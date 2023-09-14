2023 winners of Walnut Valley NewSong Showcase

The 51st Walnut Valley Festival, going on now in Winfield, KS, has announced the winners of their NewSong Showcase, with both top prizes and alternates named in 10 separate song categories.

In addition to hosting a large music festival that celebrates bluegrass, old time, and Americana sounds, the festival also has a sterling reputation for hosting instrumental competitions for autoharp, flatpicking guitar, finger style guitar, mandolin, old time fiddle, dulcimer, and banjo. With a meager $20 application fee, contestants vie at the festival for valuable prizes including new, professional grade instruments made by top builders.

Categories in which songwriters can enter their songs include Songs about Winfield, Children, Religion/Spirit, Feelin’ Blue, Instrumental, Sweet Memories, Love Songs, Better World, Humor, and None of the Above. First prize winners and two alternates are awarded the opportunity to perform their songs during the festival, as they are chosen prior to the start of the five day event.

Our own Chris Jones, who is, of course, also a celebrated singer and songwriter, curates the NewSong Showcase, along with a panel of reviewers, who choose the top songs in each category.

He says that this year’s competition was daunting.

“We had a near record-breaking number of song submissions this year, 296 entries, and the quality was exceptional. While our judges and I devote a considerable amount of time to this, it really is a labor of love, and I appreciate the chance to curate NewSong Showcase on behalf of Walnut Valley Festival. I am grateful to the outstanding judges who lend their ears and their hearts to the difficult task of determining winners, and provide valuable feedback to these songwriters.”

And the winners are:

Songs about Winfield

Winners

Walnut Valley Festival – Neta Jane Doris, Jay Lankford, Glen Robertson

That Stage at Winfield – Jeff Daugherty

Alternates

We’re Winfield Friends – David Parker

Winfield – Heath Rochester

Songs For a Better World

Winners

Name On a List – Siena Christie

Happy Anyway – Heath Rochester

Alternates

One Day Sober – Dave Sommers

The Boat – Aaron Fowler

Sweet Memories

Winners

Choctaw Road – John Hutchison

Love Don’t Live Here No More – Jeff Daugherty

Alternates

Siblings – Ann Wright

I Hope You Love This Song – Heath Rochester

Religion/Spirit

Winners

Same Old Sinner – Fred Baue

Combiners Prayer – Marilyn Rogers

Alternates

Pick Up Your Cross – Jeff Daugherty, Mo Pitney

God Knows – Krishna Feeney

Suitable For Children

Winners

I Spy – Aaron Fowler

Little Zebra – Aaron Gordon

Alternates

Who Am I – Mark Heinrich

Jumping Rope – David Hakan

Humorous Songs

Winners

How Hot’s Your Hot? – Marilyn Rogers

If You Ever Saw Louis Blue – Ellis Ralph

Alternates

Keep Your Shoes On Babe – Jack Bowden

Google My Disease – Daniel Elixir

Instrumental

Winners

The Brown-Eyed Yorkshireman – Gary Mortensen

Augie’s Lullaby – Ralph Wesley Carr

Alternates

Camano – Lance Anderson

Roaring Brook – Stan Sullivan

Love Songs

Winners

Shooting Star – Ernie Welch

Old Potato – Sally Vee

Alternates

Ten Miles Long, Five Miles Wide – Jimmy DeHeno

Tennessee Nights – Jeff Daugherty

Feelin’ Blue

Winners

Little One – Bud Bierhaus

A Change is Coming On – Warren Jurgens

Alternates

If I Had Known – Deann Kinsch

Cowgirl – Jolleen Thorpe, Joe McElroy

None of The Above

Winners:

Switchboard Operator – Annie Wilson

A Little Longer – Kenny Cornell

Alternates

Dyin’ to Live – Jim Herrmann

The Kitchen Band Song – Fred Baue

Congratulations and well done all!

Full details about the 2023 Walnut Valley Festival, and its associated instrument competitions, can be found online.