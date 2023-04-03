2023 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention winners

First place band, Passin’ Thru (Rodney Haywood, CH Lineberry, Jim Damron, Dwayne Runyon)

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the 85th annual Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention returned to the North Moore High School auditorium in Robbins, NC. Under the leadership of new promoter, Miranda Smith, along her committee, the annual acoustic talent show was brought back after its former hosts, Highfalls Elementary School, decided to focus their fundraising efforts in another direction.

Smith, a 22-year-old NC State student explained her involvement. “I’m just someone who used to attend (the event) as a kid while I was (a student) at Highfalls/North Moore.”

Hating to see the annual bluegrass competition cease, Miranda stepped up to the plate, rolled up her sleeves, and went to work. Her efforts paid off.

MC for the event, Big T Lassiter, announced from stage, “They ran out of arm bands (at the ticket booth). We have had over 600 in attendance.”

Winners for this year’s competition were:

Band

Passin’ Thru Once in a Blue Moon Franklinville Express

Fiddle

Sachie Sharp Sam Hill Keith Dunn

Banjo

Jack Ritter Rodney Haywood Tom Hyatt

Mandolin

Alex Meredith Dwayne Runyon John Bishop

Guitar

CH Lineberry John Michael Hill Cooper Marona

Bass

John Fogleman Jimmy Damron Travis Brady

Dobro

Daniel Smith Pammy Davis Sandy Hatley

Vocal

Teresa Marley Anita Bishop Justin Davis

Dancers

Brad Davis Jimmie Harrington Kathy Shilling

Judges’ Choice Award

Gracie Arnett (vocal/guitar)

Most Outstanding Adult

Alex Meredith (mandolin)

Youth winners:

Guitar

Elliot King Miles Welch Nolan Garner

Banjo

Cameron Edenfield

Mandolin

Jacob Hill

Vocal

Chelsea Edenfield

Outstanding Youth Performance

Chelsea Edenfield

Theron Caviness Memorial Best Banjo Award

Jack Ritter

Theron Caviness (who passed away in 2019 at age 94) was remembered when his banjo-picking son, Elton, took the stage and presented Ritter the second annual Theron Caviness Best Banjo Player Award. Ritter was also the recipient of the memorial at the last convention held in 2019. The young banjoist was awarded a plaque and $100.

The elder Caviness first attended Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention as a listener in 1937. He learned to play music on a homemade four string banjo with a cat skin head, and formed a band with his brother, uncle, and cousin. They called themselves the Red Star Boys and began competing at area fiddlers’ conventions. Over the next 25 years, Theron, a Moore County native, picked banjo. After developing arithritis, he switched to bass fiddle and continued to compete, even winning the first bass prize at the Highfalls Convention in 2017 at age 92.

His son, Elton, who performed for years with his dad in their band, Solid Rock Bluegrass, referenced his father’s legacy. “He has been an inspiration to many people, especially those that started playing music at an early age. He was always complimenting their talent and encouraging them to stick with their instrument, practice hard, and one day reap the benefits.”

Plans are already underway for the 86th annual Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention next year. It will return to its original date, the second weekend in March, between Star and Seagrove’s talent competitions, all located in central North Carolina.