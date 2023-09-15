2023 Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival kicks off

Appalachian Road Show at the 2023 Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 23rd Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival kicked off Thursday afternoon in Kodak, TN. Joe and Mitzi Soward host the festival on their farm where they operate a farm campground year round.

There are a couple of fixtures at the festival. Freddy Smith has MC’d every show. Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier are a local band that are essentially the house band. Jimbo has played all 23 shows.

The Carley Arrowood Band kicked off the stage show on Thursday. Carley and her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, founded the group in the past couple years to support her recorded music. This is one of the strong young bands that will grace the circuit for a long time.

The Kody Norris show may well be one of the hottest acts in bluegrass. Stunning outfits (designed by Mary Rachel), high energy, showmanship, and first class talent combine to make a must see show.

Billy Droze brought Kentucky Blue in from the Nashville area. Billy is a top notch songwriter. He also has his own record company and recording studio. He combines the best of traditional country music and bluegrass in his shows.

Appalachian Road Show is just what the name implies. It is a show that tells the stories and hardships of life in the Appalachian Mountains. Their music can bring a smile to your face and then tug at your heartstrings, a show that needs to be seen.

The remaining days of the festival bring a lot of talent to the stage. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Volume Five, Darren Nicholson & Friends, Authentic Unlimited, and the Malpass Brothers are featured on Friday.

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Little Roy & Lizzy, Deeper Shade of Blue, Wildfire, and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out round out the final day.

Support your local music venues.