2023 Strings for Dreams raffle opens for IBMA Foundation

The IBMA Foundation has opened sales for their 2023 Strings for Dreams raffle, with proceeds benefitting the work of the Foundation to provide educational opportunities related to bluegrass music. This year two valuable prizes are on offer to winners.

First up, a vintage 1967 Martin D-35 guitar, valued at $5,000, and donated to the raffle by IBMA Foundation board chair Fred Bartenstein. As Martin aficionados will recall, the D-35 was an upgraded version of the D-28, with a three-piece back and lighter bracing. It will be delivered to the first prize winner in its original hardshell case, along with a strap and other accessories.

The second prize is an even more valuable item, a pair of custom boots made by Guthrie, OK bootmaker Lisa Sorrell, based on the Louvin Brothers classic 1959 album, Satan Is Real. They will be built to the size of the winner, and based on the pair she made for Taylor Malpass of The Malpass Brothers, hand stitched of gray and black alligator hide.

We wrote about Lisa’s success as a custom bootmaker and her connection to bluegrass earlier this year. To order a pair would run you about $14,500. They are quite striking and will be remembered by anyone who gets a look.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online for either or both prizes, in $20 packages, for 10 chances, or $100 packages, for 60 chances. The Foundation likes to point out that the more chances you buy, the better your chance to win!