2023 Dove Bluegrass awards nominees

This week the Gospel Music Association announced the nominees for their 54th annual Dove Awards, honoring all sorts of gospel music artists in a variety of styles. Winners will be acknowledged during the Dove Awards show on October 17 at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena in Brentwood, TN.

Among the many genres of gospel music represented are two categories that specifically include bluegrass music, and the 2023 nominees feature a couple of contemporary favorites.

The nominees for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year are:

Jordan – Darin & Brooke Aldridge, ft. Ricky Skaggs, Mo Pitney, Mark Fain; (Writer) Fred Rich

Good Morning Mercy – Jason Crabb, Dylan Scott; (Writers) Caleb Ward, Jordan Ward, Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb

Matchless – Tiffany Coburn, ft. Point of Grace; (Writers) Val Dacus, Jeff Bumgardner

Way of the Triune God (Hallelujah Version) – Tyler Childers; (Writer) Tyler Childers

Jesus’ Fault – Zach Williams, ft. Walker Hayes; (Writers) Michael Farren, Walker Hayes

The nominees for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year are:

The Gospel Sessions, Vol I – Authentic Unlimited; (Producers) Authentic Unlimited

Treasure – Jeff & Sheri Easter; (Producers) Jeff & Sheri Easter, Greg Cole

Light in the Canyon – Sandra McCracken; (Producers) Sandra McCracken, Seth Talley

Lost and Found – Southbound; (Producers) Barry Weeks, Clint Brown

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? – Tyler Childers; (Producers) Tyler Childers, The Food Stamps

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!

A complete list of nominees for the 54th annual Dove Awards can be found online.