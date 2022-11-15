2023 Bluegrass Grammy nominees announced

Skip to content
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and in addition to all the glitzy pop stars, we also have the all-important bluegrass award.
The Grammies define criteria for the Best Bluegrass Album category as a project with greater than 50% playing time consisting of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass.
And the nominees for the 2023 Best Bluegrass Album are:
Toward The Fray– The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band
Other artists or songs with a bluegrass connection nominated in other categories include:
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton for Best American Roots Performance.
Prodigal Daughter – Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell for Best American Roots Song.
Raise The Roof – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss for Best Americana Album
Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan, and Hell On Church Street– Punch Brothers for Best Folk Album
The 65th Grammy Awards will air live on CBS Sunday, February 5, 2023 from the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles at 8:30 p.m. The awards reported here will be presented during a special program earlier in the day which, while not broadcast on television, is generally made available live online. Time and place for that awards show will be announced soon.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!
