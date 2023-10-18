2023 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Crossroads, first place adult gospel band at Granite Quarry 2023 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The results are in for the 57th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention, held the second Saturday in October in East Rowan High School’s auditorium near Rockwell, NC. There were over 50 entries spanning youth and adult divisions in the talent competition that serves as a fundraiser for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club.

Vivian Hopkins, former president of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association, assists the service club as convention coordinator with the acoustic competition. She shared a little history of the event.

“I am so proud that this fiddlers’ convention is a direct spin-off from the world famous Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention. (The late) James Mathis came from Union Grove to become principal at Granite Quarry Elementary School. He joined the Granite Quarry Civitan Club and suggested having such an event as a fundraiser.

I attended the first one. I was 12 years old.”

Big T Lassiter once again served as the contest’s MC. Judges, musicians themselves, were: Danny Casstevens, Caroline Owens, and Andrew Brown, with Eva Casstevens serving as scorekeeper.

The youth competition began around 4:30 p.m. with 25 entries, followed by a special award presentation and entertainment by the recipient, Jerry Stuart, of Siler City, NC. Youth winners were announced and then two hours of adult competition followed.

Adult winners

Bluegrass Band

Southern Blend

Gospel Band

Crossroads Harmony Trio

Fiddle

Alec McCallister Charlie Tolbert John Hofmann

Banjo

Curt Love

Guitar

Adam Truell Oscar Caudell Caleb Munson

Mandolin

Nathan Orange Charlie Tolbert Jonah Chaney

Bass

Bailey Wagner Travis Brady Jeremy Nash

Dobro

Peden Williams James Murdock Sandy Hatley

Vocal

Bailey Wagner Natalie Ingram Jimmy Ball

The Ralph Pennington Memorial Award went to Alec McCallister.

Youth Winners

Bluegrass Band

Falling Timber

Gospel Band

Edenfield Family Band

Banjo

Lois Chaney Cameron Edenfield Harvey Caudell

Fiddle

Agnes Caudell Teddy Smoker Opal Caudell

Guitar

Elijah Smith Sarah Luther Gabe Webster

Mandolin

Oscar Caudell Jacob Little Elijah Smith

Bass

Matthew Chaney

Vocal

Sarah Luther Chelsea Edenfield Courtney Edenfield

The Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Award (for outstanding youth performance) went to Sarah Luther.