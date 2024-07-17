2024 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominees

This morning the International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 35th annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. The list of nominees was released at a press conference held in the Nashville studios of SiriusXM.

Awards are given each year to honor the best of bluegrass music during the previous year, as chosen by the professional members of the IBMA. These includes not only musicians and singers, but songwriters, producers, radio programmers, record labels, event producers, and every sort of person who works in the bluegrass industry. Voting for these nominees occurs during a three stage process.

Winners will be awarded during the annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show, a gala event scheduled for Thursday, September 26, at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC.

Also announced this morning were the 2024 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, and the five individuals or groups to reeivec IBMA’s Distinguished Achievement Award. These are given to people and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to bluegrass music.

IBMA will announce the nominees for their Momentum and Industry awards in the coming weeks.

2024 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Alan Munde

Jerry Douglas

Katy Daley

2024 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Cindy Baucom

Laurie Lewis

Richard Hurst

ArtistWorks

Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival

2024 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Nominees

Entertainer Of The Year

Billy Strings

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Vocal Group Of The Year

Authentic Unlimited

Sister Sadie

Blue Highway

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Travelin’ McCourys

East Nash Grass

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Song Of The Year

Fall In Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited (artist); John Meador/Bob Minner (writers); Billy Blue Records (label); Authentic Unlimited (producers)

Willow – Sister Sadie (artist); Ashley McBryde (writer); Mountain Home; (label), Sister Sadie (producers)

Too Lonely, Way Too Long – Rick Faris with Del McCoury (artist); Rick Faris (writer); Dark Shadow Recording (label); Stephen Mougin (producer)

Forever Young – Daniel Grindstaff with Paul Brewster & Dolly Parton (artist); Jim Cregan/Kevin Savigar/Bob Dylan/Rod Stewart (writers); Bonfire Music Group (label); Daniel Grindstaff (producer)

Kentucky Gold – Dale Ann Bradley (artist); Wayne Carson/Ronnie Reno (writers); Pinecastle (label); Dale Ann Bradley (producer)

Album Of The Year

City of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (artist); Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle (producers); Nonesuch Records (label)

Last Chance To Win – East Nash Grass (artist); East Nash Grass (producers); Mountain Fever Records (label)

Jubilation – Appalachian Road Show (artist); Appalachian Road Show (producers); Billy Blue Records (label) Sister Sadie (producers); Mountain Home (label)

No Fear – Sister Sadie (artist); Sister Sadie (producer); Mountain Home (label)

So Much For Forever – Authentic Unlimited (artist); Authentic Unlimited (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

When I Get There – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out (artist); Michael Feagan (writer); Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out (producers); Independent (label)

Thank You Lord for Grace –Authentic Unlimited (artists); Jerry Cole (writer); Authentic Unlimited (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Just Beyond – Barry Abernathy with John Meador, Tim Raybon, Bradley Walke (artist); Rick Lang/Mike Richards/Windi Robinson (writer); Jerry Salley (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Gold Already Has – Dale Ann Bradley (artist); Mark “Brink” Brinkman/David Stewart (writes); Dale Ann Bradley (produces); Pinecastle Records (label)

Memories of Home – Authentic Unlimited (artists); Jerry Cole (writer); Authentic Unlimited (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

Rhapsody in Blue(grass) – Béla Fleck (artist); George Gershwin arr. Ferde Grofé/Béla Fleck (writer); Béla Fleck (producer); Béla Fleck Productions/Thirty Tigers (label)

Knee Deep in Bluegrass – Ashby Frank (artist); Terry Baucom (writer); Ashby Frank (producers); Mountain Home (label)

Panhandle Country – Missy Raines & Allegheny (artist); Bill Monroe (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)

Lloyd’s of Lubbock – Alan Munde (artist); Alan Munde (writer); Billy Bright (producers); Patuxent Music (label)

Behind the 8 Ball – Andy Leftwich (artist); Andy Leftwich (writer); Andy Leftwich (producer); Mountain Home (label)

New Artist Of The Year

East Nash Grass

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Wyatt Ellis

The Kody Norris Show

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

Brown’s Ferry Blues – Tony Trischka featuring Billy Strings (artists); Alton Delmore/Rabon Delmore (writers); Béla Fleck (producer); Down The Road (label)

Fall in Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited with Jerry Douglas (artists); John Meador/Bob Minner (writers); Authentic Unlimited (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Forever Young – Daniel Grindstaff with Paul Brewster & Dolly Parton (artists); Jim Cregan/Kevin Savigar/Bob Dylan/Rod Stewart (writers); Daniel Grindstaff (producer); Bonfire Music Group (label)

Bluegrass Radio – Alison Brown and Steve Martin (artists); Steve Martin/Alison Brown (writers); Alison Brown/Garry West (producers), Compass Records (label)

Too Old to Die Young – Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski (artists); Scott Dooley/John Hadley/Kevin Welch (writers); CJ Lewandowski (producer); Turnberry Records (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Dan Tyminski

Greg Blake

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Russell Moore

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Molly Tuttle

Jaelee Roberts

Dale Ann Bradley

AJ Lee

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Gena Britt

Alison Brown

Béla Fleck

Rob McCoury

Bass

Missy Raines

Mike Bub

Vickie Vaughn

Todd Phillips

Mark Schatz

Fiddle

Jason Carter

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar

Justin Moses

Rob Ickes

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Gaven Largent

Guitar

Billy Strings

Molly Tuttle

Trey Hensley

Bryan Sutton

Cody Kilby

Mandolin

Sierra Hull

Sam Bush

Ronnie McCoury

Jesse Brock

Alan Bibey

Music Video of the Year

Willow – Sister Sadie; Mountain Home

Fall in Tennessee – Authentic Unlimited; Billy Blue Records

The City of New Orleans – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage; Upper Management Music

I Call Her Sunshine – The Kody Norris Show; Rebel Records

Alberta Bound – Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Patrick Sauber, Trisha Gagnon, Pharis & Jason Romero, and Claire Lynch; Compass Records

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2024 nominees!

Tickets for the the 35th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, to be held in Raleigh, NC on September 26 at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, are available now online.