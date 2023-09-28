2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards winners

As we have in years past, we will post winners of the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards as they are announced on this evening’s awards show. It begins at 7:30 p.m. (EST) at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC.

To follow the winners as they are announced, return to this page and/or refresh it regularly to see who takes the trophies.

Good luck to all the nominees!

And the winners are: