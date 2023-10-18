2023 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Crossroads, first place adult gospel band at Granite Quarry 2023 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
The results are in for the 57th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention, held the second Saturday in October in East Rowan High School’s auditorium near Rockwell, NC. There were over 50 entries spanning youth and adult divisions in the talent competition that serves as a fundraiser for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club.
Vivian Hopkins, former president of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association, assists the service club as convention coordinator with the acoustic competition. She shared a little history of the event.
“I am so proud that this fiddlers’ convention is a direct spin-off from the world famous Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention. (The late) James Mathis came from Union Grove to become principal at Granite Quarry Elementary School. He joined the Granite Quarry Civitan Club and suggested having such an event as a fundraiser.
I attended the first one. I was 12 years old.”
Big T Lassiter once again served as the contest’s MC. Judges, musicians themselves, were: Danny Casstevens, Caroline Owens, and Andrew Brown, with Eva Casstevens serving as scorekeeper.
The youth competition began around 4:30 p.m. with 25 entries, followed by a special award presentation and entertainment by the recipient, Jerry Stuart, of Siler City, NC. Youth winners were announced and then two hours of adult competition followed.
Adult winners
Bluegrass Band
- Southern Blend
Gospel Band
- Crossroads
- Harmony Trio
Fiddle
- Alec McCallister
- Charlie Tolbert
- John Hofmann
Banjo
- Curt Love
Guitar
- Adam Truell
- Oscar Caudell
- Caleb Munson
Mandolin
- Nathan Orange
- Charlie Tolbert
- Jonah Chaney
Bass
- Bailey Wagner
- Travis Brady
- Jeremy Nash
Dobro
- Peden Williams
- James Murdock
- Sandy Hatley
Vocal
- Bailey Wagner
- Natalie Ingram
- Jimmy Ball
The Ralph Pennington Memorial Award went to Alec McCallister.
Youth Winners
Bluegrass Band
- Falling Timber
Gospel Band
- Edenfield Family Band
Banjo
- Lois Chaney
- Cameron Edenfield
- Harvey Caudell
Fiddle
- Agnes Caudell
- Teddy Smoker
- Opal Caudell
Guitar
- Elijah Smith
- Sarah Luther
- Gabe Webster
Mandolin
- Oscar Caudell
- Jacob Little
- Elijah Smith
Bass
- Matthew Chaney
Vocal
- Sarah Luther
- Chelsea Edenfield
- Courtney Edenfield
The Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Award (for outstanding youth performance) went to Sarah Luther.