2023 Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Bill Warren

Wyatt Ellis with Bobby Osborne at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest – photo © Bill Warren

The 2023 edition of the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival is in the books, and it was a good one. Ernie and Debi Evans with Evans Media Source work very hard to make the best festival experience for the bands, their audience, and their staff.

When Sherry Boyd takes the MC mic, you know the show will run as smoothly as is possible. Dave Chichester of GBS Sound gives everyone confidence that the bands will sound great.

Friday morning 13-year-old Wyatt Ellis and 17-year-old Nathan Beaumont showcased on the Jekyll stage. We will see more of these two!

Bob Barnes provided the invocation both Friday and Saturday.

Caroline Owens presented the National Anthem on Friday.

Then it was time for Remedy Tree. They are a Florida band that has their feet firmly planted in both the old time and bluegrass camps. They provide a high energy, happy experience for the listeners.

Tim Graves and the Farmhands were up next. Tim has assembled a lot of history in this iteration of the band. Don Wayne Reno on banjo, Terry Eldredge on bass, Jimmy Haynes on guitar, and Tim on dobro. Their show takes everyone on quite a tour.

Deeper Shade of Blue finished up their two-day stint. These guys will be festivals staples for a long time to come.

Banjo legend, Terry Baucom, brought the Dukes of Drive to Jekyll. Terry is a major piece of bluegrass history. He was an original member of both IIIrd Tyme Out and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.

Bryce and Brett Griffin, Wyatt Ellis, and Nathan Beaumont entertained the dinner crowd in the convention center. Dinner music is always appreciated. These four are well-steeped in traditional bluegrass music. 

The Malpass Brothers finished out the day as only they can. The ending of their show was the “brother body swap” routine that they do. They audience was howling in laughter!

Sideline hosted a jam Saturday morning with the assistance of EMS Artist Relations Director, Clarence Canada. A sizable number of musicians joined the fun.

The Grascals opened the Saturday stage show. Jamie Johnson has rejoined the band and has once again taken on the MC role. He, Terry Smith, and Danny Roberts are fellow founding members. The band invited Wyatt and Nathan to join them on both sets. In the evening set the “Grascals Trio” did a medley of requested songs. The trio – Jamie, Terry, and Kristin Scott Benson. 

Sideline then hit the stage with their high energy show. Go see them if Sideline is in your area.

Larry Stephenson has led his band for 34 years. He is one of the hardest working, most professional entertainers on the bluegrass circuit. He always provides a top shelf show.

Larry was followed by another topflight pro, Rhonda Vincent. There are few adjectives left to describe Rhonda. When a person says “Rhonda Vincent,” he has recited the whole book! Rhonda had a special guest sing with her. Tommy Brown, who headed Countyline Grass for many years, sang a couple duets with her. Tommy is also The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jereme Brown’s, father.

The theme of the festival was honoring the legacy of Sonny and Bobby, the Osborne Brothers. The first annual The Norman Adams Award League of Innovators was presented to Bobby Osborne and Sonny’s wife, Judy. Several Osborne family members were guests of Ernie and Debi. Bobby’s band included sons Robby, Wynn, and Bobby Jr. 

The final performance of the festival was a tribute to the Osborne Brothers music hosted by Larry Stephenson. He was joined by Rhonda Vincent, Wynn Osborne, Tim Graves, Terry Eldredge, Mickey Harris, Nick Dauphinais, and Derek Vaden. Songs were sung, stories were told, and hearts swelled. Bobby made a brief appearance waving to the audience.

EMS hosts the Yeehaw Music Fest in Okeechobee, FL January 19-21, 2023. See you there.

Support your local music venues.

MC Sherry Boyd at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis and Nathan Beaumont at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nathan Beaumont at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bob Barnes offers an invocation at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Owens sings the National Anthem at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Benny McDowell with Remedy Tree at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Gabriel Acevedo with Remedy Tree at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Abigail Acevedo with Remedy Tree at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joey Lazio with Remedy Tree at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jimmy Haynes with The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Don Wayne Reno with The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Graves with The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Eldridge with The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Wilson with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Poindexter with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Milo Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Eldridge hugs a friend at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Graves gives an interview at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Will Clark with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Hannabach with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Baucom at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Clint Coker with Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue interviewed at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bryce and Brett Griffin, plus Wyatt Ellis, and Nathan Beaumont at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jamming breaks out at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Farm Hands at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jamming breaks out at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jamming breaks out at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Malpass Brothers clownin' at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Malpass Brothers clownin' at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Sideline hosts a Jam With The Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Sideline hosts a Jam With The Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Sherry Boyd at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Haynes with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Terry Smith with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Johnson with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
John Bryan with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis and Nathan Beaumont with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis and Nathan Beaumont with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis and Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis and Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Sideline at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Dilling with Sideline at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kyle Windsock with Sideline at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Skip Cherryholmes with Sideline at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
DSC_0672_edited-1
DSC_0673_edited-1
Jamie Harper with Sideline at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Dauphinais with Larry Stephenson Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Andy Brown with Larry Stephenson Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Derek Vaden with Larry Stephenson Band at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Partin with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Arnold with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tommy Brown with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Osborne and members of he and Sonny's family accept the The Norman Adams Award League of Innovators at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top XPress at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Graves with Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top XPress at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Osborne Jr with Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top XPress at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Osborne at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wynn Osborne with Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top XPress at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Leanna Price with Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top XPress at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Ellis and Bobby Osborne at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals Trio at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Osborne Brothers Tribute at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Osborne Brothers Tribute at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Osborne Brothers Tribute at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Osborne Brothers Tribute at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Osborne Brothers Tribute at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Osborne at the 2023 Jekyll Island fest - photo © Bill Warren

