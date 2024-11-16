2024 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies kicks off in Gatlinburg

Country Grass performs at the 2024 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies – photo © Sandy Hatley

Thursday kicked off the first day of the Lorraine Jordan’s 13th annual Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies festival at the Convention Center in Gatlinburg, TN. The three-day music event launched with the Pledge of Allegiance led by 94-year-old Royce Jordan, Lorraine’s dad, who also served as co-MC along with HWY 40 Bluegrass’ Doug Whitley. The audience remained standing for the national anthem. Then festival promoter, Lorraine Jordan, took the stage.

“We’re off to a good start,” the Lady of Tradition welcomed everyone enthusiastically. “We kicked off at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red last night (Wednesday). We’re already planning to do it again in 2025.”

Jordan then explained how the festival was working to provide support for victims of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. A silent auction is being conducted in the back of the concert hall. Attendees can bid on ten Fender guitars signed by the artists, handmade quilts, and 2025 Jordan-promoted festival tickets.

“It will help uplift those in need.” Jordan explained that she reimbursed 45 advance ticket holders that were unable to attend due to damages sustained by the hurricane.

Next, the promoter introduced her new companion, Dr. Tom Worley, a professor at Ohio State University, whom she met this spring at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. It is Tom’s first trip to Lorraine’s annual holiday event.

Worley welcomed his family and friends and stated, “Ohio converts to bluegrass! I’m thankful they chose to be here. Who wouldn’t? There’s something about Lorraine that impressed me, and the Lord allowed our paths to cross. We’re a big family, that’s kind of the culture of bluegrass. Lorraine is the hardest working woman in bluegrass.”

MC Whitley teased, “Lorraine’s in love and her feet ain’t been touching the ground lately. We are so glad for Lorraine and Tom.”

The musical part of the festival kicked off with an artists’ showcase featuring five of the top songwriters in the genre: Darryl Mosley, Rick Stanley, Donna Ulisse, Jerry Salley, and Larry Cordle. The quintet did three rounds with each highlighting songs they had composed and their back-stories.

Whitley praised the songsmiths, “These are five of the finest songwriters in the business.”

Mosley began with his hit, Transistor Radio.

He followed the next round with a confession.

“I’m a Christmas nut.”

Then he launched into a whimsical number, Socks and Underwear, about getting presents that “I can’t show off to my friends.”

The husband/wife team of Stanley and Ulisse sang one of their tunes, Come Tomorrow, that was recorded by Christian country and gospel artist Gordon Mote. Midway, Donna invited hostess Jordan to stage to sing a song they co-wrote about their mothers’ necklaces entitled Mama’s Cross. They were accompanied by Jordan’s guitarists, Allen Dyer and Wayne Morris.

“We first met when Lorraine invited me to be on her Daughters of Bluegrass project,” Ulisse explained.

Two of Salley’s tunes were Christmas-themed that contained heartfelt lyrics, What Wise Men Believe and Getting Ready for a Baby.

Cordle shared Lonesome Standard Time, Breakin’ on the Jimmy Ridge, and Gone on Before. The mighty Cord returned to the stage as part of Lorraine’s Country Grass segment doing his hits, Murder on Music Row, and Highway 40 Blues. That ensemble included Matt Hooper on fiddle, Matt Leadbetter on dobro, Kent Dixon on mandolin, Garrett Newton on banjo, Dyer and Morris on guitars, and Jordan on electric bass.

Williamson Branch took the stage next. A staple at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies, this family band is celebrating 10 years in the music business, performing each year at the festival. Lorraine and Royce were invited to the stage where they were presented awards for their dedication to the event by the Williamsons. Then the youngest, 15-year-old Caroline, sang a solo, to the senior Jordan, accompanying herself on ukulele.

The Larry Stephenson Band followed, offering tight harmonies and powerful picking. Jordan and host band, Carolina Road, closed out the first day’s performances.

“I’ve got the best band in bluegrass,” she said as she praised and recognized banjoist, Ben Greene, for being part of her band for 20 years.

Jordan loves promoting the next generation of musicians and invited 16-year-old guitarist, JonPaul Sepulveda, to pick Down Yonder with the band.

The festival continues today (Friday) with artists such as Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers, Jordan & Carolina Road, and concludes with Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers. Saturday’s lineup includes Dale Ann Bradley, Deeper Shade of Blue, the Kim Robins Band, the Dean Osborne Band, the host band again, and ends with a performance by Little Roy & Lizzy.

The Mills Auditorium in the Gatlinburg Convention Center is located on Historic Nature Trail in Gatlinburg, TN. A few tickets are still available. For more information, visit the festival web site or call 919-609-6740.