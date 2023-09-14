2023 winners of Walnut Valley NewSong Showcase

The 51st Walnut Valley Festival, going on now in Winfield, KS, has announced the winners of their NewSong Showcase, with both top prizes and alternates named in 10 separate song categories.
In addition to hosting a large music festival that celebrates bluegrass, old time, and Americana sounds, the festival also has a sterling reputation for hosting instrumental competitions for autoharp, flatpicking guitar, finger style guitar, mandolin, old time fiddle, dulcimer, and banjo. With a meager $20 application fee, contestants vie at the festival for valuable prizes including new, professional grade instruments made by top builders.
Categories in which songwriters can enter their songs include Songs about Winfield, Children, Religion/Spirit, Feelin’ Blue, Instrumental, Sweet Memories, Love Songs, Better World, Humor, and None of the Above. First prize winners and two alternates are awarded the opportunity to perform their songs during the festival, as they are chosen prior to the start of the five day event.
Our own Chris Jones, who is, of course, also a celebrated singer and songwriter, curates the NewSong Showcase, along with a panel of reviewers, who choose the top songs in each category.
He says that this year’s competition was daunting.
“We had a near record-breaking number of song submissions this year, 296 entries, and the quality was exceptional. While our judges and I devote a considerable amount of time to this, it really is a labor of love, and I appreciate the chance to curate NewSong Showcase on behalf of Walnut Valley Festival. I am grateful to the outstanding judges who lend their ears and their hearts to the difficult task of determining winners, and provide valuable feedback to these songwriters.”
And the winners are:
Songs about Winfield
Winners
- Walnut Valley Festival – Neta Jane Doris, Jay Lankford, Glen Robertson
- That Stage at Winfield – Jeff Daugherty
Alternates
- We’re Winfield Friends – David Parker
- Winfield – Heath Rochester
Songs For a Better World
Winners
- Name On a List – Siena Christie
- Happy Anyway – Heath Rochester
Alternates
- One Day Sober – Dave Sommers
- The Boat – Aaron Fowler
Sweet Memories
Winners
- Choctaw Road – John Hutchison
- Love Don’t Live Here No More – Jeff Daugherty
Alternates
- Siblings – Ann Wright
- I Hope You Love This Song – Heath Rochester
Religion/Spirit
Winners
- Same Old Sinner – Fred Baue
- Combiners Prayer – Marilyn Rogers
Alternates
- Pick Up Your Cross – Jeff Daugherty, Mo Pitney
- God Knows – Krishna Feeney
Suitable For Children
Winners
- I Spy – Aaron Fowler
- Little Zebra – Aaron Gordon
Alternates
- Who Am I – Mark Heinrich
- Jumping Rope – David Hakan
Humorous Songs
Winners
- How Hot’s Your Hot? – Marilyn Rogers
- If You Ever Saw Louis Blue – Ellis Ralph
Alternates
- Keep Your Shoes On Babe – Jack Bowden
- Google My Disease – Daniel Elixir
Instrumental
Winners
- The Brown-Eyed Yorkshireman – Gary Mortensen
- Augie’s Lullaby – Ralph Wesley Carr
Alternates
- Camano – Lance Anderson
- Roaring Brook – Stan Sullivan
Love Songs
Winners
- Shooting Star – Ernie Welch
- Old Potato – Sally Vee
Alternates
- Ten Miles Long, Five Miles Wide – Jimmy DeHeno
- Tennessee Nights – Jeff Daugherty
Feelin’ Blue
Winners
- Little One – Bud Bierhaus
- A Change is Coming On – Warren Jurgens
Alternates
- If I Had Known – Deann Kinsch
- Cowgirl – Jolleen Thorpe, Joe McElroy
None of The Above
Winners:
- Switchboard Operator – Annie Wilson
- A Little Longer – Kenny Cornell
Alternates
- Dyin’ to Live – Jim Herrmann
- The Kitchen Band Song – Fred Baue
Congratulations and well done all!
Full details about the 2023 Walnut Valley Festival, and its associated instrument competitions, can be found online.