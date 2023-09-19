2023 Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival wrap-up

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the 2023 Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 23rd Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival is in the books leaving many, many great memories. Joe And Mitzi Soward are to be congratulated on another well run, excellent show in Kodak, TN. Joe brought most, if not all, of his volunteer crew on stage Saturday evening for everyone to express their appreciation to them.

The weather was nearly perfect for the whole weekend. A brief shower on Saturday afternoon did not dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Friday kicked off with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run and closed with the Malpass Brothers. In between were Volume Five, Darren Nicholson with Audie Blaylock, Marc Pruett, and Reed Jones, and Authentic Unlimited. Now that’s a whole bunch of top shelf entertainment!

Saturday was started by one of the younger bands, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and closed by one of the most seasoned bands, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. They sandwiched The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, Deeper Shade of Blue, and Wildfire.

There were some special moments throughout the weekend. MC Freddie Smith caught the “Chicken” and rode it. Wayne Benson and then Hunter Berry joined Wildfire for a couple tunes. Joe and Mitzi’s 12 year old granddaughter sang with Little Roy and Lizzy. Joe joined them on stage and was the beaming grandpa! Joe also sang a tune with Darren Nicholson.

Joe and Mitzi have already started planning for next year’s festival. Keep an eye out for the dates and join in on the fun.

