2023 Snowy Grass festival photos

Ned Luberecki with the Becky Buller Band at Snowy Grass 2023 – photo © Kevin Slick

This report, with photos, of the 2023 Snowy Grass Music Festival is a contribution from Kevin Slick, Colorado musician, writer, and visual artist.

The Snowy Grass Music Festival in Estes Park, CO is a fairly new festival which began as a day long party, and evolved into a festival located in a lovely park in the middle of town near the Rocky Mountain National Park. It has, as of this year, moved to a larger venue just outside of downtown with the addition of camping and a total of three days of music.

For a festival less than 10 years old, organizer Nadine Sekerez, has put together an impressive line up of music. This year attendees enjoyed The Special Consensus, Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, and the Becky Buller Band alongside Colorado artists Orchard Creek Band, The Blue Canyon Boys, Lost Penny, FY5, Ragged Union, Chain Station, and Brandywine and the Mighty Fines.

Bluegrass fans who know only the mega festivals like Telluride and RockyGrass may want to check out the more than 30 festivals in Colorado every year.