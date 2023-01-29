2023 SPBGMA National Award winners

Posted on by John Lawless

Tonight, at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville, the winners of the National Bluegrass Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America are being announced during a live gala presentation.

And the winners are:

  • Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year – Cody Johnson
  • Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year – Sirius XM 62 
  • Bluegrass DJ Of The Year – Kyle Cantrell-Sirius XM 
  • Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year  – Daryl Mosley
  • Bluegrass Album Of The Year – Something You Didn’t Count On: Jaelee Roberts for Mountain Home Music
  • Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year – Edgar Loudermilk
  • Dobro Performer Of The Year – Justin Moses
  • Guitar Performer Of The Year – Kody Norris
  • Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey
  • Banjo Performer of the Year – Joe Mullins
  • Fiddle Performer of the Year – Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris
  • Female Vocalist Of The Year – Jaelee Roberts
  • Male Vocalist Of The Year  – Russell Moore
  • Gospel Group Of The Year – Balsam Range
  • Vocal Group Of The Year – Balsam Range
  • Instrumental Group Of The Year – Kody Norris Show
  • Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys 
  • Song Of The Year – My My My – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run for Mountain Fever Records
  • Entertainer Of The Year – Kody Norris

Congratulations all!

