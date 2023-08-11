2023 Dove Bluegrass awards nominees

This week the Gospel Music Association announced the nominees for their 54th annual Dove Awards, honoring all sorts of gospel music artists in a variety of styles. Winners will be acknowledged during the Dove Awards show on October 17 at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena in Brentwood, TN.
Among the many genres of gospel music represented are two categories that specifically include bluegrass music, and the 2023 nominees feature a couple of contemporary favorites.
The nominees for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year are:
- Jordan – Darin & Brooke Aldridge, ft. Ricky Skaggs, Mo Pitney, Mark Fain; (Writer) Fred Rich
- Good Morning Mercy – Jason Crabb, Dylan Scott; (Writers) Caleb Ward, Jordan Ward, Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb
- Matchless – Tiffany Coburn, ft. Point of Grace; (Writers) Val Dacus, Jeff Bumgardner
- Way of the Triune God (Hallelujah Version) – Tyler Childers; (Writer) Tyler Childers
- Jesus’ Fault – Zach Williams, ft. Walker Hayes; (Writers) Michael Farren, Walker Hayes
The nominees for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year are:
- The Gospel Sessions, Vol I – Authentic Unlimited; (Producers) Authentic Unlimited
- Treasure – Jeff & Sheri Easter; (Producers) Jeff & Sheri Easter, Greg Cole
- Light in the Canyon – Sandra McCracken; (Producers) Sandra McCracken, Seth Talley
- Lost and Found – Southbound; (Producers) Barry Weeks, Clint Brown
- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? – Tyler Childers; (Producers) Tyler Childers, The Food Stamps
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!
A complete list of nominees for the 54th annual Dove Awards can be found online.