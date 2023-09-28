2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards winners

Posted on by John Lawless

As we have in years past, we will post winners of the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards as they are announced on this evening’s awards show. It begins at 7:30 p.m. (EST) at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC.

To follow the winners as they are announced, return to this page and/or refresh it regularly to see who takes the trophies.

Good luck to all the nominees!

And the winners are:

  • Male Vocalist of the Year – Greg Blake
  • Gospel Recording Of The YearThe Scarlet Red Lines – Larry Sparks (artist); Daniel Crabtree (writer); Larry Sparks (producer); Rebel Records (label)
  • Resophonic Guitar player of the Year – Justin Moses
  • Collaborative Recording Of The YearAlberta Bound – Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Tisha Gagnon, Claire Lynch, Pharis & Jason Romero (artists); Gordon Lightfoot (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)
  • Guitar Player of the Year – Trey Hensley
  • Instrumental Recording Of The YearKissimmee Kid – Jason Carter (artist); Vassar Clements (writer); Jason Carter and Brent Truitt (producers); Fiddle Man Records (label)
  • Banjo Player of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson
  • Vocal Group Of The Year – Authentic Unlimited
  • Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull
  • Female Vocalist of the Year – Molly Tuttle
  • New Artist of the Year – Authentic Unlimited
  • Bass Player of the Year – Vickie Vaughn
  • Song of the YearCrooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (artist); Molly Tuttle/Melody Walker (writers); Nonesuch Records; (label), Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle (producers)
  • Fiddle Player of the Year – Jason Carter

