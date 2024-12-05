2024 Belgian Dobro & Banjo Workshop report

Henrich Novák and Lluís Gómez in Belgium

This report from a recent joint international workshop in Belgium is a contribution from Marc Pirson and Lluís Gómez.

Just a week after the 2024 edition of the dual Belgian Dobro & Banjo workshops, the rolls, slides, and resonating tones (in open G tuning, thank you very much) still echo across the Walloon countryside.

It’s been an amazing journey of growth and evolution since Dominique Lambin and Marc Pirson first began organizing these workshops a few years ago (three years for the banjoists, five already for the dobro players), and we can now confidently say that these musical weekends, featuring the expert guidance of Spanish banjo virtuoso Lluís Gómez and Slovak dobro master Henrich Novák, have transformed into a vibrant and integral community event.

Initially held as separate events, the workshops have gradually grown closer over time. What began with a shared meal has expanded to include a house concert, jam sessions, and the exploration of joint repertoire. This year’s tune, Josh Graves’s Fireball, provided a thrilling challenge for the students, especially in the unconventional dobro-banjo duet setting; and the Saturday night concert offered by Señor Gomez and Pán Novák drew strong inspiration from the trailblazing collaborations of Béla Fleck and Jerry Douglas.

Open to all—beginners and advanced players alike—the workshop weekend isn’t just about honing musical skills. It’s a celebration of the deep connection between these instruments and their musical traditions, all while enjoying Belgium’s rich offerings, from its world-famous beers to local culinary delights.

If you’d like to find out more, or be kept in the loop for future workshops, you can reach out via email at ceci.nest.pas.un.banjo@gmail.com (banjo) or ResoWorkshopBe@gmail.com (dobro).