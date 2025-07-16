2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominees

Once again the mid-summer bluegrass season got a big boost this morning as the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the nominees for their 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in a press conference at the Nashville studios of SiriusXM. The event has co-hosted by Sierra Hull and Joey Black, with musical performances by Sierra and The Travelin’ McCourys.

Awards are given each year to honor the best of bluegrass music during the previous year, as chosen by the professional members of the IBMA. These include not only musicians and singers, but songwriters, producers, radio programmers, record labels, event producers, and every sort of person who works in the bluegrass industry. Voting for these nominees occurs during a three stage process by the membership.

Winners will be awarded during the annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show, a gala event scheduled for Thursday, September 18, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN.

Also announced this morning were the 2025 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, and the five individuals or groups to receive IBMA’s Distinguished Achievement Award. These are given to people and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to bluegrass music.

IBMA will announce the nominees for their Momentum and Industry awards in the coming weeks.

2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Hot Rize

The Bluegrass Cardinals

Arnold Shultz

We were able to reach David Parmley, who expressed his deep gratitude for this distinction.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame as a founding member of The Bluegrass Cardinals. I’m very proud of the legacy of The Bluegrass Cardinals.”

2025 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Alan Arthur Knoth (Cuzin’ Al)

Penny Parsons

Ron Thomason

Sidley Austin LLP

Missy Raines

2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Nominees

Entertainer Of The Year

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

East Nash Grass

The Del McCoury Band

Vocal Group Of The Year

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Authentic Unlimited

Blue Highway

Sister Sadie

The Del McCoury Band

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Billy Strings

East Nash Grass

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Travelin’ McCourys

Song Of The Year

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back – Alison Brown, Steve Martin, featuring Tim O’Brien (artist); Steve Martin/Alison Brown (writers); Compass Records (label); Alison Brown/Garry West (producers)

Big Wheels – Authentic Unlimited (artist); Jerry Cole (writer); Billy Blue Records; (label), Authentic Unlimited (producers)

Coal Dust Kisses – The Grascals (artist); Susanne Mumpower/Jerry Salley (writer); Mountain Home Music Company (label); The Grascals (producer)

My Favorite Picture of You – Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist); Darin Aldridge/Brooke Aldridge/Dennis Duff (writers); Billy Blue Records (label); Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain (producer)

Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland (artist); Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary (writers); Fiddle Man Records (label); Dale Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland (producer)

Album Of The Year

Arcadia – Alison Krauss & Union Station (artist); Alison Krauss & Union Station (producers); Down the Road Records (label)

Carter & Cleveland – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland (artist); Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland (producers); Fiddle Man Records (label)

Earl Jam – Tony Trischka (artist); Tony Trischka/Lawson White (producers); Down the Road Records (label)

Highway Prayers – Billy Strings (artist); Billy Strings/Jon Brion (producer); Reprise Records (label)

I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (artist); Brent Truitt/Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

Blue Collar Gospel – Jerry Salley Featuring The Oak Ridge Boys (artist); Rick Lang/Bill Whyte/Jerry Salley (writer); Jerry Salley (producers); Billy Blue Records (label)

Dear Lord –Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artists); Daniel Davis (writer); Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Even Better When You Listen – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist); Rick Lang/Mark BonDurant (writers); Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

He’s Gone – Jaelee Roberts (artist); Kelsi Harrigill (writer); Byron House (producer); Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Wings of Love – Authentic Unlimited (artists); Jesse Brock/Stephen Burwell/Jerry Cole/Eli Johnston/John Meador (writer); Authentic Unlimited (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

Bluegrass in the Backwoods – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland (artist); Kenny Baker (writer); Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland (producer); Fiddle Man Records (label)

The Drifter – Danny Roberts (artist); Danny Roberts (writer); Danny Roberts/Andrea Roberts (producers); Mountain Home Music Company (label)

A Drive at Dusk – Authentic Unlimited (artist); Jesse Brock (writer); Authentic Unlimited (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Kern County Breakdown – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland (artist); Buck Owens/Don Rich (writer); Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland (producers); Fiddle Man Records (label)

Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown (artist); Ralph Stanley (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)

New Artist Of The Year

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jason Carter

Red Camel Collective

Wyatt Ellis

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back – Alison Brown & Steve Martin featuring Tim O’Brien (artists); Steve Martin/Alison Brown (writers); Alison Brown/Garry West (producer); Compass Records (label)

A Million Memories (A Song for Byron)– Darin & Brooke Aldridge Featuring Vince Gill (artists); Vince Gill (writer); Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Cora Is Gone – Bobby Osborne & C.J. Lewandowski featuring Rob McCoury & Billy Strings (artists); Mac Odell (writers); C.J. Lewandowski (producer); Turnberry Records (label)

Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Jaelee Roberts & Vince Gill (artists); Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary (writers); Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland (producers), Fiddle Man Records (label)

Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown (artist); Ralph Stanley (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Billy Strings

Dan Tyminski

Del McCoury

Greg Blake

Russell Moore

Female Vocalist Of The Year

AJ Lee

Alison Krauss

Brooke Aldridge

Jaelee Roberts

Sierra Hull

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Alison Brown

Gena Britt

Kristin Scott Benson

Ron Block

Tony Trischka

Bass

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Todd Phillips

Vickie Vaughn

Fiddle

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jason Carter

Maddie Denton

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Resophonic Guitar

Andy Hall

Jerry Douglas

Justin Moses

Matt Leadbetter

Rob Ickes

Guitar

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Cody Kilby

Molly Tuttle

Trey Hensley

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Ronnie McCoury

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Music Video of the Year

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back – Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Tim O’Brien (artists); Steve Martin/Alison Brown (writers); Alison Brown/Garry West (producers); Joseph Spence (videographer); Compass Records (label)

A Million Memories (A Song for Byron) – Darin & Brooke Aldridge featuring Vince Gill (artists); Vince Gill (writers); Jenny Gill (producers); Travis Flynn (videographer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Big Wheels – Authentic Unlimited (artists); Jerry Cole (writer); Bryce Free/Kyle Johnson (producers); Bryce Free (videographer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Gallows Pole – Appalachian Road Show (artist); Traditional arr. Barry Abernathy/Jim VanCleve/Darrell Webb (writers); Steve Kinney (producers); Steve Kinney (videographer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Tennessee Hound Dog – The Grascals (artist); Felice Bryant/Boudleaux Bryant (writers); Ty Gilpin (producers); Nate Shuppert (videographer); Mountain Home Music Company (label)

The Auctioneer – The Kody Norris Show (artist); Leroy Van Dyke/Buddy Black (writers); James Gilley (producers); Nate Wiles (videographer); Rebel Records (label)

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2025 nominees!

The IBMA also provided these thumbnail biographies of the Hall of Fame inductees, and recipients of the Distinguished Achievement Awards.

Alan Arthur Knoth, affectionately known as “Cuzin’ Al,” was a trailblazing bluegrass radio host who profoundly influenced the bluegrass community in Northern California. His career began in 1970 at KTAO in Los Gatos and flourished at the legendary KFAT in Gilroy. He later continued at KPIG in Freedom. For decades, his show, Cuzin Al’s Bluegrass Show, showcased traditional bluegrass music, Hawaiian tunes, and humorous recordings, drawing in both seasoned fans and newcomers. Beyond radio, Al organized concerts, festivals, and banjo contests, becoming a central figure in the local bluegrass scene. His efforts helped inspire the creation of the Santa Cruz Bluegrass Society and he served on the California Bluegrass Association board. Al’s passion and dedication made him a beloved icon, leaving a lasting legacy in the bluegrass world.

Penny Parsons has spent over 45 years advocating for bluegrass music as a writer, publicist, producer, manager, and booking agent. Her career began in 1979 and included roles at Sugar Hill Records, Record Depot Distribution, and MerleFest, where she helped to grow that festival’s attendance from 20,000 to 80,000 patrons. She also operates her own publicity and promotions firm, the Penny Parsons Company. A prolific writer, she has contributed to Bluegrass Unlimited since 1981 and co-authored The Bluegrass Music Cookbook. Among Penny’s most notable work was her association with bluegrass legend Curly Seckler, serving as his manager, producer, and biographer from 2004 to 2017. Her acclaimed biography, Foggy Mountain Troubadour, earned the Association of Recorded Sound Collections Certificate of Merit and a 2016 IBMA Print Media Person of the Year award.

Ron Thomason, leader of the ever-popular Dry Branch Fire Squad, has been a cornerstone of bluegrass for decades. Hosting the Grey Fox Festival starting in 1984, Thomason’s humor and storytelling captivate audiences, blending wit with cultural insight. His career began with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys in 1969, where he honed his mandolin skills and developed his unique stage presence. Thomason’s humor, often satirical, adds depth to his performances, addressing serious topics with levity. As the frontman of Dry Branch Fire Squad, he champions traditional bluegrass, resisting trends that dilute its authenticity. Beyond music, Thomason has worked as an educator, is a skilled horse trainer, and an intellectual, whose dedication to his craft and community has left an indelible mark on bluegrass culture.

Sidley Austin LLP is a prestigious global law firm that has made significant contributions to the International Bluegrass Music Association through pro bono legal services since 2015. Holly Gregory, a Partner at Sidley Austin and Co-Head of their Global Corporate Governance Practice, initiated this partnership due to her passion for bluegrass music. The firm has provided invaluable support in areas such as corporate governance, including revising bylaws and educating directors on fiduciary duties; transitioning the IBMA to 501c3 nonprofit status, enabling tax-deductible donations; advising on contracts and agreements; assisting with travel visa processes for international bands; and protecting IBMA’s intellectual property. Over the last decade, Sidley Austin has donated over $1.5 million in legal services, ensuring the IBMA’s stability and growth, especially during challenging times like the pandemic.

Missy Raines is a trailblazing bassist and a celebrated figure in bluegrass music. She has won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bass Player of the Year award an unprecedented 10 times, becoming the first woman to achieve this honor. Raines began touring professionally as a teenager, and has worked with legends like Eddie Adcock and Claire Lynch. Her duo with Jim Hurst showcased her innovative bass playing and improvisational skills, while her Americana/jazz-tinged ensemble, Missy Raines & The New Hip, highlighted her versatility as a bandleader. Raines also co-founded the Helen Highwater Stringband and teaches bass online, inspiring future generations. Her Grammy-nominated album Royal Traveller – and numerous accolades – cement her legacy as a pioneering musician and role model in acoustic music.

Hot Rize was a pioneering bluegrass band best remembered for their influential 12-year stretch, from 1978 to 1990, as a full-time touring act. The original members were banjo player Pete Wernick (aka Dr. Banjo), mandolin/fiddle player and lead singer Tim O’Brien, guitarist Charles Sawtelle, and bass player and MC Nick Forster. The group was known for blending traditional bluegrass with original material as well as influences from other genres. Dressing in suits and vintage ties and singing around a single microphone, the band sought not to be respectful imitators but rather, “second generation originals.” Their dynamic stage presence and versatility included Sawtelle’s artful and distinctive, often surprising guitar, Forster’s innovative electric bass, O’Brien’s high-voltage jazz-infused mandolin underpinning Wernick’s creative Scruggs-style banjo, and O’Brien and Forster’s vocal duet. Hot Rize and their retro-country, alter-ego, Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers, toured extensively across the US and internationally, performing in Australia, Japan, France, Ireland, and Finland, and released nine critically acclaimed albums. The group disbanded in 1990, the same year Hot Rize received the first-ever IBMA Entertainer of the Year award. In addition to making occasional reunion appearances, each member of Hot Rize went on to successful solo careers. After Sawtelle’s untimely passing in 1999 from complications of leukemia, award-winning guitarist Bryan Sutton joined Hot Rize in 2002; the band continues to influence bluegrass and inspire new generations of bluegrass fans and musicians. With unique approaches to instrumental roles and record production, Hot Rize sounded like themselves – and nobody else. (A more detailed bio available from IBMA.)

The Bluegrass Cardinals was a prominent bluegrass group that toured and recorded extensively from 1974 to 1997. The band was celebrated for its flawless harmonies, virtuoso playing, and original material. Formed in California by banjoist Don Parmley, his guitarist son David Parmley, and mandolinist Randy Graham, the band debuted with a 15-week gig at Busch Gardens. A self-titled album – one that featured some of the earliest use of a cappella gospel singing in bluegrass – followed soon afterwards. Relocating to Virginia in 1976, the Cardinals released 23 albums over two decades on labels including Rounder, CMH, and Sugar Hill. Their 1991 project, Families of Tradition, won the IBMA Recorded Event of the Year award. The group became a proving ground for talents like Larry Stephenson and Dale Perry, and counted prestigious venues like The White House and the Grand Ole Opry among its performance roster. Prior to the formation of the Bluegrass Cardinals, Don Parmley, a Kentucky native, played banjo for The Beverly Hillbillies TV show.

Arnold Shultz was an African American musician from western Kentucky whose influence shaped the development of bluegrass music. Born into a musical family of a former slave in Ohio County, Kentucky, in 1886, Shultz became renowned along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers for his instrumental talents, particularly on guitar. He offered Bill Monroe, the future “Father of Bluegrass,” one of his first paying jobs as a musician, playing together at square dances. Monroe credited Shultz’s blues-inspired guitar style as a key influence on bluegrass music. Despite racial barriers, Shultz collaborated with white musicians, including Forrest “Boots” Faught’s country and Dixieland band, where his talent overcame objections to his race. Shultz also influenced other notable musicians, including Kentuckians Kennedy Jones, Merle Travis, Ike Everly, and Tennessean Chet Atkins. Though Shultz never recorded, his legacy endures through those he mentored and inspired. Monroe’s encounters with Shultz in the late 1920s were pivotal in shaping his musical journey and the genre of bluegrass. Shultz died in 1931 at only 45 years of age.

Tickets for the 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, to be held in Chattanooga, TN on September 18 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, are available now online.