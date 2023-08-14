2023 Snowy Grass festival photos

Ned Luberecki with the Becky Buller Band at Snowy Grass 2023 – photo © Kevin Slick

This report, with photos, of the 2023 Snowy Grass Music Festival is a contribution from Kevin Slick, Colorado musician, writer, and visual artist.

The Snowy Grass Music Festival in Estes Park, CO is a fairly new festival which began as a day long party, and evolved into a festival located in a lovely park in the middle of town near the Rocky Mountain National Park. It has, as of this year, moved to a larger venue just outside of downtown with the addition of camping and a total of three days of music. 

For a festival less than 10 years old, organizer Nadine Sekerez, has put together an impressive line up of music. This year attendees enjoyed The Special Consensus, Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, and the Becky Buller Band alongside Colorado artists Orchard Creek Band, The Blue Canyon Boys, Lost Penny, FY5, Ragged Union, Chain Station, and Brandywine and the Mighty Fines. 

Bluegrass fans who know only the mega festivals like Telluride and RockyGrass may want to check out the more than 30 festivals in Colorado every year

Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Erin Youngberg with FY5 at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Mike Finders with FY5 at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Erin Youngberg with FY5 at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Caitlin Anderson with Lost Penny at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Nadine Sekerez with Lost Penny at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Lost Penny at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller leads a fiddle workshop at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller leads a fiddle workshop at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Bruce Molsky at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Reed Stutz with Molsky's Mountain Drifters at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Alison de Groot with Molsky's Mountain Drifters at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Frank Solivan at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Chris Luquette with Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Frank Solivan at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Mike Munford with Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Dan Eubanks with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Michael Prewitt with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Blake with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Ned Luberecki with the Becky Buller Band at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Blake with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Blake with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Michael Prewitt with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick
Greg Blake with Special Consensus at Snowy Grass 2023 - photo © Kevin Slick

