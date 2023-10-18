2023 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Crossroads, first place adult gospel band at Granite Quarry 2023 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The results are in for the 57th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention, held the second Saturday in October in East Rowan High School’s auditorium near Rockwell, NC. There were over 50 entries spanning youth and adult divisions in the talent competition that serves as a fundraiser for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club.

Vivian Hopkins, former president of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association, assists the service club as convention coordinator with the acoustic competition. She shared a little history of the event.

“I am so proud that this fiddlers’ convention is a direct spin-off from the world famous Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention. (The late) James Mathis came from Union Grove to become principal at Granite Quarry Elementary School. He joined the Granite Quarry Civitan Club and suggested having such an event as a fundraiser.

I attended the first one. I was 12 years old.”

Big T Lassiter once again served as the contest’s MC. Judges, musicians themselves, were: Danny Casstevens, Caroline Owens, and Andrew Brown, with Eva Casstevens serving as scorekeeper.

The youth competition began around 4:30 p.m. with 25 entries, followed by a special award presentation and entertainment by the recipient, Jerry Stuart, of Siler City, NC. Youth winners were announced and then two hours of adult competition followed.

Adult winners

Bluegrass Band

  1. Southern Blend

Gospel Band

  1. Crossroads
  2. Harmony Trio

Fiddle

  1. Alec McCallister
  2. Charlie Tolbert
  3. John Hofmann

Banjo

  1. Curt Love

Guitar

  1. Adam Truell
  2. Oscar Caudell
  3. Caleb Munson

Mandolin

  1. Nathan Orange
  2. Charlie Tolbert
  3. Jonah Chaney

Bass

  1. Bailey Wagner
  2. Travis Brady
  3. Jeremy Nash

Dobro

  1. Peden Williams
  2. James Murdock
  3. Sandy Hatley

Vocal

  1. Bailey Wagner
  2. Natalie Ingram
  3. Jimmy Ball

The Ralph Pennington Memorial Award went to Alec McCallister.

Youth Winners

Bluegrass Band

  1. Falling Timber

Gospel Band

  1. Edenfield Family Band

Banjo

  1. Lois Chaney
  2. Cameron Edenfield
  3. Harvey Caudell

Fiddle

  1. Agnes Caudell
  2. Teddy Smoker
  3. Opal Caudell

Guitar

  1. Elijah Smith
  2. Sarah Luther
  3. Gabe Webster

Mandolin

  1. Oscar Caudell
  2. Jacob Little
  3. Elijah Smith

Bass

  1. Matthew Chaney

Vocal

  1. Sarah Luther
  2. Chelsea Edenfield
  3. Courtney Edenfield

The Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Award (for outstanding youth performance) went to Sarah Luther.

Southern Blend, first place Adult Bluegrass Band at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock.jpg
Peden Williams, first place Adult Dobro at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cutris Love, first place Adult Banjo at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Bailey Wagner, first place Adult Vocal at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Adam Truell, first place Adult Guitar at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Bailey Wagner, first place Adult Bass Fiddle at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Crossroads, first place Adult Gospel Band at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alec McCallister, first place Adult Fiddle at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Agnes Caudell, first place Youth Fiddle at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sarah Luther, first place Youth Vocal at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Oscar Caudell, first place Youth Mandolinat the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Matthew Chaney, first place Youth Bass Fiddle at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Lois Chaney, first place Youth Banjo at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Elijah Smith, first place Youth Guitar at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sarah Luther, Most Outstanding Youth Performer at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Falling Timber, first place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 57th Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

