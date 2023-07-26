2023 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

This morning the International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2023 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the ultimate winners are chosen by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose, in a multi-stage process of voting.
The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business other than performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the continuation and furtherance of the music.
And the 2023 Industry Award nominees are:
Writer of the Year
- Chris Jones
- Craig Havighurst
- Garret K. Woodward
- Gary Reid
- Stacy Chandler
Songwriter of the Year
- Becky Buller
- Jon Weisberger
- Rick Faris
- Thomm Jutz
- Tim Stafford
Sound Engineer of the Year
- Aubrey Shamel
- Brad Benge
- Dewey Boyd
- Key Chang
- Steve Chandler
Broadcaster of the Year
- Barb Heller
- Brad Kolodner
- Michelle Lee
- Ned Luberecki
- Peter Thompson
Graphic Designer of the Year
- Jonathan Carroll
- Gina Dilg
- Tim Frame
- Grace van’t Hof
- Carla Wehby
Liner Notes of the Year
- Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium – Written by Ted Olsen
- Dom Flemmons – Traveling Wildfire – Written by Dom Flemmons
- Jake Blount – The New Faith – Written by Jake Blount
- Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ’em You Were Gold – Written by Pharis & Jason Romero
- Sam Bush – Radio John: The Songs of John Hartford – Written by Sam Bush and Jon Weisberger
Event of the Year
- Blue Highway Fest – Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Bluegrass in La Roche – La Roche-sur-Foron, France
- Doc at 100 – Various locations
- Durango Bluegrass Meltdown – Durango, Colorado
- Pickin’ in the Pines – Flagstaff, Arizona
The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.
And the 2023 Momentum Award nominees are:
Mentor of the Year
- Austin Scelzo
- Dan Boner
- Louisa Branscomb
- Ruth McLain Smith
- Scott Napier
Industry Involvement
- Daniel Mullins
- Katie Kirchner
- Maggie Rainwater
- Matt Hutchinson
- Mike Kaiz
Vocalist
- Carley Arrowood
- Crystal Lariza
- Nick Dumas
- Starlett Austin
- Tianna Lefebvre
Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)
- Anthony Howell
- Alex Genova
- Gavin Largent
- Jake Eddy
- Josiah Nelson
- Maddie Dalton
- Michael Prewitt
Band
- Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band
- The Fretliners
- Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
- Never Come Down
Winners will be announced during the 2023 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 27, and the Industry Awards on September 28, both at special luncheon presentations open to all registered World of Bluegrass attendees. Full week and one day registration details can be found online.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!