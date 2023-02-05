2023 Bluegrass Grammy winner announced

This afternoon in Los Angeles, the 2023 Grammy Premier Ceremony was held in the Microsoft Theater. The awards presented during this cybercast are the ones typically described during the evening production as “given out earlier in the day.” For those of us not part of the glitzy pop music world, this is where all the action is at the Grammys each year.

Just announced is the winner of the award for Best Bluegrass Album, which goes to Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway for Crooked Tree.

Other nominees in this category included:

Toward The Fray– The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan

Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band

Unfortunately for Molly et al, miscommunication from the stage prevented them from having their moment at the podium accepting their award. The way awards presentations are pushed along during this premiere broadcast is most disappointing.

But many congratulations to Molly and her band, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Kyle Tuttle on banjo, Dom Leslie on mandolin, and Shelby Means on bass.