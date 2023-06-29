2023 Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival gets underway

The Kody Norris Show at the 2023 Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival kicked off Wednesday at the Centre Hall Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall, PA. Larry Efaw has taken the reins promoting the festival. Ryan Frankhouser and Larry are sharing the MC duties.

The Canadian wildfires made for an overcast, smoky day. Similar reports were coming in from all over the Midwest. Traci Chichester of GBS Sound reported that traffic lights in Marietta, Ohio were difficult to see in the haze. Thursday has dawned bright and clear, and the big crowd is eagerly awaiting another day of excellent music.

The Wednesday show featured the Kevin Prater Band, The Kody Norris Show, and Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass. Each of the bands honored both Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne.

Thursday will feature Circa Blue, Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, and the Malpass Brothers. The evening will be capped off with an open jam hosted by Little Roy and Lizzy.

Head for Centre Hall for a fun weekend of music. There are four big tents for shade and lots of vendors for food and shopping.

Support your local music venues.