree, “When are you going to retire?”

Michaels responded, “If you’ve never worked, then you can’t retire. What I’ve always done is go into a radio station, turn on a microphone, talk, and play music. Fortunately, a lot of those years, I got to play bluegrass music. That’s not a job…so how can you retire from it? I’m going to do it until I fall over.”

Then the man of the hour shared a little personal history.

“My dad had a collection of old 78 fiddle records. It was music that was magic. Then I saw Flatt & Scruggs on The Beverly Hillbillies and the Dillards on Andy Griffith. I went to the movie theater and heard Foggy Mountain Breakdown. I already liked bluegrass. I’d heard Bill Monroe on the Grand Ole Opry. I’d go to bed on Saturday nights with my transistor radio and a little earplug. I would listen to the Opry. I heard Monroe and he was totally different than anybody else on the Opry. Foggy Mountain Breakdown changed my life. I went out and bought the soundtrack for Bonnie and Clyde.

I decided at a young age, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be on the radio.’ I went to work in Burlington, NC for WPCM. I did a country morning show during the week, and bluegrass on the weekends. I always wanted to do bluegrass. That bluegrass show took off more than anything else. Everywhere I went people thanked me for that show. I started to do MC work. I have met so many wonderful people: artists and fans. They are friends. It means the most to me, meeting the bluegrass family. I’m tickled to receive this award.

I thank God that he let me find bluegrass music, and I’ve never been the same. It just gets better and better.”

MC Big T Lassiter added, “Buddy Michaels is bluegrass to me. He can make you feel right there at home on the radio, and that’s why it’s called Hometown Festival. Thank you, Buddy.”

Vivian noted, “We have a special band that we’ve put together to do a tribute to you.”

The band consisted of musician friends that Buddy personally selected to perform a set of tunes that he had chosen as some of his all-time favorites. The tribute band included Jerry Stuart and Tom Isenhour on mandolins, Glen Alexander on fiddle, Pammy Lassiter on dobro, her husband, Big T, on bass, Gary Hatley on guitar, and his wife, yours truly, on banjo.

The rest of the evening was devoted to the competition.

Winners in the youth category were:

Bluegrass Band

  1. Terry Family Band
  2. Carolina Young Folk.

Bluegrass Gospel Band

  1. 4 Walls

Fiddle

  1. Isaiah Imperiale
  2. Lydia Walls
  3. Addie Webster

Banjo

  1. Cameron Edenfield
  2. Ford Terry
  3. David McGuirt

Guitar

  1. Gabriel Webster
  2. Parker Terry
  3. Corban Walls

Mandolin

  1. Caroline Terry
  2. Nicholas Allman
  3. Trey Pfaff

Bass

  1. Ford Terry
  2. Matthew Chaney

Vocal

  1. Chelsea Edenfield
  2. Simina Little
  3. Levi Smith

Livengood Memorial Outstanding Youth – Gabriel Webster

Winners in the adult category were:

Bluegrass Band

  1. Fairfield Bluegrass
  2. Hot Wax and the Splinters
  3. Wilkes Record Players

Bluegrass Gospel Band

  1. Crossroads Bluegrass
  2. Salvation Song

Fiddle

  1. Charlie Tolbert
  2. Gary Hatley
  3. Payton Brown

Banjo

  1. Jacob Johnson
  2. Danny Bowers
  3. Ronnie Hatley

Guitar

  1. Ryan Lambert
  2. Ethan Williams
  3. Jay Williams

Mandolin

  1. Jacob Little
  2. Gary Hatley
  3. Tim Clyde Lewis

Bass

  1. Travis Brady
  2. Ryan Dunn
  3. Jeremy Nash

Dobro

  1. Peden Williams
  2. Sandy Hatley
  3. Pammy Lassiter

Vocal

  1. Payton Brown
  2. Taylor Brown
  3. Daniel Schronce

Ralph Pennington Master Fiddle Award – Charlie Tolbert

Reflecting on the evening as a whole, Vivian reflected…

“We were pleased with the turnout, with bands and individuals from the foothills of the Blue Ridge to the eastern Piedmont regions. It was great to see so many competing in our youth categories. Rest assured, bluegrass is in good hands. We had kids competing from the Appalachian Jam Program, Carolina Folkworks, Ron’s Pickin’ Parlor, and more. My hat’s off to the instructors who are mentoring and passing on the traditional bluegrass music to the next generation!”

Well done all!

Ford Terry and Matthew Chaney, first and second place youth bass winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Gabriel Webster, Parker Terry, and Corban Walls, first, second, and third place youth guitar winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Cameron Edenfield and Ford Terry first and second place youth banjo winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
MC Big T Lassiter at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Norm Ribelin with the Granite Quarry Civitan, Buddy Michaels, and Vivian Pennington Hopkins at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Chelsea Edenfield, Simina Little, and Levi Smith, first, second, and third place youth vocal winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Caroline Terry, Nicholas Allman, and Trey Pfaff, first, second, and third place youth mandolin winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Lydia Walls and Addie Webster, second and third place youth fiddle winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
4 Walls, first place youth gospel band winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Terry Family Band, first place youth bluegrass band winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Isaiah Imperiale, first place youth fiddle winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Gabriel Webster, Livengood Memorial Outstanding Youth Award winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Travis Brady, first place bass winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Jacob Little, first place mandolin winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Charlie Tolbert, first place adult fiddle winner and Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award recipient, at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Crossroads Bluegrass, first place bluegrass gospel band winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Peden Williams, first place dobro winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Ryan Lambert, first place guitar winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Fairfield Bluegrass, first place bluegrass band winners at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention
Jacob Johnson, first banjo winner at the 2024 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

Share this:

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today