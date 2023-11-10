2024 Bluegrass Grammy nominations

Today The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, with winners to be announced in the traditional Grammy Awards ceremonies on February 4.

In addition to the many glitzy categories that generate major media attention are the nominees for Best Bluegrass Album, defined by the Academy as “containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.”

And the nominees are:

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford – Sam Bush

Lovin’ Of The Game – Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass – Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad – Billy Strings

City Of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

There are normally only five nominees per category, unless a tie forces in a sixth.

In other bluegrass adjacent nominations, Becky Isaacs Bowman received a nod for Best Gospel Roots Album for Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times; and the Best Folk Album category offered nominations to Dom Flemons for Traveling Wildfire, Nickel Creek for Celebrants, and Old Crow Medicine Show for Jubilee.

Congratulations and best of luck to them all!