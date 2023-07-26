2023 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

This morning the International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2023 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the ultimate winners are chosen by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose, in a multi-stage process of voting.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business other than performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the continuation and furtherance of the music.

And the 2023 Industry Award nominees are:

Writer of the Year

Chris Jones

Craig Havighurst

Garret K. Woodward

Gary Reid

Stacy Chandler

Songwriter of the Year

Becky Buller

Jon Weisberger

Rick Faris

Thomm Jutz

Tim Stafford

Sound Engineer of the Year

Aubrey Shamel

Brad Benge

Dewey Boyd

Key Chang

Steve Chandler

Broadcaster of the Year

Barb Heller

Brad Kolodner

Michelle Lee

Ned Luberecki

Peter Thompson

Graphic Designer of the Year

Jonathan Carroll

Gina Dilg

Tim Frame

Grace van’t Hof

Carla Wehby

Liner Notes of the Year

Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium – Written by Ted Olsen

Dom Flemmons – Traveling Wildfire – Written by Dom Flemmons

Jake Blount – The New Faith – Written by Jake Blount

Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ’em You Were Gold – Written by Pharis & Jason Romero

Sam Bush – Radio John: The Songs of John Hartford – Written by Sam Bush and Jon Weisberger

Event of the Year

Blue Highway Fest – Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Bluegrass in La Roche – La Roche-sur-Foron, France

Doc at 100 – Various locations

Durango Bluegrass Meltdown – Durango, Colorado

Pickin’ in the Pines – Flagstaff, Arizona

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2023 Momentum Award nominees are:

Mentor of the Year

Austin Scelzo

Dan Boner

Louisa Branscomb

Ruth McLain Smith

Scott Napier

Industry Involvement

Daniel Mullins

Katie Kirchner

Maggie Rainwater

Matt Hutchinson

Mike Kaiz

Vocalist

Carley Arrowood

Crystal Lariza

Nick Dumas

Starlett Austin

Tianna Lefebvre

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

Anthony Howell

Alex Genova

Gavin Largent

Jake Eddy

Josiah Nelson

Maddie Dalton

Michael Prewitt

Band

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band

The Fretliners

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Never Come Down

Winners will be announced during the 2023 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 27, and the Industry Awards on September 28, both at special luncheon presentations open to all registered World of Bluegrass attendees. Full week and one day registration details can be found online.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!