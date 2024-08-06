2024 Galax Youth winners

Creekwater Collective competing at the 2024 Old Fiddlers Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

116 individual contestants between the ages of three and fifteen, and 17 youth bands registered to participate in the 88th annual Old Fiddlers Convention Youth Competition on Monday, August 5, at Felts Park in Galax, VA.

Youth Competition is for contestants 15 years or younger, with categories including old-time fiddle, bluegrass fiddle, mandolin, clawhammer banjo, bluegrass banjo, guitar, and band.

Winners were announced and awards were presented beginning shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Monday. In addition to the ribbon rosettes awarded, each first-place winner in each individual instrument category received a $250.00 scholarship provided by the Don Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund and Galax Moose Lodge #733. The scholarships must be used for music classes, workshops, or private lessons.

Winners announced Monday night were:

Old time fiddle

Sam Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Cheyenne Grantham – Boones Mill, VA Sylvie Davis – Leicester, NC Silas Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Liam Farley – Chapmanville, WV

Bluegrass fiddle

Alexander Ferranti – Raleigh, NC Lucy Smith – Johnson City, TN Agnes Caudell – Asheville, NC Shawn Ripple – Pilot Mountain, NC Asa Robertson – Norfolk, VA

Mandolin

Sarah Rose Norris – Millers Creek, NC Blane Young – Roanoke, VA Jace Roberts – Galax, VA Logan Harrison – Claudeville, VA Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA

Clawhammer banjo

Margo MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Silas Lowe – Mountain Park, NC Wren Hello – Floyd, VA Everly Davis – Leicester, NC Mason Hayden – Ivanhoe, VA

Bluegrass banjo

River Smith – Johnson City, TN Levi Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Malachi Bulman – Pinnacle, NC Ayden Chappell – Pumpkintown, SC Josiah Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC

Guitar

Lilly Anne Svrlinga – Pickens, SC Croft Wilson – Yulee, FL Tae Childress – Statesville, NC Brayden Ramey – Galax, VA Berkley Stewart – Saltville, VA

Band

Carolina Detour – Pinnacle, NC Denim and Plaid – Saltville, VA Creekwater Collective – Pickens, SC The Mashed Potatoes – Bloomingdale, GA The Biscuit Eaters – Lowgap, NC

Best All Around Performer and Don Wilson Memorial Award: Alexander Ferranti – Raleigh, NC