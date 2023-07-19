2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominees announced

The eyes and ears of the bluegrass industry were focused this morning on the Nashville headquarters of SiriusXM’s country and bluegrass operation for the announcement of the 2023 nominees for the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

These prestigious awards are determined by a vote of the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association, choosing the best of the best from among their peers. Trophies are awarded in 17 categories, picking the top pickers and singers, songs and albums, of any given year.

Also announced this morning were the 2023 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, and the five individual or groups receiving IBMA’s Distinguished Achievement Award. These are given to people and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to bluegrass music.

Music was provided by the Sam Bush and the Lonesome River Band.

IBMA will announce the nominees for their Momentum and Industry awards in the coming weeks.

2023 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Sam Bush

Wilma Lee Cooper

David Grisman

2023 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

The Bluegrass Situation

Terry Baucom

Tom Ewing

Carl Goldstein

Red Wine

2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Nominees

Entertainer Of The Year

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Vocal Group Of The Year

Authentic Unlimited

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Infamous Stringdusters

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Travelin’ McCourys

New Artist Of The Year

Authentic Unlimited

East Nash Grass

Henhouse Prowlers

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band

Tray Wellington

Song Of The Year

Blue Ridge Mountain Baby – Appalachian Road Show (artist); Barry Abernathy/Jim VanCleve (writers); Billy Blue Records (label); Appalachian Road Show (producers)

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (artist); Molly Tuttle/Melody Walker (writers); Nonesuch Records; (label), Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle (producers)

Diane – Sister Sadie (artist); Jeffrey Nath Bhasker/Samuel Tyler Johnson/Cameron Marvel Ochs (writers); Mountain Home Music Company (label); Sister Sadie (producer)

Heyday – Lonesome River Band (artist); Barry Huchens/Will Huchens (writers); Mountain Home Music Company (label); Lonesome River Band (producers)

Power of Love – Rick Faris (artist); Johnny Colla/Huey Lewis/Christopher Hayes (writers); Dark Shadow Recording (label); Stephen Mougin (producer)

Album Of The Year

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (artist); Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle (producers); Nonesuch Records (label)

Lovin’ of the Game – Michael Cleveland (artist); Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers); Compass Records (label)

Lowdown Hoedown – Jason Carter (artist); Jason Carter and Brent Truitt (producers); Fiddle Man Records (label)

Me/And/Dad – Billy Strings and Terry Barber (artist); Billy Strings and Gary Paczosa (producers); Rounder Records (label)

Radio John: The Songs of John Hartford – Sam Bush (artist); Sam Bush (producer); Smithsonian Folkways (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

The Glory Road – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist); JPaul Martin/Harry Stinson/Marty Stuart (writers); Joe Mullins and Adam McIntosh (producers); Billy Blue Records (label)

Jordan –Darin & Brooke Aldridge with Ricky Skaggs, Mo Pitney and Mark Fain (artists); Fred Rich (writer); Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

The Scarlet Red Lines – Larry Sparks (artist); Daniel Crabtree (writer); Larry Sparks (producer); Rebel Records (label)

Take a Little Time for Jesus – Junior Sisk (artist); David Marshall (writer); Junior Sisk and Aaron Ramsey (produces); Mountain Fever Records (label)

Tell Me the Story of Jesus – Becky Buller with Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs (artists); Fanny Crosby, arrangement by Becky Buller (writers); Stephen Mougin (producer); Dark Shadow Recording (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

Contact – Michael Cleveland with Cody Kilby, Barry Bales, and Béla Fleck (artists); Michael Cleveland (writer); Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producer); Compass Records (label)

Foggy Morning Breaking – Alison Brown with Steve Martin (artists); Alison Brown/Steve Martin (writer); Alison Brown and Garry West (producers); Compass Records (label)

Gold Rush – Scott Vestal’s Bluegrass 2022 (artist); Bill Monroe (writer); Scott Vestal (producer); Pinecastle Records (label)

Kissimmee Kid – Jason Carter (artist); Vassar Clements (writer); Jason Carter and Brent Truitt (producers); Fiddle Man Records (label)

Scorchin’ the Gravy – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen (artists); Frank Solivan (writer); Frank Solivan (producer); Compass Records (label)

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

Alberta Bound – Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Tisha Gagnon, Claire Lynch, Pharis & Jason Romero (artists); Gordon Lightfoot (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)

Big Mon – Andy Leftwich with Sierra Hull (artists); Bill Monroe (writer); Andy Leftwich (producer); Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Foggy Morning Breaking – Alison Brown with Steve Martin (artists); Alison Brown/Steve Martin (writer); Alison Brown and Garry West (producers); Compass Records (label)

For Your Love – Michael Cleveland with Billy Strings and Jeff White (artists); Joe Ely (writer); Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan; (producer), Compass Records (label)

From My Mountain (Calling You) – Peter Rowan with Molly Tuttle and Lindsay Lou (artists); Peter Rowan (writer); Peter Rowan (producer); Rebel Records (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Greg Blake

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Dan Tyminski

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Jaelee Roberts

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Alison Brown

Béla Fleck

Ned Luberecki

Scott Vestal

Bass

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Vickie Vaughn

Fiddle

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Matt Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar

Chris Eldridge

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2023 nominees!

Winners will be announced during the 34th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, to be held in Raleigh, NC on September 28 at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available now online.