2023 SPBGMA National Award winners

Tonight, at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville, the winners of the National Bluegrass Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America are being announced during a live gala presentation.

And the winners are:

Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year – Cody Johnson

Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year – Sirius XM 62

Bluegrass DJ Of The Year – Kyle Cantrell-Sirius XM

Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year – Daryl Mosley

Bluegrass Album Of The Year – Something You Didn’t Count On: Jaelee Roberts for Mountain Home Music

Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year – Edgar Loudermilk

Dobro Performer Of The Year – Justin Moses

Guitar Performer Of The Year – Kody Norris

Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey

Banjo Performer of the Year – Joe Mullins

Fiddle Performer of the Year – Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris

Female Vocalist Of The Year – Jaelee Roberts

Male Vocalist Of The Year – Russell Moore

Gospel Group Of The Year – Balsam Range

Vocal Group Of The Year – Balsam Range

Instrumental Group Of The Year – Kody Norris Show

Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Song Of The Year – My My My – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run for Mountain Fever Records

Entertainer Of The Year – Kody Norris

Congratulations all!