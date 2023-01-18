2023 SPBGMA National Award nominees

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) has announced the nominees for their 2023 National Bluegrass Awards. These awards will be decided by voting that takes place during the SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville over January 26-29.

The Nashville convention this month is also the site for their prestigious International Band Contest.

In a change from prior years, SPBGMA has also announced that they are moving the Awards Show from Sunday to Saturday night.

And the nominees are:

Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year

Dell Davis

Danny Stewart

Darrell Adkins

Cindy Pinion

Ernie Evans

Cody Johnson

Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year

WDVX-FM, Knoxville, TN

WOBL-Oberlin, OH

Sirius XM 62

WOBO-Batavia, OH

WLHR-Lavonia, GA

WBGJ-Princeton, NC

Bluegrass DJ Of The Year

Alex Leach-WDVX

Michelle Lee-WOBL

Kyle Cantrell-Sirius XM

Gary Strong-WOBO

Michael Branch-WLHR

Joey Black-Sirius XM

Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year

Edgar Loudermilk

Jerry Cole

John Meador

Daryl Mosley

Donna Ulisse

Mark Brinkman

Bluegrass Album Of The Year

Something You Didn’t Count On – Jaelee Roberts for Mountain Home Music

We’re All Crazy – Dave Adkins for Mountain Fever Records

Never Slow Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys for Smithsonian Folkways

Changes – Amanda Cook Band for Mountain Fever Records

In Dreams I Go Back – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run on Mountain Fever Records

Small Town Dreamer – Daryl Mosley on Pinecastle Records

Bass fiddle Performer Of The Year

Mickey Harris

Jason Moore

Gary Trivette

Zak McLamb

Terry Smith

Edgar Loudermilk

Dobro Performer Of The Year

Rob Ickes

Andy Hall

Justin Moses

Jerry Douglas

Josh Swift

Tim Graves

Guitar Performer Of The Year

Josh Williams

Rick Faris

Greg Blake

Kody Norris

Zach Arnold

Kenny Smith

Mandolin Performer Of The Year

Wayne Benson

Larry Stephenson

Alan Bibey

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

C.J. Lewandowski

Banjo Performer Of The Year

Daxson Lewis

Kristin Scott-Benson

Gena Britt

Greg Cahill

Aaron McDaris

Joe Mullins

Fiddle Performer Of The Year

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Becky Buller

Hunter Berry

Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris

Laura Orshaw

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Amanda Smith

Jaelee Roberts

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Donna Ulisse

Amanda Cook

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Russell Moore

Rick Faris

Daryl Mosley

Danny Paisley

Alan Bibey

Junior Sisk

Gospel Group Of The Year

King James Boys

The Farm Hands

The Isaacs

Dailey and Vincent

Nick Chandler and Delivered

Balsam Range

Vocal Group Of The Year

Amanda Cook Band

The Farm Hands

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Kody Norris Show

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run

Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

Special Consensus

Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

The Farm Hands

Grascals

Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

Entertainer(s) Of The Year

Kody Norris

Rhonda Vincent

Fast Track

Little Roy

Po’ Ramblin Boys

Balsam Range

Song Of The Year

Heartache & Trouble – Fast Track for Englehardt Music Group

Deep River – Rick Faris for Dark Shadow Recording

Riding the Chief – Chris Jones and the Night Drivers for Mountain Home Music

Mill Worker – Becky Buller for Dark Shadow Recording

My My My – Seth Mulder and Midnight Run for Mountain Fever Records

Riding the Boston & Maine – Nick Dumas for Skyline Records

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!