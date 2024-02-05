2024 Bluegrass Grammy winner

Posted on by John Lawless

Molly Tuttle and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes the 2024 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award

At this afternoon’s 2024 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the winner for Best Bluegrass Album was announced. This year is the 66th annual running of the Grammy Awards, which are given to honor the best in recorded music.

And the winner is: City Of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Congratulations to Molly and the band for this well-deserved award, as well as to all this year’s bluegrass nominees:

  • Radio John: Songs of John Hartford – Sam Bush
  • Lovin’ Of The Game – Michael Cleveland
  • Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
  • Bluegrass – Willie Nelson
  • Me/And/Dad – Billy Strings

