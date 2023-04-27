2023 Yadkin Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention winners

High Strung compete in the 2023 Yadkin Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention

The Yadkin Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention talent contest returned to Yadkinville Elementary School in western North Carolina this past Saturday.

“We started the fiddlers’ convention back this year. Due to COVID, we’ve not had it for the past three years,” shared co-promoter Blaine Wagoner, who serves as the Appalachian JAM instructor with the Yadkin Arts Council.

“Another gentlemen, Steven Corn, and I went to work on it. Tim Harrison looked after our sound. Dale Morris was emcee. I’m real youth-based, and we made a few changes to make it more youth friendly. We had youth to come as far away as a town called Lester near Asheville! We also had 11 bands (in the senior division). We had over 350 in attendance.”

Coyote Ugly (Beverly and Tom Horton, Joey Cox, and Vince Bullins) served as judges, and entertained during intermission. During competition, the judges were sequestered in a room where they could hear, but not see the contestants as they performed.

“The contestants were only known by number,” Wagoner explained. “With blind judging, I thought that was the fairest way that I could do it. It was received very well and we are already planning for next year’s event.”

Winners for this year’s competition were:

SENIOR DIVISION

Old-time Fiddle

John Hofmann Mecca Lowe Adam Lowe

Bluegrass Fiddle

John Hofmann Charlie Tolbert Sophia Pyles

Old-time Banjo

Hank Davis

Bluegrass Banjo

Frankie Key Travis Watts Mike Souther

Guitar

Tommy Chandler Ethan Wagoner Elijah Bulman

Mandolin

Randy Willard Cody Bowman Ezra Williams

Dobro

Jonathan Meltone Titus Stroud John Powell

Bass Fiddle

Timothy Williams Navaeh Coffey Brad Wood

Vocal

Dawn Myers Jay Williams Landin Baldwin

Senior Bluegrass Band

Outlaw Bluegrass Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band Mountain Blessings

Senior Old-time Band

Carolina Cowboys & Maggie Mountain Park Mountain Lions

YOUTH DIVISION

Old-time Fiddle

Sylvie Davis Samuel Wilkerson Avery Lowe

Bluegrass Fiddle

Sylvie Davis Silas Wilkerson Mallory Haithcox

Old-time Banjo

Bayla Davis Jo Wilkerson Silas Lowe

Bluegrass Banjo

Jo Wilkerson Malachi Bulman

Guitar

Malachi Bulman Judah Davis Elijah Smith

Mandolin

Emmalyn Rogers Emme Davis Emma Shore

Bass Fiddle

Avery Lowe

Vocal

Bayla Davis Elise Rogers Maggie Wilkerson

Youth Band